6 Tips to Keep Your Home Warmer

Tip 1: Change Your Furnace Filter Regularly
A standard filter should be changed once a month during heating season. Dirty air filters can cause dust, dirt and grime to build up on the heating components. This makes your furnace have to work harder, which means it’s more likely to malfunction. When in doubt, change the filter! It’s much cheaper to replace an air filter than to buy a new furnace.
Tip 2: Turn Your Heat Down at Night or When You’re Gone During the Day
Turning your heat down 6-10 degrees for 8 hours a day from its normal setting could save you up to 10% on your heating bill. You can also turn your heat down at night to save money as well. If you have your favorite heavy sweater or comfy blanket, bundle up and drift into sweet dreams about all the money that you could save.
Tip 3: Check for Leaks in Weather Stripping
It might have been a while since you replaced or checked your weather stripping under your exterior doors and windows. If there are rips, tears or deterioration, heat could be slipping out of your home. Here’s a simple test: Run your hands over the door or window frames; if you feel cold air, you need new weather stripping! This simple measure can help keep the heat in your home, where it should be.
Tip 4: Seal Drafty Windows
There’s nothing worse than feeling like you are throwing money out the window. Use a heavy-duty clear plastic sheet on a window frame or tape clear plastic film on the inside of your window to reduce the cold air sneaking in. You can also use a caulking gun to reseal any cracks around the window itself.
Tip 5: Turn Your Water Heater Down (or to Vacation Mode)
Turning your water heater down could save you up to 3-5% on your energy bill. Most manufacturers set water heater thermostats to 140 degrees, but most households only need them to be set at 120 degrees. The CDC recommends 120 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. This will not only save you money on your water bill, but it can also prevent you from scalding yourself. And if you’re going on vacation, your water heater should go on vacation! Before leaving, set your water heater to vacation mode.
Tip 6: Take Advantage of Available Programs
If you or someone you know is facing challenges paying winter gas bills, there are several programs available to help lower costs. Peoples offers qualified customers a conservation program to reduce gas usage and a customer assistance program that can lower monthly payments. And, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Grants starting at $500 are available to help pay utility bills. Not sure if you qualify? Our easy, confidential ProgramFinder tool uses a few simple questions to identify programs you may be eligible for within minutes. If you’d like to fill out the form, or if you want to pass it along to someone you know, you can find it at peoples-gas.com/assistance/form.php.
Want to help someone you know stay warm this winter?
Peoples also offers programs like the Gift of Warmth. This is a digital gift card that’s applied directly to your Peoples customer account. Through our partnership with ACI Speedpay, you can now purchase a Gift of Warmth digital gift card for any current Peoples customer in Pennsylvania, West Virginia or Kentucky. Maybe you're hoping to help an elderly parent by taking care of their gas bill this month. Or, perhaps you’d like to give your college student a bit of breathing room. No matter what your reason is, the Gift of Warmth is a personal, practical gift that shows you care. To purchase, visit our Gift of Warmth site through ACI Speedpay at https://internet.speedpay.com/pnggiftofwarmth/. Just fill in the required information, choose your dollar amount, and send your gift of warmth off to someone who needs it! Payments can be made of up to $1,000 per transaction.
Pass this information along to anyone you think may need assistance. Visit peoples-gas.com/programs or call 1-800-400-WARM to learn more.