6 spots around Pittsburgh to play vintage arcade games

click to enlarge CP photo: Ollie Gratzinger Pinball machines at Ace’s Breakaway and Play in Downtown

Victory Pointe



1113 E. Carson St., South Side. Open Wed.-Thu. 3-10 p.m., Fri. 3 p.m.-12 a.m., Sat. 12 p.m.-12 a.m., Sun. 12-10 p.m.



• For pricing and special events, check out Victory Pointe’s website

Games ‘N At



2010 Josephine St., South Side. Open Thu. 4 p.m.-12 a.m., Fri. 4 p.m.-1 a.m., Sat. 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Sun. 12 p.m.-8 p.m.



• Check out its website for pricing and packages.

Kickback Pinball Cafe



4326 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Open Tue.-Sat. 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

• You can find details about pricing, cafe menu items, and more at its website

Lovers of #retrogaming #pinball (sup @ShiftySamurai) would be in paradise at Pinball Perfection in Pittsburgh! Literally 100s of classic pinball machines, rows upon rows, all ready to play! Amazing! Now I need Pin*Bot at home.https://t.co/WuB4LsJtcp pic.twitter.com/aTgNMpYhBe — Rob*Fox 64 🙏🏾🎮👊🏾 (@Rob64Games) December 23, 2018

Pinball Perfection



231 Perry Highway, West View. Museum hours Mon.-Fri. 12-5 p.m., Fri. 7-10 p.m., Sat. 12-5 p.m.

• For details, pricing, for-sale machines and an up-to-date list of exhibits on display, check out its website

Take a look around at what Pinball PA has to offer with our online photo tour! See what you're missing today! https://t.co/vJBce3Uahi



#giftcards #thesopranos #funforkids pic.twitter.com/i4OfO540s8 — PINBALL PA (@PinballPa) February 27, 2020

Pinball PA



2284 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa. Open Tues.-Fri. 2-10 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Info on its pricing, as well as a photo tour of some of its machines and museum exhibits, can be found on its website

click to enlarge CP photo: Ollie Gratzinger Ace’s Breakaway and Play

Ace’s Breakaway and Play



417 Smithfield St., Downtown. Open Mon.-Thur. 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri. 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m.