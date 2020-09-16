6 different ways to celebrate Negroni Week at home in Pittsburgh

This year, things are looking a little different. Like many events before it, Negroni Week has gone digital.
For the duration of the event, which lasts until Sept. 20, boozehounds and bartenders are encouraged to enjoy a Negroni at home and then donate to a fund for various organizations that support hospitality workers affected by the ongoing pandemic.
Looking to celebrate Negroni Week? Here are a six different ways to try including recipes, or — if you’re not feeling adventurous — three bars in Pittsburgh where you can grab one to go. To donate to the Negroni Week hospitality fund, visit negroniweek.com.
Negroni
The traditional Negroni is a simple, harmonious mix of just three ingredients — sweet vermouth, gin, and Campari — all at one ounce measurements.
1 ounce sweet vermouth
1 ounce gin
1 ounce Campari
Pour in a mixing glass with ice, stir, and then strain into a ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with an orange peel.
Boulevardier
This variation swaps gin for whiskey.
1 ounce sweet vermouth
1.5 ounces whiskey
1 ounce Campari
Pour in a mixing glass with ice, stir, and then strain into a ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with an orange peel.
The Red Wedding
This Negroni riff, brought to you by Sean Enright, the general manager of Spork in Friendship, trades Aperol (an orange, bitter liquor) and Cynar (a bittersweet, Italian amaro) for the campari and vermouth.
1 ounce Gin
1 ounce Aperol
1 ounce Cynar
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice, stir, and pour into a chilled coupe glass. Express orange peel oils over the glass and perfume the sides by rubbing remaining oils on the stem and underbelly. Add orange peel to glass as a garnish.