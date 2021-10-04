 50 years of queer media in Pennsylvania to be celebrated at Point Park event | LGBTQ | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

50 years of queer media in Pennsylvania to be celebrated at Point Park event

By

click to enlarge Pride march in Downtown Pittsburgh - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Pride march in Downtown Pittsburgh
To commemorate 50 years of queer media in Pennsylvania, the Center for Media Innovation at Point Park University will host an event on Mon., Oct. 11, which coincides with National Coming Out Day.

"50 Years of Coming Out, a celebration of queer media in Pennsylvania" will feature a gallery exhibit of Pittsburgh queer media over the last five decades and a panel discussion with LGBTQ journalists, bloggers, and communicators representing publications across the commonwealth.

Director of the Center for Media Innovation Andrew Conte says he hopes the exhibit and panel will help set the stage for meaningful and thoughtful conversation about the progress made in a half-century and how much more aware and supportive society has become towards queer issues.

People can attend either in person at the center’s location or virtually on the Center for Media Innovation’s Facebook page.


To help with the cost of the event, the CMI recommends attendees donate $15 for in-person visits and $5 for people watching online. The event will also include an exhibit detailing queer history in the region, and the many publications that have served Pittsburgh’s LGBTQ community over the years.

The Queer History exhibit will start at 5 p.m., showcasing Pittsburgh’s queer news dating to 1973. This includes Pittsburgh news from Gay News, Gay Life Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh’s Out, Cue Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Pride guides, and Equal magazine. Former publisher of Out Pittsburgh, Tony Molnar-Strejcek, donated a significant amount to the exhibit.

Co-creator of QBurgh, Jeff Freedman, describes the exhibit as a well-documented history for the LGBTQ community in Pennsylvania.

“This was our tie to the community," said Freedman in a statement about the LGBTQ publications. “We lived in a very straight world. These came out once a month and were like heaven to us. They were a moment in time where we could connect with our community and see people and read about people like us. Then you put it away and went back into the world.”


The panel, Future for Queer Media, will start at 7 p.m. and will feature LGBTQ journalists, bloggers, and panelists representing publications from across the state discussing the current state of queer media in Pennsylvania and expectations for the future.

Panelists for the discussion include:
  • Billy Hileman, founder and publisher of Planet Q
  • Stephen Jiwanmall, communications manager at the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center
  • Sue Kerr, founder and publisher of Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents
  • Michael Mahler, founder and publisher of Erie Gay News
  • Tony Molnar-Strejcek, former publisher of Out Pittsburgh
  • Maria Montaño, communications specialist at SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania
  • Frank Pizzoli, editor and publisher of the Central Voice and a journalist at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star
  • Mark Segal, founder and publisher of the Philadelphia Gay News
  • Jim Sheppard, co-creator of QBurgh
50 Years of Coming Out, a celebration of queer media in Pennsylvania. 5-8:30 p.m. Mon., Oct. 11. Point Park University Center for Media Innovation, 305 Wood St., Downtown. $5 suggestion for virtual viewing, $15 suggestion for in-person attendees. Facebook search "50 Years of Coming Out"

Pennsylvania breaks records for liquor sales in 2020-21 fiscal year
PHOTOS: Pittsburgh joins nationwide rallies in support of abortion rights
CarousHell the 2nd is your usual bloody, campy, carousel unicorn revenge movie
The Carnegie Science Center brings Pompeii to Pittsburgh with new exhibit
Nebby post alert: Search is on to identify mysterious poops
Comments (0)

