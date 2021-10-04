50 years of queer media in Pennsylvania to be celebrated at Point Park event

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig Pride march in Downtown Pittsburgh

"50 Years of Coming Out, a celebration of queer media in Pennsylvania" will feature a gallery exhibit of Pittsburgh queer media over the last five decades and a panel discussion with LGBTQ journalists, bloggers, and communicators representing publications across the commonwealth.

Billy Hileman, founder and publisher of Planet Q

Stephen Jiwanmall, communications manager at the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center

Sue Kerr, founder and publisher of Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

Michael Mahler, founder and publisher of Erie Gay News

Tony Molnar-Strejcek, former publisher of Out Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Maria Montaño, communications specialist at SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania

Frank Pizzoli, editor and publisher of the Central Voice and a journalist at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star

and a journalist at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star Mark Segal, founder and publisher of the Philadelphia Gay News

Jim Sheppard, co-creator of QBurgh



50 Years of Coming Out, a celebration of queer media in Pennsylvania. 5-8:30 p.m. Mon., Oct. 11. Point Park University Center for Media Innovation, 305 Wood St., Downtown. $5 suggestion for virtual viewing, $15 suggestion for in-person attendees. Facebook search "50 Years of Coming Out"