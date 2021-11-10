 5 Truly Unique Pittsburgh-made Gifts and Where to Find Them | Sponsored | Sponsored Content | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper
Sponsored Content

5 Truly Unique Pittsburgh-made Gifts and Where to Find Them

By

click to enlarge handmadearcade-pittsburghgifts.jpg
This year, skip the big boxes stores and discover one-of-a-kind handcrafted products from over 200 talented makers, artists, and craftspeople at the Handmade Arcade Holiday Market.

Sure, you could just run over to Target for a pumpkin-spiced candle or order the newest trending kitchen appliance on Amazon, but what if you could find a gift as memorable and unique as the recipient? Below, you’ll find 5 such gifts all made right here in the Burgh and all found at the Handmade Arcade Holiday Market. Back in person at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on December 4 and online November 27-29, Handmade Arcade’s highly anticipated annual Holiday Market features one-of-a-kind handcrafted products from over 200 talented makers, artists, and craftspeople. Best of all? Tickets are free with registration. This year, stop scouring the internet and standing in line at the big box stores and shop local handmade products that won’t get regifted.

click to enlarge handmadearcade-caffeineearrings.jpg

For the Caffeinated Science-lover

Product: Caffeine Molecule Earrings

Price: Starts at $18.00 per pair

Maker: Sorcery Science

Now you can wear your caffeine fix! Part of Sorcery Science’s Molecular Structure Jewelry line, these handcrafted earrings are available in a variety of materials. Stop by their booth at the Handmade Arcade Holiday Market for a variety of other science-related gifts from Honeycomb and Bee Cufflinks to a Uterus Necklace.

click to enlarge handmadearcade-pittburghpottery.jpg

For the Proud Pittsburgher

Product: Love is Love Pickle Pierogi
Holiday Tree Ornament

Price: $15
Maker: Pittsburgh Pottery


Show off your Pittsburgh Pride with a TRULY unique handmade ceramic ornament from Pittsburgh Pottery. Featuring a strange but beautiful pickle/pierogi pairing, this one-of-a-kind ornament would be a wonderful addition to any Yinzers Christmas tree. Check out the Pittsburgh Pottery booth for more Pittsburgh-themed ceramics like mugs and shot glasses.

For the Imaginative Explorer (adult or child)

Product: Topanga pack
Price: Starts at $39 per pack

Maker: PACKPACK


Crafted by local maker PACKPACK, the colorful and versatile Topanga pack empowers wearers to explore the world in style. Available in both adult and child sizes, all of PACKPACK’s unisex packs are handpainted and designed to last a lifetime. Pick one up for the globetrotter in your life at their booth at the Handmade Arcade Holiday Market.

click to enlarge handmadearcade-kinglearsoap.jpg

For the Soap-loving Thespian

Product: King Lear - Lavender Patchouli Soap

Price: Starts at $8.49 per bar

Maker: Pip & Lola's Everything Homemade


That’s right — it’s Shakespeare’s classic tale in a luxurious bar soap! Scented with lavender and rich patchouli, King Lear soap is just one of many of Pip & Lola's Shakespeare-inspired soaps. Stop by Pip & Lola's booth and treat the theater lover in your life to English Tea Rose scented, Juliet soap, or musky harvest moon Macbeth soap.

click to enlarge handmadearcade-bluebull.jpg

For the Adventurous Art Lover

Product: Blue Bull art print

Price: Starts at $36.99 per print

Maker: Gabriela Ortiz Art and Design

Channel the excitement of the Running of the Bulls with this vivid Blue Bull art print from Pittsburgh-based artist Gabriela Ortiz. Available in a variety of sizes, this gorgeous print would make the perfect gift for the adventurous art lover in your life. Visit Gabriela Ortiz’s booth at the Handmade Arcade Holiday market, and you’ll find dozens of other spectacular prints and original paintings.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Find more truly unique gifts from indulgent candles to hand-forged knives, to sustainable handmade wallets at the Handmade Arcade Holiday Market.

About the Handmade Arcade Holiday Market

David L. Lawrence Convention Center

So much more than just a market, this holiday extravaganza celebrates the region’s art and culture with everything from live glass blowing demonstrations to free take-and-make craft kits. Whether you’re shopping for the perfect gift or just looking to be inspired, Handmade Arcade’s talented maker community will surprise and delight with one-of-a-kind artwork, trendsetting home decor, funky jewelry, accessories, and rare treasures that you won’t find at the big box stores. Registration is required to attend and COVID-19 safety protocols include social distancing and a mask requirement for attendees older than two. See Handmade Arcade’s website for full details.

Friday Night Happy Hour: $35, December 3, 5-7:30 p.m.
Main Event: Free, Saturday, December 4, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Early Bird Shopping: $25, December 4, 9:30-11 a.m.

Plus, shop online from the comfort of home! The Virtual Holiday Market runs from 12:01 a.m., Saturday, November 27, to 11:59 p.m., Monday, November 29 on handmadearcade.org.

Trending

Speaking of...

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: April 29-May 5

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: April 29-May 5

I Made It! and Handmade Arcade provide alternative to big box retailers with online holiday markets

By Amanda Waltz

I Made It! Market

Handmade Arcade forges ahead with DIGITAL DIY: A Virtual Marketplace

By Amanda Waltz

Thread + Love (right) at the 2016 Handmade Arcade

5 local creative businesses for the DIY enthusiast Sponsored

By Sponsored Content

5 local creative businesses for the DIY enthusiast
More »

Tags

Latest in Sponsored Content

Why Branding can Make or Break your Business Sponsored

By A.Nicole.Tay

Why Branding can Make or Break your Business

Breaking the Grass Ceiling at goodblend Pennsylvania Sponsored

By goodblend, Pennsylvania

Breaking the Grass Ceiling at goodblend Pennsylvania

4 Ways to Help Your Business Stand Out Online Sponsored

By A.Nicole.Tay

4 Ways to Help Your Business Stand Out Online

Right Track Addiction Services at the Forefront of Pittsburgh's Addiction Care Sponsored

By Right Track Addiction Services

Right Track Addiction Services at the Forefront of Pittsburgh's Addiction Care
More »

Readers also liked…

Pittsburgh’s cutest pet photo contest winners announced! Sponsored

By Jasmine Hughes

Pittsburgh’s cutest pet photo contest winners announced!
More Sponsored Content »
All Web Only »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 10-16, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop occupies former “The O” location in Oakland

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop occupies former “The O” location in Oakland

By Ryan Deto

One October day saw record-setting number of tornadoes in Ohio River Valley region

One October day saw record-setting number of tornadoes in Ohio River Valley region

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh-area restaurants taking Thanksgiving preorders (2)

Pittsburgh-area restaurants taking Thanksgiving preorders

By Dani Janae

Why Pittsburgh Rep. Mike Doyle says Build Back Better must pass

Why Pittsburgh Rep. Mike Doyle says Build Back Better must pass

By Jason Phox

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation