5 Truly Unique Pittsburgh-made Gifts and Where to Find Them

Sure, you could just run over to Target for a pumpkin-spiced candle or order the newest trending kitchen appliance on Amazon, but what if you could find a gift as memorable and unique as the recipient? Below, you’ll find 5 such gifts all made right here in the Burgh and all found at the Handmade Arcade Holiday Market. Back in person at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on December 4 and online November 27-29, Handmade Arcade’s highly anticipated annual Holiday Market features one-of-a-kind handcrafted products from over 200 talented makers, artists, and craftspeople. Best of all? Tickets are free with registration. This year, stop scouring the internet and standing in line at the big box stores and shop local handmade products that won’t get regifted.
For the Caffeinated Science-lover
Product: Caffeine Molecule Earrings
Price: Starts at $18.00 per pair
Maker: Sorcery Science
For the Proud Pittsburgher
Product: Love is Love Pickle Pierogi
Holiday Tree Ornament
Price: $15
Maker: Pittsburgh Pottery
Show off your Pittsburgh Pride with a TRULY unique handmade ceramic ornament from Pittsburgh Pottery. Featuring a strange but beautiful pickle/pierogi pairing, this one-of-a-kind ornament would be a wonderful addition to any Yinzers Christmas tree. Check out the Pittsburgh Pottery booth for more Pittsburgh-themed ceramics like mugs and shot glasses.
For the Imaginative Explorer (adult or child)
Product: Topanga pack
Price: Starts at $39 per pack
Maker: PACKPACK
For the Soap-loving Thespian
Product: King Lear - Lavender Patchouli Soap
Price: Starts at $8.49 per bar
Maker: Pip & Lola's Everything Homemade
For the Adventurous Art Lover
Product: Blue Bull art print
Price: Starts at $36.99 per print
Maker: Gabriela Ortiz Art and Design
About the Handmade Arcade Holiday MarketDavid L. Lawrence Convention Center
So much more than just a market, this holiday extravaganza celebrates the region’s art and culture with everything from live glass blowing demonstrations to free take-and-make craft kits. Whether you’re shopping for the perfect gift or just looking to be inspired, Handmade Arcade’s talented maker community will surprise and delight with one-of-a-kind artwork, trendsetting home decor, funky jewelry, accessories, and rare treasures that you won’t find at the big box stores. Registration is required to attend and COVID-19 safety protocols include social distancing and a mask requirement for attendees older than two. See Handmade Arcade’s website for full details.
Friday Night Happy Hour: $35, December 3, 5-7:30 p.m.
Main Event: Free, Saturday, December 4, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Early Bird Shopping: $25, December 4, 9:30-11 a.m.
Plus, shop online from the comfort of home! The Virtual Holiday Market runs from 12:01 a.m., Saturday, November 27, to 11:59 p.m., Monday, November 29 on handmadearcade.org.