5 Questions with Soccer Mommy

Sophie Allison, AKA Soccer Mommy, is currently on tour throughout the U.S. in support of her 2020 album. Originally hailing from Nashville, the young singer-songwriter (her 2018 albumcame out when she was just 20 years old) has built a reputation as a self-described "chill but kinda sad" voice of indie rock. She recently announced her forthcoming album— set to release on June 24 — with the release of a new single, "Shotgun."Soccer Mommy and her band will take the stage for an all-ages show at Mr. Smalls Theatre on Sat., April 2 with Peel Dream Magazine. Ahead of the show,sat down with Allison to ask her five questions.I mean, I think just in general, with every record, I kind of go through phases where we recorded it, and we get it mixed, and I’m really excited about it. Then right around the time it’s released, I start to get tired of it. It kind of comes in waves. Right around the time we started touring, it became the perfect time because I was excited about it again. It actually ended up being really fun, getting to play those songs again.I feel like the last song is usually one I already know. Like, before putting the album together, I knew what the last one was going to be. But the opener, I mean, it's always hard, you know, trying to get a good order. You want it to flow really well. And the opener, you want to set the tone for the whole album. You want people to ease into it. And you kind of want the opener to be one of the ones you really like, but not quite a single. There's a lot of stuff that ends up going into that and then sitting down and writing out orders. It's a lot like a setlist. You're kind of trying to figure out what would have the best flow because you want to have moments where it's fun, and then it kind of goes into a little bit of slower stuff, and then it kind of picks back up and it starts to feel natural.It's just been really nice playing shows again and just, like, working with the guys in the band and playing with them. And it's also just nice to be traveling again, I miss traveling in general. I love getting to see the little bits of the city every night. So yeah, it's been great.I have a pretty weak voice so there's not too much I can do besides singing in my own way. But warming up is obviously always good for your voice, drinking a lot of water, and stuff like that. When it comes to taking care of yourself, I personally think the most important thing to do on tour is just trying to actually get sleep. You can have a drink with the band any night. But when you have an early morning, it's good to get the sleep that you need because it's not available constantly.Yeah, certainly. I mean, I think for one thing, just like writing, I feel like between every record, I hope to see a lot of growth. And if I'm not seeing the growth that's probably a bad thing. There's stuff you learn, you know, you work and you start realizing things you did on the last record that you didn't like. I think this tour and live show has grown so much. When you're not making much money and stuff, people have other stuff to do, you can't try to provide people with a serious career. So that's definitely grown a huge amount since. And you know, we've added an extra member sinceas well. So definitely the live sound is way more what I would want it to be.