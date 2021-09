5 Questions with Jami Morgan of Code Orange

Photo: Tim Saccenti

Code Orange has made its hometown of Pittsburgh proud, continuously delivering its own brand of hardcore punk to fans with Grammy-nominated albums . Now the band returns to live touring, and will belatedly celebrate the March 2020 release of its album, which has been lauded by the Guardian as a "thrilling new form of molten metal."reached out to Code Orange drummer and vocalist Jami Morgan for a 5 Question Q&A ahead of the band's first stop on their Return of the Kings Tour at the Roxian Theatre on Fri., Sept. 24.Yes, this is day one. And not only that it is our first show in a few years at this point, at the same venue we were forced to do our Last Ones Left empty venue livestream last March. It feels pretty serendipitous. I would say it is also where we most look forward to playing. It’s a big moment, and we are built for those.Just playing for people and feeling the energy of real human beings. All other aspects of touring are mostly miserable after a while. We just need to get up on stage. It’s the band's lifeblood.Hard to say. We are all very proud to be from Pittsburgh. We’ve lived here our whole lives so, nothing in particular. We all train Jiu-jitsu at True Believer Jiu Jitsu and we all really enjoy it. Come try a class.Our last albumis in many ways the culmination of an idea that started onand continued to grow on. It is the monster in the mirror, It is the voice in the back of your mind. It is the anxiety pit in your stomach. It is the blue light burning your eyeballs. We are a work in progress that continues to grow and evolve, but if someone was to ask me what Code Orange is in this moment I would tell them it isI think I covered it above. The energy. The love. The hate. The physical pain. The mental toll. The truest reality. Something that you can touch and feel.