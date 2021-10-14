 5 Questions with Buffalo Nichols | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

5 Questions with Buffalo Nichols

By

click to enlarge Buffalo Nichols - PHOTO: MERRICK ALES
Photo: Merrick Ales
Buffalo Nichols
Ahead of his show opening for Drive-By Truckers on Fri., Oct. 15 at Mr. Smalls Theatre, blues musician Buffalo Nichols talked with Pittsburgh City Paper about music, touring, and the inspiration behind his latest project. Don't be misled by the brevity of his answers, Nichols' music is rich with the history of Black blues musicians that have come before him.

His hit song, "Lost & Lonesome," has garnered a lot of attention for the musician. With a sound that is at once light and deep, and smoky vocals, Nichols' songs are sure to please while putting you in a reflective state. His forthcoming, self-titled album comes out on Oct. 15.

1. What kind of music do you listen to when you aren't making your own music?
I try to listen to everything. There’s a lot of music in the world but I’m making my way through it all.


2. What was the driving force behind your latest project?
Poverty.

3. Do you find yourself creating while on tour? If so, is it just music or do you get creative in other mediums?
I often write or practice other instruments when on tour. Generally, there isn’t much time for any other mediums in my experience.

4. What are you looking forward to most about this tour?
The simple act of being on tour is the most exciting part for me. It’s been a long break from touring so I’m looking forward to every little mundane part of the road.

5. Have you ever been to Pittsburgh before?
I don’t think I have. This will be my first visit and hopefully not the last.
Drive-By Truckers w/ Buffalo Nichols. Doors at 7 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $30. 21 and over. mrsmalls.com

