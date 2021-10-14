5 Questions with Buffalo Nichols

His hit song, "Lost & Lonesome," has garnered a lot of attention for the musician. With a sound that is at once light and deep, and smoky vocals, Nichols' songs are sure to please while putting you in a reflective state. His forthcoming, self-titled album comes out on Oct. 15.
1. What kind of music do you listen to when you aren't making your own music?
I try to listen to everything. There’s a lot of music in the world but I’m making my way through it all.
2. What was the driving force behind your latest project?
Poverty.
3. Do you find yourself creating while on tour? If so, is it just music or do you get creative in other mediums?
I often write or practice other instruments when on tour. Generally, there isn’t much time for any other mediums in my experience.
4. What are you looking forward to most about this tour?
The simple act of being on tour is the most exciting part for me. It’s been a long break from touring so I’m looking forward to every little mundane part of the road.
5. Have you ever been to Pittsburgh before?
I don’t think I have. This will be my first visit and hopefully not the last.
Drive-By Truckers w/ Buffalo Nichols. Doors at 7 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $30. 21 and over. mrsmalls.com