5 Questions with Buffalo Nichols

Ahead of his show opening for Drive-By Truckers on Fri., Oct. 15 at Mr. Smalls Theatre, blues musician Buffalo Nichols talked withabout music, touring, and the inspiration behind his latest project. Don't be misled by the brevity of his answers, Nichols' music is rich with the history of Black blues musicians that have come before him.His hit song, "Lost & Lonesome," has garnered a lot of attention for the musician. With a sound that is at once light and deep, and smoky vocals, Nichols' songs are sure to please while putting you in a reflective state. His forthcoming, self-titled album comes out on Oct. 15.I try to listen to everything. There’s a lot of music in the world but I’m making my way through it all.Poverty.I often write or practice other instruments when on tour. Generally, there isn’t much time for any other mediums in my experience.The simple act of being on tour is the most exciting part for me. It’s been a long break from touring so I’m looking forward to every little mundane part of the road.I don’t think I have. This will be my first visit and hopefully not the last.