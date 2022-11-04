5 Questions with Bob the Drag Queen | Pittsburgh City Paper

Bob the Drag Queen has been staying busy. After being crowned “

” on season eight of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2016, she has gone on to act in several movies and TV shows, co-host the

podcast, and perform stand-up around America. Most recently, Bob, along with fellow drag queens Eureka O’Hara and Shangela, stars in HBO’s

which has its season three premiere on Nov. 25. The show follows the drag trio across the country as they help locals in small communities overcome insecurities and transform into confident drag queens.

You can see Bob when she comes to town for a two-night comedy show at Pittsburgh Improv on Nov. 8 and 9. Claim your spot soon — the Nov. 9 show is sold out and tickets for Nov. 8 are selling fast.

Pittsburgh City Paper spoke with Bob about “We’re Here,” her Pittsburgh show, and loving what you do.



1. “We’re Here” is HBO’s first unscripted series. What’s your favorite unplanned moment that’s happened on the show?

It would have to be my entire connection with my drag kids from Selma, Alabama to Kona, Hawaii, to Farmington, New Mexico, [and more]. I’ve really just enjoyed being able to stay in touch with so many of the people I’ve met along the way.



2. The subjects of “We’re Here” often face discrimination from their communities. Why do you think drag is important to breaking down those barriers?

Yes, we happen to be doing drag, but I don’t think that drag is the only answer to breaking down the biases or unfairness or discrimination [that we face], it just happens to be the tool we are using. It happens to be something I’m really good at, so it serves as a tool, as a conduit to promote change



3. Your podcast “Sibling Rivalry” with Monet X Change is now in its fourth season. Are you switching anything up for season five?

*laughs* Me and Monet are doing our same ol' thing we always do! It is tried and true. And it works for us!



4. The judges on season eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race loved your impersonations during the “Snatch Game” challenges. What can audiences expect from your Pittsburgh show?

I’ve been doing stand-up now for 14 -15 years, so you can expect some good old fashion, real-life, stand-up comedy!



5. You host a podcast, have two filmed comedy specials, star on “We’re Here,” and tour around America. What keeps you sane in your free time?

Talking with my friends, family, my partner, and planning stuff. I actually love working! I really like working, so the work actually keeps me sane.



