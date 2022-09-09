 5 Places to buy mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival | Pittsburgh City Paper

5 Places to buy mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival

By

click to enlarge a mooncake, a round decorated pastry, in a wooden bowl surrounded by other mooncakes
Mooncakes

The Mid-Autumn Festival, or Moon Festival, is upon us! This holiday celebrates the moon when it is believed to be at its fullest or brightest on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, which falls on Sat., Sept. 10 this year. Chinese people will know this day as the Mid-Autumn Festival, but it is celebrated in other places such as Korea (Chuseok), Japan (Tsukimi), and other Asian countries. On Mid-Autumn Fest, people eat mooncakes, pastries usually filled with sweet paste to celebrate the moon. Sometimes you’ll get a mooncake with an egg yolk inside to symbolize the moon. If you get one with egg yolk, it’s considered good luck!

Here are 5 places around Pittsburgh where you can get your own mooncakes.

1. Pink Box Bakery

2104 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. pinkboxpgh.com
 This bakery makes delicious fresh Taiwanese mooncakes. These have a flaky exterior with an assortment of different flavors including pineapple, taro, and date. While you are there, don’t forget to grab some bubble tea or one of their many delicious freshly baked buns.

2. Amy’s Bakery

654 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon. amysbakerycafe.com
 Amy’s Bakery might seem out of the way, but it is totally worth the trek. They have a ton of different flavors of extra-large, traditional-style mooncakes, including black sesame. If you haven’t tried it, it is a must. While you are there, pick up one of their large variety of cakes and buns. I recommend the pork sung seaweed bun.

3. Panda Supermarket

5816-5818 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. facebook.com/PandaSupermarket2017
 Mooncakes always make for great gifts if you are getting together with friends and family during the Mid-Autumn Festival. Panda Supermarket is a great place to shop for imported snacks and Asian treats, and they recently restocked a large collection of different mooncakes in beautiful tins.

4. Lotus Food Company

1649 Penn Ave., Strip District. lotusfoodonline.com
 While lots of people will debate which Asian grocery in the Strip District is best, my favorite is Lotus Food Company. This cute little grocery has a collection of cooking ingredients, produce, and fresh tofu. Stop by while they still have mooncakes in stock, but if they run out, no worries! WFH Orient Market is only five blocks away!

5. Oriental Market

7300 Old McKnight Road, Ross Township
 This Asian grocery is a staple for those living in the North Hills. You are sure to find a large collection of mooncakes in decorated tins as well as any other Asian food item or produce you may need.

Trending

Speaking of Mid-Autumn Festival , China

Pitt group joins daughters of missing scholars to sound alarm on China's persecution of Uyghur people

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pitt group joins daughters of missing scholars to sound alarm on China's persecution of Uyghur people

DNC releases new ad criticizing Trump’s trade war effects on Pennsylvania

By Ryan Deto

DNC releases new ad criticizing Trump’s trade war effects on Pennsylvania
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

Spooky cookies, a donut fest, French cheeses, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Lisa Cunningham

An assortment of brightly colored donuts cover in various icings, including rainbow-colored sprinkles on white icing, chocolate icing, and pink icing

Free cake and coffee, food fests, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

A pretty Pisco Sour cocktail with white foam on top sits on a table.

Pittsburgh VegFest continues to grow with food, fun, and a new VIP experience

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh VegFest continues to grow with food, fun, and a new VIP experience

A lobster grab, a soul food festival, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

A lobster grab, a soul food festival, and more Pittsburgh food news
More »

Readers also liked…

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location

By Dani Janae

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 7-13, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Saint Ravioli brings heavenly pasta to Bloomfield

Saint Ravioli brings heavenly pasta to Bloomfield

By Amanda Waltz

An assortment of brightly colored donuts cover in various icings, including rainbow-colored sprinkles on white icing, chocolate icing, and pink icing

Spooky cookies, a donut fest, French cheeses, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Lisa Cunningham

Cross-state collaboration makes beer honoring horror director George A. Romero

Cross-state collaboration makes beer honoring horror director George A. Romero

By Owen Gabbey

A lobster grab, a soul food festival, and more Pittsburgh food news

A lobster grab, a soul food festival, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation