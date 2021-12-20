 5 places serving cocktails with the ingredient of the season: rosemary | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

5 places serving cocktails with the ingredient of the season: rosemary

By

click to enlarge The Smoked Rosemary Negroni Sour at Coughlin's Law - PHOTO: CHRIS SCHIDT
Photo: Chris Schidt
The Smoked Rosemary Negroni Sour at Coughlin's Law
With the holiday season comes a multitude of restaurants updating their seasonal menus with warm and wintery flavors like ginger and cranberry, but there’s a new hot ingredient making an appearance in holiday cocktails around the city: rosemary. The herb adds a depth of rich, earthy flavors to cocktails from whiskey to gin. Simple syrup can be infused with the herb, but smoking the rosemary enhances the flavor, adding a whimsical element. Here’s a list of some of the rosemary-infused cocktails that stood out to us this holiday season.

Coughlin's Law

10 Virginia Ave., Mount Washington. eatcoughlinslaw.com
This Mount Washington restaurant is currently featuring a Smoked Rosemary Negroni Sour, which includes Roku gin, sweet vermouth, Campari, honey rosemary simple syrup, lemon, orange juice, egg white, and Angostura bitters.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

600 Grant St., Downtown. sullivanssteakhouse.com
Located Downtown, Sullivan’s is currently featuring a Smoked Rosemary and Orange Old Fashioned with Knob Creek bourbon, Regan’s orange bitters, a Luxardo cherry, orange peel, and a charred rosemary sprig, all in a cedar-smoked glass.


click to enlarge The Waters of Mars cocktail at Quantum Spirits - PHOTO: QUANTUM SPIRITS
Photo: Quantum Spirits
The Waters of Mars cocktail at Quantum Spirits

Quantum Spirits

230 E. Main St., Carnegie. quantumspirits.com
Located in the heart of Carnegie, this distillery and restaurant is currently featuring The Waters of Mars cocktail, which includes rye whiskey, lemon, orange, rosemary sage simple syrup, rosemary lavender bitters, and egg white.

Bridges and Bourbon

930 Penn Ave., Downtown. bridgesandbourgonpgh.com
Bridges and Bourbon is featuring a holiday drink called Cure for the Relatives, which includes vodka, ginger liqueur, rosemary, agave, lemon, and white cranberry.

Cinderlands Warehouse

2601 Smallman St., Strip District. cinderlands.com
Located in the Strip, Cinderlands' warehouse location is currently featuring a cocktail called London’s PRNDL, which includes JaggerBush gin, smoked rosemary, lemon, grapefruit, and peppercorn.

