5 places serving cocktails with the ingredient of the season: rosemary

Coughlin's Law
10 Virginia Ave., Mount Washington. eatcoughlinslaw.com
This Mount Washington restaurant is currently featuring a Smoked Rosemary Negroni Sour, which includes Roku gin, sweet vermouth, Campari, honey rosemary simple syrup, lemon, orange juice, egg white, and Angostura bitters.
Sullivan’s Steakhouse
600 Grant St., Downtown. sullivanssteakhouse.com
Located Downtown, Sullivan’s is currently featuring a Smoked Rosemary and Orange Old Fashioned with Knob Creek bourbon, Regan’s orange bitters, a Luxardo cherry, orange peel, and a charred rosemary sprig, all in a cedar-smoked glass.
Quantum Spirits
230 E. Main St., Carnegie. quantumspirits.com
Located in the heart of Carnegie, this distillery and restaurant is currently featuring The Waters of Mars cocktail, which includes rye whiskey, lemon, orange, rosemary sage simple syrup, rosemary lavender bitters, and egg white.
Bridges and Bourbon
930 Penn Ave., Downtown. bridgesandbourgonpgh.com
Bridges and Bourbon is featuring a holiday drink called Cure for the Relatives, which includes vodka, ginger liqueur, rosemary, agave, lemon, and white cranberry.
Cinderlands Warehouse
2601 Smallman St., Strip District. cinderlands.com
Located in the Strip, Cinderlands' warehouse location is currently featuring a cocktail called London’s PRNDL, which includes JaggerBush gin, smoked rosemary, lemon, grapefruit, and peppercorn.