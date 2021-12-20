5 places serving cocktails with the ingredient of the season: rosemary

click to enlarge Photo: Chris Schidt The Smoked Rosemary Negroni Sour at Coughlin's Law

Coughlin's Law



Sullivan’s Steakhouse



click to enlarge Photo: Quantum Spirits The Waters of Mars cocktail at Quantum Spirits

Quantum Spirits



Bridges and Bourbon



Cinderlands Warehouse



With the holiday season comes a multitude of restaurants updating their seasonal menus with warm and wintery flavors like ginger and cranberry, but there’s a new hot ingredient making an appearance in holiday cocktails around the city: rosemary. The herb adds a depth of rich, earthy flavors to cocktails from whiskey to gin. Simple syrup can be infused with the herb, but smoking the rosemary enhances the flavor, adding a whimsical element. Here’s a list of some of the rosemary-infused cocktails that stood out to us this holiday season.This Mount Washington restaurant is currently featuring a Smoked Rosemary Negroni Sour, which includes Roku gin, sweet vermouth, Campari, honey rosemary simple syrup, lemon, orange juice, egg white, and Angostura bitters.Located Downtown, Sullivan’s is currently featuring a Smoked Rosemary and Orange Old Fashioned with Knob Creek bourbon, Regan’s orange bitters, a Luxardo cherry, orange peel, and a charred rosemary sprig, all in a cedar-smoked glass.Located in the heart of Carnegie, this distillery and restaurant is currently featuring The Waters of Mars cocktail, which includes rye whiskey, lemon, orange, rosemary sage simple syrup, rosemary lavender bitters, and egg white.Bridges and Bourbon is featuring a holiday drink called Cure for the Relatives, which includes vodka, ginger liqueur, rosemary, agave, lemon, and white cranberry.Located in the Strip, Cinderlands' warehouse location is currently featuring a cocktail called London’s PRNDL, which includes JaggerBush gin, smoked rosemary, lemon, grapefruit, and peppercorn.