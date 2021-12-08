5 Pittsburgh restaurants changing the toast game

B52 Cafe
5202 Butler St., Lawrenceville. b52pgh.com
After a long break, B52 Cafe just reopened its doors to indoor dining again in Lawrenceville. The full vegan and Mediterranean cafe features several delicious toasts, topped with ingredients such as cashew cheese and avocado. Try the almond butter toast, topped with apricot or raspberry preserves, or sliced banana. Toasts range from $5-8, and they're all served on Allegro Hearth Bakery sourdough or can be substituted for gluten-free bread. (Masks and proof of vaccinations are required to dine indoors.)
Duncan Street Sandwich Shop
543 North Ave., Millvale. duncanst.com
The Millvale sandwich shop is currently featuring a Cranberry and Cheese Toast, with creamy goat cheese, melted white cheddar, citrusy cranberry sauce, and scallions all on top of crusty sourdough for $5.
Margaux
Cafe 412
400 S. Main St., West End. cafe412.com
Located in the West End and known for their delicious breakfast options, Cafe 412 serves incredibly tasty toasts, especially their Ricotta Toast with Pistachios and Honey for $8.25.
Allegheny Wine Mixer
5326 Butler St., Lawrenceville. alleghenywinemixer.com
Slightly different from the others, this Lawrenceville wine bar offers what they call “toasties,” aka elevated grilled cheese. Among the options is a Cheddar Gouda Apple Toastie on sourdough with mustard, which is perfect for Pittsburgh’s colder temps. The toasties are all $6 and come with potato chip sticks, with the option to add prosciutto for $1 extra.