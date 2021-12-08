5 Pittsburgh restaurants changing the toast game

click to enlarge Photo: Omar Abuhejleh B52 Cafe's housemade almond butter toast with organic apricot jam on organic Allegro sourdough

B52 Cafe



Duncan Street Sandwich Shop



Margaux



5947 Penn Ave., East Liberty. margauxpgh.com



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Cafe 412 Cafe 412's Ricotta Toast with Pistachios and Honey

Cafe 412



Allegheny Wine Mixer

5326 Butler St., Lawrenceville. alleghenywinemixer.com

Slightly different from the others, this Lawrenceville wine bar offers what they call “toasties,” aka elevated grilled cheese. Among the options is a Cheddar Gouda Apple Toastie on sourdough with mustard, which is perfect for Pittsburgh’s colder temps. The toasties are all $6 and come with potato chip sticks, with the option to add prosciutto for $1 extra. Slightly different from the others, this Lawrenceville wine bar offers what they call “toasties,” aka elevated grilled cheese. Among the options is a Cheddar Gouda Apple Toastie on sourdough with mustard, which is perfect for Pittsburgh’s colder temps. The toasties are all $6 and come with potato chip sticks, with the option to add prosciutto for $1 extra.

After a long break, B52 Cafe just reopened its doors to indoor dining again in Lawrenceville. The full vegan and Mediterranean cafe features several delicious toasts, topped with ingredients such as cashew cheese and avocado. Try the almond butter toast, topped with apricot or raspberry preserves, or sliced banana. Toasts range from $5-8, and they're all served on Allegro Hearth Bakery sourdough or can be substituted for gluten-free bread. (Masks and proof of vaccinations are required to dine indoors.)The Millvale sandwich shop is currently featuring a Cranberry and Cheese Toast, with creamy goat cheese, melted white cheddar, citrusy cranberry sauce, and scallions all on top of crusty sourdough for $5.Margaux in East Liberty specializes in the art of toast. Among their flavor-packed menu, they feature toasts such as ricotta, smoked salmon, mushroom, nutella, and more. Fan of avocado toast? Margaux’s is elevated with tomato, radish, micro greens, and "everything" seasoning. Each one is served on your choice of sourdough, whole grain, or rye, and they’ll set you back $8 per toast.Located in the West End and known for their delicious breakfast options, Cafe 412 serves incredibly tasty toasts, especially their Ricotta Toast with Pistachios and Honey for $8.25.