5 Pittsburgh restaurants changing the toast game

click to enlarge B52 Cafe's housemade almond butter toast with organic apricot jam on organic Allegro sourdough - PHOTO: OMAR ABUHEJLEH
Photo: Omar Abuhejleh
B52 Cafe's housemade almond butter toast with organic apricot jam on organic Allegro sourdough

B52 Cafe

5202 Butler St., Lawrenceville. b52pgh.com
After a long break, B52 Cafe just reopened its doors to indoor dining again in Lawrenceville. The full vegan and Mediterranean cafe features several delicious toasts, topped with ingredients such as cashew cheese and avocado. Try the almond butter toast, topped with apricot or raspberry preserves, or sliced banana. Toasts range from $5-8, and they're all served on Allegro Hearth Bakery sourdough or can be substituted for gluten-free bread. (Masks and proof of vaccinations are required to dine indoors.)

Duncan Street Sandwich Shop

543 North Ave., Millvale. duncanst.com
The Millvale sandwich shop is currently featuring a Cranberry and Cheese Toast, with creamy goat cheese, melted white cheddar, citrusy cranberry sauce, and scallions all on top of crusty sourdough for $5.

Margaux

5947 Penn Ave., East Liberty. margauxpgh.com
Margaux in East Liberty specializes in the art of toast. Among their flavor-packed menu, they feature toasts such as ricotta, smoked salmon, mushroom, nutella, and more. Fan of avocado toast? Margaux’s is elevated with tomato, radish, micro greens, and "everything" seasoning. Each one is served on your choice of sourdough, whole grain, or rye, and they’ll set you back $8 per toast.
click to enlarge Cafe 412's Ricotta Toast with Pistachios and Honey - PHOTO: COURTESY OF CAFE 412
Photo: Courtesy of Cafe 412
Cafe 412's Ricotta Toast with Pistachios and Honey

Cafe 412

400 S. Main St., West End. cafe412.com
Located in the West End and known for their delicious breakfast options, Cafe 412 serves incredibly tasty toasts, especially their Ricotta Toast with Pistachios and Honey for $8.25.


Allegheny Wine Mixer

5326 Butler St., Lawrenceville. alleghenywinemixer.com
Slightly different from the others, this Lawrenceville wine bar offers what they call “toasties,” aka elevated grilled cheese. Among the options is a Cheddar Gouda Apple Toastie on sourdough with mustard, which is perfect for Pittsburgh’s colder temps. The toasties are all $6 and come with potato chip sticks, with the option to add prosciutto for $1 extra.

