5 Pittsburgh places to score socks (people will actually like) this holiday season

click to enlarge Warhol-themed socks hung on the chimney with care
Warhol-themed socks hung on the chimney with care
Sure, socks may be considered a last minute gift option, but that doesn’t mean they have to be boring. With cool patterns, soft fabrics, and trendy options, plenty of local retailers have been coming out with holiday sock options that are sure to wow that special someone in your life. Here are a few of our favorite picks:

click to enlarge eatnpark-socks-steelcity-pittsburgh.jpg

Steel City

625 Smithfield St., Downtown. shopsteelcity.com
Local clothing brand Steel City has plenty of different sock designs like their Eat'n Park Smiley cookie socks which are perfect for any yinzer in your life. Their socks retail for $9.99.


click to enlarge wildcard-cat-socks-pittsburgh.jpg

Wildcard

4209 Butler St., Lawrenceville. wildcardpgh.com
Shop online or in-store for dozens of creative socks at one of Pittsburgh’s greatest gift shops. Socks retail for $12.99 and up. We recommend buying the cat lover in your life one of their many cat-themed designs so they can wear their pride on their feet.


click to enlarge workshop-pittsburgh-sheer-socks.jpg

Workshop PGH

5131 Penn Ave., Garfield and 700 S. Trenton Ave., Wilkinsburg. workshoppgh.com
 This DIY and small gift shop carries a unique pair of sheer striped fashion socks for those in your life who like every little detail of their outfit to make a statement.


click to enlarge warhol-pittsburgh-cmoa-socks.jpg

Carnegie Museum stores

Various Locations. stores.carnegiemuseums.org
 Looking for gifts for someone who loves art or history? The Carnegie museums have an online store that makes it easy to browse their many sock options. Designs include Andy Warhol prints, Dippy the dinosaur, and more!

Lucy’s Handmade Clothing Store

2021 Penn Ave., Strip District and 2016 E. Carson St., South Side. facebook.com/lucyspgh
 Aside from the multitude of clothing and accessories they carry, Lucy’s in the Strip and South Side is a great and affordable option for socks. Their products are sourced from different vendors, so there’s sure to be a style that works for that special person you have in mind. You might even score a matching set of socks and gloves! This family-owned business carries a wide array of designs and styles at great price points.

