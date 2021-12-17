5 Pittsburgh places to score socks (people will actually like) this holiday season

Steel City
625 Smithfield St., Downtown. shopsteelcity.com
Local clothing brand Steel City has plenty of different sock designs like their Eat'n Park Smiley cookie socks which are perfect for any yinzer in your life. Their socks retail for $9.99.
Wildcard
4209 Butler St., Lawrenceville. wildcardpgh.com
Shop online or in-store for dozens of creative socks at one of Pittsburgh’s greatest gift shops. Socks retail for $12.99 and up. We recommend buying the cat lover in your life one of their many cat-themed designs so they can wear their pride on their feet.
Workshop PGH
5131 Penn Ave., Garfield and 700 S. Trenton Ave., Wilkinsburg. workshoppgh.com
This DIY and small gift shop carries a unique pair of sheer striped fashion socks for those in your life who like every little detail of their outfit to make a statement.
Carnegie Museum stores
Various Locations. stores.carnegiemuseums.org
Looking for gifts for someone who loves art or history? The Carnegie museums have an online store that makes it easy to browse their many sock options. Designs include Andy Warhol prints, Dippy the dinosaur, and more!
Lucy’s Handmade Clothing Store
2021 Penn Ave., Strip District and 2016 E. Carson St., South Side. facebook.com/lucyspgh
Aside from the multitude of clothing and accessories they carry, Lucy’s in the Strip and South Side is a great and affordable option for socks. Their products are sourced from different vendors, so there’s sure to be a style that works for that special person you have in mind. You might even score a matching set of socks and gloves! This family-owned business carries a wide array of designs and styles at great price points.