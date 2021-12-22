5 local spots to get festive baked goods and holiday desserts

Carnegie Coffee Company
132 E. Main St., Carnegie. carnegiecoffeecompany.com
This local cafe is consistently switching out their in-house baked goods, so be sure to stop in and try one of their festive treats. One of our favorites is their homemade snickerdoodle cookies.
350 Bakery
2427 S. 18th St., South Side. 350bakerypgh.com
This South Side slopes bakery is known for supplying some of your favorite cafes with their tasty baked goods, but it's worth a visit to their bakery to try their amazing chocolate peppermint cupcakes. Each is swirled with peppermint frosting and topped with chocolate ganache and candy cane pieces.
Dianoia’s Eatery
549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com
Rachel Watson, the pastry chef at Dianoia’s Eatery, is showing out for this winter season’s festive desserts. Among the few in rotation are a cherry pistachio cheesecake, ginger and orange tortas, and cake rolls with Nutella, chocolate ganache, and toasted hazelnuts.
Mediterra Café
292 Beverly Road, Mt. Lebanon and 430 Beaver St., Sewickley. mediterracafe.com
This bakehouse is not slowing down for Christmas. Stop in and try their holiday menu. From gingerbread coffee to peppermint macarons and homemade Christmas tree zebra cakes, they have a treat for every kind of sweet tooth.
Cioppino
2350 Railroad St., Strip District. cioppinoofpittsburgh.com
Last minute holiday shopping in the Strip District? Warm up by heading to Cioppino for a bite to eat and finish with their warm, homemade cinnamon buns topped with cream cheese frosting and a hefty scoop of vanilla ice cream — for balance of course.