5 local spots to get festive baked goods and holiday desserts

Carnegie Coffee Company



350 Bakery



Dianoia’s Eatery



Mediterra Café



Cioppino



This local cafe is consistently switching out their in-house baked goods, so be sure to stop in and try one of their festive treats. One of our favorites is their homemade snickerdoodle cookies.This South Side slopes bakery is known for supplying some of your favorite cafes with their tasty baked goods, but it's worth a visit to their bakery to try their amazing chocolate peppermint cupcakes. Each is swirled with peppermint frosting and topped with chocolate ganache and candy cane pieces.Rachel Watson, the pastry chef at Dianoia’s Eatery, is showing out for this winter season’s festive desserts. Among the few in rotation are a cherry pistachio cheesecake, ginger and orange tortas, and cake rolls with Nutella, chocolate ganache, and toasted hazelnuts.This bakehouse is not slowing down for Christmas. Stop in and try their holiday menu. From gingerbread coffee to peppermint macarons and homemade Christmas tree zebra cakes, they have a treat for every kind of sweet tooth.Last minute holiday shopping in the Strip District? Warm up by heading to Cioppino for a bite to eat and finish with their warm, homemade cinnamon buns topped with cream cheese frosting and a hefty scoop of vanilla ice cream — for balance of course.