4 newish Pittsburgh book releases to keep on your radar

Released Sept. 29 via Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
Teen Fiction/Contemporary Romance, 336 pages
The authors of No. 1 New York Times bestseller Five Feet Apart are back, this time with a teen romance novel that wonders if true love can be found after everything else is lost.
On the night of high school sweethearts Kyle and Kimberly's graduation party, Kimberly breaks up with Kyle. That same night, they are in a car accident where Kyle survives and Kimberly does not. No one seems to understand Kyle's pain until he meets Marley.
Released August 20 via bd-studios.com
Poetry, 126 pages
Fiction, 304 pages
Suburban Pittsburgh native m. Byerly's draws inspiration from multiple art forms and combines them in his writing. Much of his work revolves around coming-of-age plots, and that can be seen in Byerly's debut novel, Stuck and Drunk in Shadyside. It follows Max Pricer and a group of friends as Max travels from Pittsburgh to State College and Los Angeles, and touches on loneliness, love, and being young and confused.
The Body Wars by Jan Beatty
Released Sept. 22 via University of Pittsburgh Press
Poetry, 96 pages
From Jan Beatty, a professor of English and director of creative writing at Carlow University, comes this collection of poems that meditates on the highs and lows of human existence.