3 Rivers Comicon has been canceled. But there are still ways to support the industry

By

click to enlarge New Dimension Comics in the Pittsburgh Mills Mall - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
New Dimension Comics in the Pittsburgh Mills Mall
The golden age of comic books is estimated to have taken place between 1938 and 1956, nearing the end of the Great Depression and through World War II. So it's no surprise that heroes like Superman, Captain America, Wonder Woman, and others emerged when America was in desperate need of escapism.

Todd McDevitt, owner of New Dimension Comics and founder of 3 Rivers Comicon, sees the similarities during the current pandemic and the greatest generation, comparing our current struggles to the depression and great war. 

McDevitt had to cancel this year's Comicon, due to the coronavirus. "We didn't really make the decision. It was made for us," he says, citing the protocols put in place by local and state governments.


McDevitt opened his first comic book store as a high school student in Ellwood City in 1986. "I had a friend from kindergarten who was into comics. And I decided to dip my toe in. And once you do, it is hard to get out," he says of his lifelong appreciation for comics.

New Dimension has since expanded to six locations, which carry comics, toys, and games. But much like every business, New Dimension is facing a slow down in sales with 95% of their revenue coming from walk-through sales. While fans are still buying online through New Dimension's eBay store, McDevitt says the best way for fans to support the industry at large is to "Engage with comic content." And, of course, comic enthusiasts can buy shirts, mugs, and totes to support the store.    

While this year's 3 Rivers Comicon has been canceled, McDevitt says that he already has plans for next year and has partnered with Comics Experience to offer budding creators the pointers they need to develop their comic craft. 


 

