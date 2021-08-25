29 local artists to appear at Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media's 10th annual yART Sale

After a year off due to the pandemic, the Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media’s annual yART Sale returns Sat., Aug. 28, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at its Shady Avenue location in Point Breeze. The punny portmanteau specializes in secondhand art, materials, and more from a variety of local vendors working in various media.
“I've attended the yART Sale for years and have always appreciated the fun and discovery aspect,” says Rona Chang, owner of local sustainable fashion company Otto Finn. “I have been in the process of clearing out older inventory to make space for new work, and this is the perfect venue!”
The yART sale will feature seconds, discounted work, and supplies from 29 local vendors working in media such as glasswork, ceramics, mosaics, jewelry, painting, and prints. Some of the vendors include Assemble, Charmed By Nature, The Craftmens’s Guild of PGH, Etna Print Circus, Fiberarts Guild of Pittsburgh, Gingerly Press, The Potter’s Six, Roberto Ceramic Art, The Stencil Company, Stuff & Nonsense Arts, and Wolf’s Den Pottery, as well as many individual artists.
yART Sale attendees will also have the chance to enjoy PCA&M’s studios inside the Scaife Building, where they will be able to view ceramics and screenprinting demonstrations and browse the summer camp student exhibition. It will also be the last day people can view PCA&M’s Annual Member and Student Exhibition. Masks are encouraged for attendees.
“Summer is always a busy season for us, and the yART Sale has long been one of our signature events,” PCA&M executive director Kyle Houser says. “This year, we want to celebrate all we’ve done this summer, including our students, members, and summer campers who’ve spent their time creating with us. It’s just so good to be able to bring yART back.”
yART will be PCA&M’s final summer event before it transitions to adult classes in studio and media arts in the fall. Its next exhibition, Anecdotal Evidence, will open Oct. 8 and will feature paintings of local artist and educator Ramon Riley.