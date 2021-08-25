 29 local artists to appear at Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media's 10th annual yART Sale | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

29 local artists to appear at Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media's 10th annual yART Sale

By

click to enlarge PHOTO: COURTESY OF PITTSBURGH CENTER FOR ARTS AND MEDIA
Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media
At an average yard sale, you can expect to find old furniture, gadgets, utensils, and clothes — maybe some art or art supplies if the yard sale proprietor had an interest in such things. If you’re just there to browse or are looking for home goods, a yard sale might be enough. But for the art-focused, a yART sale is a better place to search.

After a year off due to the pandemic, the Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media’s annual yART Sale returns Sat., Aug. 28, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at its Shady Avenue location in Point Breeze. The punny portmanteau specializes in secondhand art, materials, and more from a variety of local vendors working in various media.

“I've attended the yART Sale for years and have always appreciated the fun and discovery aspect,” says Rona Chang, owner of local sustainable fashion company  Otto Finn. “I have been in the process of clearing out older inventory to make space for new work, and this is the perfect venue!”


The yART sale will feature seconds, discounted work, and supplies from 29 local vendors working in media such as glasswork, ceramics, mosaics, jewelry, painting, and prints. Some of the vendors include Assemble, Charmed By Nature, The Craftmens’s Guild of PGH, Etna Print Circus, Fiberarts Guild of Pittsburgh, Gingerly Press, The Potter’s Six, Roberto Ceramic Art, The Stencil Company, Stuff & Nonsense Arts, and Wolf’s Den Pottery, as well as many individual artists.

yART Sale attendees will also have the chance to enjoy PCA&M’s studios inside the Scaife Building, where they will be able to view ceramics and screenprinting demonstrations and browse the summer camp student exhibition. It will also be the last day people can view PCA&M’s Annual Member and Student Exhibition. Masks are encouraged for attendees.

“Summer is always a busy season for us, and the yART Sale has long been one of our signature events,” PCA&M executive director Kyle Houser says. “This year, we want to celebrate all we’ve done this summer, including our students, members, and summer campers who’ve spent their time creating with us. It’s just so good to be able to bring yART back.”

yART will be PCA&M’s final summer event before it transitions to adult classes in studio and media arts in the fall. Its next exhibition, Anecdotal Evidence, will open Oct. 8 and will feature paintings of local artist and educator Ramon Riley.
yART Sale. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Aug. 28. Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media. 1047 Shady Avenue, Point Breeze. Search "yART sale" on Facebook

Trending

Speaking of...

Spirits Roaming on the Earth at Miller ICA presents a portrait of an artist like no other

By Amanda Waltz

Spirits Roaming on the Earth at Miller ICA presents a portrait of an artist like no other

Roadkill Gallery — a mobile art exhibit — visits different destinations across Pittsburgh

By Dani Janae

Roadkill Gallery — a mobile art exhibit — visits different destinations across Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media showcases student and member artwork

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media showcases student and member artwork

Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960 serves looks galore at Frick Art Museum

By Amanda Waltz

Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960 serves looks galore at Frick Art Museum
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 26-Sept. 1

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 26-Sept. 1

Comedy and collectibles are coming to Dad’s Basement in Dormont

By Lauryn Nania

Comedy and collectibles are coming to Dad’s Basement in Dormont

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at The Government Center, Belvedere's Ultra-Dive, and more (Aug. 19-21)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at The Government Center, Belvedere's Ultra-Dive, and more (Aug. 19-21)

Pittsburgh-based company becomes first Black-owned puzzle brand to be sold at Target

By Dani Janae

A+X Puzzles
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 25-31, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Notable Pittsburgh skateboarder Maya Haptas talks tattoos and kicks

Notable Pittsburgh skateboarder Maya Haptas talks tattoos and kicks

By Tereneh Idia

Honey Prism

Song Spotlight: "Highwire" by Honey Prism

By Dani Janae

Spirits Roaming on the Earth at Miller ICA presents a portrait of an artist like no other

Spirits Roaming on the Earth at Miller ICA presents a portrait of an artist like no other

By Amanda Waltz

13 new books to look out for this August

13 new books to look out for this August

By Jordan Snowden

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation