2023’s Top CBD Edibles: The Best CBD Gummies in Pennsylvania | Pittsburgh City Paper

By David Baker, Cannabis Extraordinaire

People taking advantage of powerful CBD Gummies in Pennsylvania is nothing new. Yet, hemp-derived edibles are growing more fashionable by the day. That is because consumers are becoming more aware of the multiple benefits of CBD products. They are completely safe and natural, while helping the body and mind relax. Stress fades away, leaving a person with a peaceful frame of mind. There are also so many types of CBD edibles on the market, a person will have no problem finding the right CBD gummy bears to suit his or her needs. Not only are hemp items affordable and legal across the nation, the finest CBD Gummies for sale on the internet are delicious.



1. Just CBD Edibles

South Florida’s JustCBD has spent years earning a reputation for their beloved hemp gummies online. They have some of the most powerful edibles on the market today. In no time, a user gets to unwind, making it easy to chill out and even fall asleep. You can choose from an enormous supply of CBD goodies, including multi-colored gummy bears, apple rings, sour worms and cherries. Folks watching their diets appreciate their vegan and sugar free CBD Gummies as well. JustCBD containers range from 250mg to large 3000mg jars. Their most popular merchandise is CBD Gummies 1000mg jars that sell for $37.50 each. JustCBD also has so much more to offer the world of legal hemp. For instance, their full spectrum tincture oil is quite powerful, while consumers love all their different CBD creams and roll-ons. Even JustCBD’s pet treats are often cherished by dog and cat owners. Be sure to check out their sister company JustDelta for amazing THC gummies and disposable vape cartridges too. To top it off, both companies’ professional sales teams and shipping departments are truly efficient.









2. EMPE USA CBD Gummies

Perhaps the second best CBD store located in the Sunshine State is EMPE USA. Working out of Miami, their hemp products are designed to assist with chronic pain, anxiety, upset stomachs and arthritis without causing psychoactive effects. They too offer buyers a huge selection of hemp derived edibles, such as CBD sour, vegan, clear and full spectrum gummies, along with delta 8, delta 9, delta 10, THC-O and HHC edibles. EMPE USA’s mushroom infused gummy squares have a whopping 200mg per piece, and a bottle of 20 sells for $69.99. They also sell plenty of CBD tinctures, vapes, soft gel capsules, muscle balm, bath powder and topicals to help users feel calm and cool.









3. FABCBD Sleep Gummies

4. Premium Jane CBD Vegan Gummies

Selling their goods around the globe since 2018, Fab CBD deals with Colorado-grown goodies from their headquarters in Tampa, along with their affiliate offices in the United Kingdom. The third Florida-based CBD business on this list, FABCBD carries nighttime CBD Gummies with melatonin to help improve sleep cycles. The PM chews contain 12.5mg of CBD each and come in bottles of 60 for $89 a pop. Visitors to the website can also get their hands on quality vape pens and oils, cream, dog treats and delta-9 edibles. Looking at FABCBD’s business website, I was quickly drawn to its simple layout. Rather than trying to impress shoppers with an intricate and confusing design, everything is straightforward. A shopper can easily find everything he or she is searching for, as well as important information, such as strengths and prices.

Since 2018, Premium Jane out of Scottsdale, Arizona has been selling a nice selection of hemp derived gummies. Every one of their vegan and non GMO products is made with organically grown hemp and high-tech CO2 extraction equipment on Oregon farms. You can pick up a 1500mg bottle of strawberry flavored vegan CBD cubes designed to manage stress for $94. Trying to provide customers with the top hemp oil extract available, the Premium Jane staff now includes a large staff of scientists and agricultural experts to create powerful products, like CBD infused gummies, capsules and topicals with no THC whatsoever. Personally, I like that Premium Jane makes it a point to clarify that none of their merchandise is intended for medical conditions. That means consumers can feel safe with Premium Jane’s CBD products for sale, as the company is extremely transparent.





5. AndOtherBrands CBD Store

AndOtherBrands was created to help consumers like you find the finest CBD items on the web. The site reviews important hemp-derived products, such as cannabidiol edibles, tincture oil, capsules, lotions, and pet treats. They also make sure that all the products are tested for safety. This makes it easier for you to find the smartest deals to suit your wants and needs, like a vast selection of strong CBD Gummies and THC products, including delta 8, delta 10 and HHC items, for low prices. A shopper also gets to read multiple reviews from both professionals and real buyers on AndOtherBrands. You can even make side by side comparisons of hemp-derived CBD gummy bears. That way, you’ll always know precisely where to buy CBD Gummies online.

When looking to buy CBD products in Pennsylvania, there are some frequently asked questions that seem to come up. You have nothing to worry about, as I have already done the homework for you…





How was this list of the best CBD stores put together?

I was able to create this informative list of the most sought after hemp derived gummies by examining multiple CBD business websites. I also read a number of professional reviews and customer feedback all over the internet. The same five companies continually come up in one consumer blog after another. I narrowed it down to the top 5 CBD outlets online. Factors considered include an item’s potency and affects. Will the CBD treats help you relax? Will you feel rejuvenated in the morning? Other things to consider are the on-set times and price of the hemp gummies. Can the sales team make intelligent suggestions without getting pushy, and will the shipping department get everything delivered on time? As long as a CBD company is listed above, you have all your bases covered.

What are CBD edibles?

Organic CBD Gummies are a natural snack that is known to manage stress, helping people to relax both physically and emotionally. Tension immediately fades away, making it easy to kick back and chill. Falling asleep and enjoying a full night of unbroken rest becomes effortless. The next morning, you’ll look and feel completely energized. Everything from your fading concentration skills to your memory bank will perform like you are years, if not decades younger. The cannabidiol quickly makes its way into a person’s endocannabinoid system, helping people in numerous situations to loosen up and enjoy just about any situation. The goods come in many forms too, such as edibles, tincture oil, lotions and vape pens. CBD-derived merchandise stems from the hemp plant, meaning it can be legally purchased throughout the United States. CBD items are also easy to carry in your bag, if not your pocket. As an added bonus, the usually taste fantastic.

What are the CBD edibles benefits?

Simply by consuming hemp-derived gummies, a person starts to feel calm and cool. You’ll quickly become comfortable, as minor aches and pains often will fade away. Stress becomes manageable, leaving users in a wonderful state of mind. You will have no troubles earning 8 hours of sound sleep, allowing your whole system to be refreshed the next day. Buyers also have an enormous selection of delectable hemp-derived edibles to pick and choose from, including a wide array of fun shapes, sizes, flavors and diet-friendly options. You can keep a small jar in your desk drawer and a large container in your nightstand. That way, you can always have your reliable CBD snacks handy. Just don’t leave them out in the sun or else they may melt. Still, misshaped CBD gummies don’t lose their power.

How will I feel after eating CBD Gummies?

Simply put, you will feel wonderful after you enjoy a CBD gummy bear or two. After all, they are known to help with focus and concentration, along with help with relaxation and sleep. That is why so many men and women throughout Pittsburgh, as well as the rest of the nation, now make cannabidiol an important part of their daily diets. It helps them unwind before getting on the phone with irritating coworkers or keep their cool when the kids won’t stop touching each other in the back seat. Allowing you to feel at peace, you’ll have no problem dozing off and enjoying a full night of unbroken rest. The following day, you’ll be full of energy, rather than sluggish or hungover. How good does that sound?

Do CBD Gummies reduce stress?

Yes, hemp products help people manage physical and mental pressure. Reading a number of CBD Gummies reviews online, I have discovered that it helps buyers deal with the ongoing stressors of work, school and relationships, whether it’s with an unruly child, a former lover or an annoying coworker. Hemp derived edibles can put you in a state of peace for hours at a time. Whether it’s at the office or in your garage, just think about how much you can get accomplished once you have a clear head. Sleep like a baby and roll out of bed the next day full of spirit.

How do you eat CBD Gummies?

When the time comes to consume any type of hemp derived edibles, you can just think of them as any other kind of candy. Whether it’s a half a CBD gummy cube, one ring or two gummy bears, simply place the merchandise in your mouth and go to town. You can swallow it all right away, but some people like to chew it all up into tiny pieces. That way, they get to savor the flavor before the cannabidiol enters their digestive systems. Within an hour, you should be feeling happy-go-lucky. If not, feel free to take another half a hemp treat. There is nothing to fear, as it is not even possible to overdose on CBD.

Should CBD Gummies ingredients be organic?

Yes, it is vital that all hemp products stem from completely natural elements. After all, you want to experience Mother Nature’s best. Steer clear of anything with toxic chemicals, like dangerous pesticides, that can actually harm your body. Every product’s ingredients should be shared on their websites, along with the edibles’ packaging. A consumer should also be able to access their third party lab results on the internet. Otherwise, the CBD company may have something to hide. As long as you conduct your business with a domestic and responsible CBD vendor, like the ones listed above, you’ll be in good hands.





How long will CBD stay in my body?

Many buyers want to know exactly how long does CBD stay in your system after eating a hemp derived gummy bear or two? Under normal circumstances, you’ll be serene for 5 or 6 hours. Of course, a more specific answer depends on a few variables. For starters, how powerful is the CBD item? There is a seemingly countless number of hemp products out there ranging in size and potency. Some gummies are heavy-duty, while other CBD sweets are nothing more than sugar filled candy. You also have to take into account a person’s weight and metabolism.





Where do I buy CBD Gummies?

Consumers these days are fortunate enough to live with the world wide web. That means you can find, learn about and purchase just about any hemp-derived product on the open market with the click of a few buttons. If you buy CBD edibles at the BOUTIQUE TO YOU CBD store, no longer will you have to drive to the mall and chat with some clueless teenager about the benefits of cannabidiol products. You just need the right site to scroll through user reviews and read informative blogs. Shoppers can even compare the CBD-derived edibles next to another. Then you’ll be set to make an educated decision about the best hemp items to suit your particular needs and desires.