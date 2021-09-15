2021 Pittsburgh Fall Guide

Fall in Pittsburgh is one of the most beautiful times of the year, and there's even more than usual to look forward to this season because a lot of arts and entertainment venues are reopening up their doors for the first time since the pandemic forced them to close over a year ago.
For this year's Fall Guide, we've compiled 100 events to do in Pittsburgh through November — including a mix of IRL (in real life), virtual, and hybrid activities — featuring concerts, art exhibits, theater performances, literary readings, film screenings, and more, all of which you can find at the links below:
Just don't forget to grab your mask before you head out, and also make sure to check the website of each venue, which we provided in each of our listings, for their most up-to-date COVID-19 safety measures and/or last-minute date changes or cancellations due to the pandemic.
And, in addition to our giant list of events, our staff has also put together some fun autumn-themed listicles, including three local restaurants offering delicious fall vegan baked goods, four mildly spooky Halloween events for those who scare easily, five Pittsburgh makers selling rad creepy fall jewelry, four scary movies filmed in the region, and a selection of autumnal candles to help bring fall into your home.
We hope our Fall Guide helps get you as excited for the cooler temps as we are, and if you pick up a print copy — pro tip: this issue is a great one to hold onto as a reference throughout the season! — tweet us at @pghcitypaper and let us know which event you're most looking forward to. Each event in the print issue is labeled 1-100. (I predict a lot of yinz will choose no. 37!)
This year's Fall Guide event listings were written by:
Tia Bailey, Lisa Cunningham, Ryan Deto, Dani Janae, Jason Phox, Kim Rooney, and Amanda Waltz
•••
This year's Fall Guide cover artwork was illustrated by:
Lucy Chen