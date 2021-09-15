2021 Pittsburgh Fall Guide: Special Events

Pittsburgh Leather Pride Weekend returns with tons of activities dedicated to fetish wear and fun. Head to P Town Bar for contests, dancing, and a leather market. A portion of the proceeds benefit Proud Haven. Doors at 7 p.m. Sat., Sept. 18. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. Free. $5 at 10 p.m. Search “Pittsburgh Leather Pride Weekend - PGH Leather Bear 2022, Iron City Pup 2022” on Facebook
OUTDOOR • HYBRID
Break out your running shoes and prepare for the 2021 Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race and Dollar Bank Junior Great Race. The whole family can participate in races like the One-Mile Family Fun Run, the Tot Trot, and the Diaper Dash. The 10k will have a solid start time and the 5K will have a rolling start time. 8 a.m. Sat., Sept. 25. Check the website for start locations. $10-45. rungreatrace.com
SPOOKY • IRL
Join the folks at Haunted Hill View Manor for the World’s Largest Ghost Hunt. If you love the paranormal and the spooky, you won’t want to miss this event on National Ghost Hunting Day. You must sign a waiver to participate, but it’s open to guests as young as 16 with the company of a parent or guardian. 9 p.m.-3 a.m. Sat., Sept. 25. 2801 Ellwood Road, New Castle. $45-90. hauntedhillviewmanor.com
TOUR • IRL
DOORS OPEN Pittsburgh once again invites crowds to appreciate the city’s architectural heritage with access to restricted and newly designed spaces throughout Downtown. Tour over 30 buildings, including churches, government offices, theaters, galleries, and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Oct. 2. Various locations, Downtown. $5-15. doorsopenpgh.org
OUTDOOR • HYBRID
Run or walk the streets starting at PPG Paints Arena during the Pittsburgh Penguins 6.6K Run and Family Walk. The event supports the Mario Lemieux Foundation and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation. 8 a.m. Sun., Oct. 3. Virtual race can be completed any time through Sun., Oct. 3. 1001 Fifth Ave., Downtown. $40 (increases after Sept. 26). runsignup.com/pens66k
MAGIC • IRL
Illusion enthusiasts are in for a show when master magician Chris Capehart presents his show Journey of the Master at Liberty Magic. Capehart has more than four decades of experience and his wide array of talents are sure to amaze. Wed., Oct. 6-Fri., Oct. 29. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. trustarts.org
BALL • IRL
Put on your favorite spooky costume and head to the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians' Masquerade Charity Ball. Dinner will be served at Salvatore’s Events & Catering, followed by four hours of dancing and music, courtesy of DJ Mike. There will also be games and prizes for the best masks and costumes, all benefiting LAOH Division 11 charities. 7 p.m. Fri., Oct. 15. 5001 Curry Road, South Hills. $55. laohalleghenycounty.org/events
DRAG • IRL
Join the West View Fire Department for a Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser, where one ticket will get attendees six cards per game, pop, and other refreshments. The evening will have 10 games paying $120 each. 7-11 p.m. Sat., Oct. 16. 398 Perry Hwy, West View. $30. Search “West View Fire Department - Drag Queen Bingo” on Facebook
OUTDOOR • IRL
Take in all the colors of autumn during the Allegheny Land Trust Fall Foliage hike at the Audubon Greenway. The hike will happen rain or shine, so be sure to plan accordingly. 10-11:30 a.m. Fri., Nov. 5. 160 Magee Road, Sewickley. $5. alleghenylandtrust.org
GALA • IRL
After the August Wilson African American Cultural Center’s annual gala was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Take Center Stage Gala returns and promises a night to remember. The event will take place at two locations, including a cocktail reception, performance, and seated dinner at the Westin Convention Center. An Encore After Party with a post-show dessert reception will follow at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. Sat., Nov. 20. Multiple venues. Tickets on sale soon. aacc-awc.org