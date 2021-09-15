2021 Pittsburgh Fall Guide: Special Events

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of DOORS OPEN Pittsburgh Frick Building, part of DOORS OPEN Pittsburgh

returns with tons of activities dedicated to fetish wear and fun. Head to P Town Bar for contests, dancing, and a leather market. A portion of the proceeds benefit Proud Haven.Break out your running shoes and prepare for the 2021 Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race and Dollar Bank Junior Great Race. The whole family can participate in races like the One-Mile Family Fun Run, the Tot Trot, and the Diaper Dash. The 10k will have a solid start time and the 5K will have a rolling start time.Join the folks at Haunted Hill View Manor for the World’s Largest Ghost Hunt. If you love the paranormal and the spooky, you won’t want to miss this event on National Ghost Hunting Day. You must sign a waiver to participate, but it’s open to guests as young as 16 with the company of a parent or guardian.DOORS OPEN Pittsburgh once again invites crowds to appreciate the city’s architectural heritage with access to restricted and newly designed spaces throughout Downtown. Tour over 30 buildings, including churches, government offices, theaters, galleries, and more.Run or walk the streets starting at PPG Paints Arena during the Pittsburgh Penguins 6.6K Run and Family Walk. The event supports the Mario Lemieux Foundation and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.Illusion enthusiasts are in for a show when master magician Chris Capehart presents his show Journey of the Master at Liberty Magic. Capehart has more than four decades of experience and his wide array of talents are sure to amaze.Put on your favorite spooky costume and head to the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians' Masquerade Charity Ball. Dinner will be served at Salvatore’s Events & Catering, followed by four hours of dancing and music, courtesy of DJ Mike. There will also be games and prizes for the best masks and costumes, all benefiting LAOH Division 11 charities.Join the West View Fire Department for a Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser, where one ticket will get attendees six cards per game, pop, and other refreshments. The evening will have 10 games paying $120 each.Take in all the colors of autumn during the Allegheny Land Trust Fall Foliage hike at the Audubon Greenway. The hike will happen rain or shine, so be sure to plan accordingly.After the August Wilson African American Cultural Center’s annual gala was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Take Center Stage Gala returns and promises a night to remember. The event will take place at two locations, including a cocktail reception, performance, and seated dinner at the Westin Convention Center. An Encore After Party with a post-show dessert reception will follow at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.