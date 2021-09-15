2021 Pittsburgh Fall Guide: Music

Kelly Strayhorn Theater celebrates a music era with Black & Solid Gold: The Hits of Magnificent Motown. Performers take on The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, and more. Also enjoy a marketplace and the show Women of Vision’s Magnificent Motown: Art Inspired by the Music. 5:30 p.m. Thu., Sept. 16. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay what makes you happy. kelly-strayhorn.org/events
Spend the night listening to local artists while supporting a great Pittsburgh organization as Yinz Citizen returns for its second year, benefiting 412 Food Rescue. The virtual event includes local favorites including performances by Joe Grushecky & Houserockers and Derek Woods Band, plus special guest appearances by Wiz Khalifa, Baron Batch, and more. 8 p.m. Thu., Sept. 16. Free, donations accepted. yinzcitizen.com
Legendary singer Chaka Khan kicks off a lineup of amazing musical talent from all over the world during the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival, presented by the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. Performances take place at the Benedum Center and Highmark Stadium. Fri., Sept. 17-Sun., Sept. 19. Multiple locations. Ticket prices vary. pittsburghjazzfest.org
Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow brings The Crème De La Crème Tour to Roxian Theatre following the release of his debut album, That's What They All Say. Harlow will be joined by Babyface Ray and Mavi. 7:30 p.m. Fri., Sept. 17. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $33-47.50. roxiantheatre.com
Pittsburgh rock-pop band Barlow takes the stage at The Government Center to celebrate the release of their fourth album Walls of Future. Joining Barlow is Gaadge and Invader Lars. 8 p.m. Fri., Sept. 17. 715 East St., North Side. $5 suggested donation. thegovernmentcenter.com/events
The Market Square night market gets a little noisy when it hosts the Women Who Rock Rising Star Contest. See who takes the crown while supporting women’s health research ahead of the annual Women Who Rock concert at Stage AE on Sat., Oct. 16. Also includes a pop-up shop and tunes by DJ Yas The Empress. 5-10 p.m. Sat., Sept. 18. 210 Forbes Ave., Downtown. Free. womenwhorock.info
Local nonprofit Calliope, dedicated to preserving traditional and contemporary folk music, will introduce listeners to the roots and rhythm music of Pittsburgh five-piece acoustic group The Turpentiners as they perform live at Schenley Plaza. The Porch will provide a cash bar. 7 p.m. Thu., Sept. 23. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $15 suggested donation. calliopehouse.org
The Pittsburgh Symphony presents its Opening Weekend Celebration at Heinz Hall. The three performances will be Glinka’s Overture to Ruslan and Ludmila, Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G major, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4. Mangred Honeck will conduct with Hélène Grimaud on piano. Fri., Sept. 24-Sun., Sept. 26. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $20-98. pittsburghsymphony.org
After dropping its single “The Billy,” Pittsburgh dream-pop band Flower Crown is releasing its third album Heat at Mr. Smalls. The album promises to deliver more of what Flower Crown fans have come to love, as well as sounds and lyrics that bring the band out of its comfort zone. 7 p.m. Sat., Sept. 25. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $10-12. mrsmalls.com
A musician of multiple talents, Julien Baker is coming to Mr. Smalls. Baker’s music often confronts issues like addiction and mental illness, and her fans respect her for not shying away from those topics. Her show will also feature Thao Nguyen, a veteran singer-songwriter from California. Mr. Smalls requires guests to be vaccinated. 8 p.m. Wed., Sept. 29. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $22-25. mrsmalls.com
The Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival returns with an all-star lineup, kicking off with legendary R&B and gospel singer Mavis Staples at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. On Saturday, the festival moves over to Highmark Stadium for a full day of music. Fri., Oct. 1-Sat., Oct. 2. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $42.75-57.25; 510 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $37.50-72.50. blues.aacc-awc.org
Join the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra for Swingin’ at the Club, an event inspired by Harlem’s heyday. Taking place at Heinz Hall, the performance features PSO Principal Pops Conductor Byron Stripling on horns, Carmen Bradford on vocals, and award-nominated tap dancer Leo Manzari. Fri., Oct. 1-Sun., Oct. 3. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $22-99. pittsburghsymphony.org