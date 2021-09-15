2021 Pittsburgh Fall Guide: Music

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Swingin’ at the Club with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

celebrates a music era with. Performers take on The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, and more. Also enjoy a marketplace and the showSpend the night listening to local artists while supporting a great Pittsburgh organization asreturns for its second year, benefiting 412 Food Rescue. The virtual event includes local favorites including performances by Joe Grushecky & Houserockers and Derek Woods Band, plus special guest appearances by Wiz Khalifa, Baron Batch, and more.Legendary singer Chaka Khan kicks off a lineup of amazing musical talent from all over the world during the, presented by the. Performances take place at theandGrammy-nominated rapperbrings The Crème De La Crème Tour tofollowing the release of his debut album,. Harlow will be joined by Babyface Ray and Mavi.Pittsburgh rock-pop bandtakes the stage atto celebrate the release of their fourth album. Joining Barlow is Gaadge and Invader Lars.Thenight market gets a little noisy when it hosts the. See who takes the crown while supporting women’s health research ahead of the annual Women Who Rock concert at Stage AE on Sat., Oct. 16. Also includes a pop-up shop and tunes by DJ Yas The Empress.Local nonprofit Calliope, dedicated to preserving traditional and contemporary folk music, will introduce listeners to the roots and rhythm music of Pittsburgh five-piece acoustic groupas they perform live at. The Porch will provide a cash bar.Thepresents itsat. The three performances will be Glinka’s Overture toand, Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G major, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4. Mangred Honeck will conduct with Hélène Grimaud on piano.After dropping its single “The Billy,” Pittsburgh dream-pop bandis releasing its third albumat. The album promises to deliver more of what Flower Crown fans have come to love, as well as sounds and lyrics that bring the band out of its comfort zone.A musician of multiple talents,is coming to. Baker’s music often confronts issues like addiction and mental illness, and her fans respect her for not shying away from those topics. Her show will also feature Thao Nguyen, a veteran singer-songwriter from California. Mr. Smalls requires guests to be vaccinated.Thereturns with an all-star lineup, kicking off with legendary R&B and gospel singer Mavis Staples at the. On Saturday, the festival moves over tofor a full day of music.Join thefor, an event inspired by Harlem’s heyday. Taking place at, the performance features PSO Principal Pops Conductor Byron Stripling on horns, Carmen Bradford on vocals, and award-nominated tap dancer Leo Manzari.