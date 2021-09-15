2021 Pittsburgh Fall Guide: Literary

Ten Evenings, the popular Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures series, is back with critically acclaimed author Brit Bennett, the author of the New York Times bestseller The Vanishing Half, and The Mothers. The Vanishing Half tells the story of two twins: one raised Black and one raised as white. 7:30 p.m. Mon. Sept. 20. $10-15. pittsburghlectures.org
LIT • IRL
Pittsburgh poet Michelle Maher’s debut book of poetry, Bright Air Settling Around Us, was published in 2020 by Main Street Rag. She will join Riverstone Books for a reading, followed by a discussion. 7-8:30 p.m. Wed. Sept. 22. 8850 Covenant Ave., McCandless. Free with registration. riverstonebookstore.com
LIT • VIRTUAL
Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures presents author Tom Rea as a part of their Made Local series. Rea is the author of Bone Wars: The Excavation and Celebrity of Andrew Carnegie’s Dinosaur. Rea will mark the book's 20th anniversary with a conversation with paleontologist Matthew C. Lamanna. 6 p.m. Thu. Sept. 23. Free with registration. pittsburghlectures.org
LIT • VIRTUAL
LIT • HYBRID
Award-winning writer and poet Elizabeth Acevedo, author of The Poet X and Clap When You Land, appears with professor and writer Kiese Laymon, author of Long Division, Heavy, and How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America at Schenley Plaza as part of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures fall series. Co-presented by the Center for African American Poetry and Poetics, the evening will also be recorded for those who register and are unable to attend in person. 6:30 p.m. Thu., Oct. 7. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free with registration. pittsburghlectures.org
LIT • VIRTUAL
Charles Yu has written four books, several stories for magazines, and numerous TV scripts. The Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures series welcomes Yu for a virtual event where viewers can learn more about his satirical masterpiece, Interior Chinatown, which won the 2020 National Book Award. 7:30 p.m. Mon., Oct. 18. $15. pittsburghlectures.org
LIT • VIRTUAL
Local literary publisher Autumn House Press joins White Whale Bookstore for a virtual Fall Poetry Release Party, featuring Shayla Lawz (speculation, n.), Natalie Homer (Under the Broom Tree), Carly Inghram (The Animal Indoors), and Sean Cho A. (American Home). All four books are available to order or preorder ahead of the event. 6 p.m. Sun., Oct. 24. Free or pay what you can. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
LIT • VIRTUAL
In 2018, Squirrel Hill was forever changed when a gunman killed 11 Jewish congregants in a local synagogue. Writer Mark Oppenheimer, author of Squirrel Hill, The Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting and the Soul of a Neighborhood, joins Amazing Books and Records owner Eric Eckland for a Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures conversation about his book and its stories of “grief, love, support, and revival.” Preorders of the book are available from Riverstone Books. 6 p.m. Tue., Oct. 26. Free with registration. pittsburghlectures.org