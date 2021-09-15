2021 Pittsburgh Fall Guide: Film

Fans of giallo horror will want to head to Riverside Drive In Theatre for the latest Drive-In Super Monster-Rama. The event features a whole weekend of blood-spattered films by Dario Argento, Mario Bava, Lucio Fulci, and Sergio Martino. Fri., Sept. 17-Sat., Sept. 18. 1114 Lees Lake Lane, Vandergrift. $10-140. riversidedrivein.com/now-showing
Party with fellow outdoor lovers when ASCEND Climbing, 3 Rivers Outdoor Company, and SurfSUP Adventures present the 5Point Adventure Film Festival Pittsburgh. Enjoy film screenings, sample food and adult beverages, and enter sweepstakes for big prizes. 7:30 p.m. Fri., Sept. 17. 1130 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. $20 ASCEND members/$25 non-members. ascendclimbing.com/blog
SWITCH SIGNAL, a site-responsive film described as being “rooted in the technologies of imagination and mindfulness taught by Pittsburgh’s beloved Mister Rogers,” will be showing at Kelly Strayhorn Theater. The locally shot film includes music, choreography, and marches. 7 p.m. Fri. Sept. 24. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Pay what makes you happy. kelly-strayhorn.org
The Pittsburgh Silent Film Society celebrates National Silent Movie Day with Row House Cinema. The theater will play Alfred Hitchcock’s silent masterwork Blackmail, with live piano accompaniment provided by musician Tom Roberts. Row House requires proof of COVID vaccination for this event. 7 p.m. Wed., Sept. 29. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $16. pittsburghsilentfilmsociety.org
Celebrate silent films with a showing at The Parkway Theater. Jump Cut Theater presents a special screening of the 1922 gothic horror film Häxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages, which explores witchcraft from its early pagan days to its more modern misperception as psychosis. 8 p.m. Wed., Sept. 29. 644 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. $10. jumpcuttheater.org
You’ve got all winter to Netflix and chill. Take advantage of the fall temps and spend your weekends at Row House Cinema’s pop-up Drive-In Theater at The Terminal. See rad flicks like Beetlejuice, Shaun of the Dead, and Labyrinth from the comfort of your vehicle. Fri., Oct. 1-Sat., Oct. 30. Parking lot at 21st and Smallman St., Strip District. $34.50 per car. Tickets must be purchased in advance. rowhousecinema.com/2021-drive-in
Playwright Arthur Miller’s heavy drama comes to the stage in this live recording of a 2015 production of A View from the Bridge, performed by British theater ensemble National Theatre Live. Screened at the Pittsburgh Playhouse’s Highmark Theatre, the tragic play tackles the all-too familiar American dream as Brooklyn resident Eddie Carbone welcomes his Sicilian family to the states. 1 p.m. Sun., Oct. 3. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $15. playhouse.pointpark.edu
Enjoy short films from around the world during the Women in Film and Media International Short Film Festival at Parkway Theater. The nonprofit will also give out awards based on various categories, and host a reception. 6:30 p.m. Wed., Oct. 6. 44 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. $25 for reception and screening, $8 for screening only. wifmpit.org
Horror Realm is a convention “run by zombie fans for zombie fans.” And with the Pittsburgh region being the unofficial Zombie Capital of the World, they’ve come to the right place. Visit the Crowne Plaza Pittsburgh South to meet celebrity guests, check out original horror art, shop from a variety of vendors selling comics and movie memorabilia, and more. Fri., Nov. 19-Sun., Nov. 21. 164 Fort Couch Road, Mt. Lebanon. $15-40. horrorrealmcon.com