2021 Pittsburgh Fall Guide: Fairs and Festivals

Fall under the spell of the Bitchcraft Fair at David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Enjoy wine and spirits as you shop for witchy wares and occult items, or visit any number of mystics and mediums. 12-6 p.m. Sun., Sept. 19. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $10 early admission. bitchcraftfair.com/admission
Dust off your royal costume, it’s time once again for the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival. Enjoy weekends of fun for the whole family with live entertainment, food, shopping, and, of course, jousting. Every weekend through Sun., Oct. 10. 112 Renaissance Lane, West Newton. $12-24. Free for kids under 5. pittsburghrenfest.com
Celebrate nature’s lawn mower during Goat Fest at the Arlington Baseball Field in South Side Park. Meet some four-legged friends, and enjoy live music, food trucks, kid-friendly activities, and more. 12-4 p.m. Sat., Sept. 18. 1502 Sterling St., South Side. Free. goatfestpgh.com
Pittsburgh Mega Reptile Expo returns to fulfill all your creepy, crawly, non-venomous and venomous creature needs. The expo will feature all kinds of animals, including, but not limited to snakes, bearded dragons, and arachnids. Sat., Sept. 25-Sun., Sept. 26. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. $10-25. pittsburghmegareptileexpo.com
Few things are more Pittsburgh than pierogies and Kennywood. Combine the two by attending the Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival, where over two dozen restaurants, chefs, and pierogi purveyors will feed hungry crowds at the local theme park. And yes, there will also be dessert pierogies. 1-6 p.m. Sun., Sept. 26. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. $24-27. kennywood.com
Looking for a hard-to-find Nintendo 64 game? A new D&D player for your league? Somewhere to show off your rad new cosplay costume? Head to the Pittsburgh Gaming Expo at the Monroeville Convention Center for two days of video game tournaments, panels, live music, and dozens of vendors. Sat., Oct. 2-Sun., Oct. 3. 209 Mall Plaza Blvd., Monroeville. $15-30. pghretrogaming.com
Become dazzled by the sights and sounds of the Asian Lantern Festival at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. The family-friendly evening event includes a collection of giant, handcrafted lanterns shaped like various wildlife and other figures. Continues through Sat., Oct. 30. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. $16.95-19.95. pittsburghzoo.org/asian-lantern-festival
The Pittsburgh Cannabis Festival invites everyone to experience cannabis culture focused on health, wellness, advocacy, and education. Local businesses and organizations will be on site at Allegheny Commons Park, and there will be food, music, and art to enjoy. 12-4 p.m. Sat., Oct. 9. 810 Arch St., North Side. Donate what you can. pghcannafest.com
Spend the day at the Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Festival, the biggest annual celebration from the Pittsburgh Chinese community. Taking place in Mellon Park, the event features a variety of Asian cuisines, musical and dance performances, exhibits, games, and more. Presented by the Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Center. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat., Oct. 16. 6518 Fifth Ave., Point Breeze. Free. facebook.com/pghccc
PNC Park offers fans a chance to explore the stadium, all while enjoying some of the best beer and wine around. The All Star Craft Beer & Wine Festival will have more than 250 beers and wines to sample over two separate sessions, all in one of the nicest baseball stadiums in the U.S. 1-5 p.m. and 7:30-11 p.m. Sat., Oct. 16. 115 Federal St., North Side. $50. ballparkfestival.com/pittsburgh
Everyone loves tacos, and you can sample your heart's delight at the Pittsburgh Taco, Beer, Tequila Festival. Yes, that also means sips of beer, tequila, wine, and hard cider, too. It’s the full package, and it’s all going down at Sandcastle Waterpark, over two separate sessions. Just don’t expect to ride any water slides. Instead, drown in booze and salsa, but drink responsibly. 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat., Oct. 23. 1000 Sandcastle Drive, West Homestead. $39. tacobeertequila.com
Vegans, mark your calendars for a berry nice time at the Pittsburgh Vegan Expo. The Monroeville Convention Center will host the event that is sure to squash all others. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Nov. 6. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. Tickets on sale soon. pittsburghvegan.com