2021 Pittsburgh Fall Guide: Dance

click to enlarge Photo: Kitoko Chargois CIRCLES: going in by STAYCEE PEARL dance project & Soy Sos

kicks off a new season with a day of dance activities and fun. Enjoy classes for all ages, demo performances from professional dancers, games, and raffles.Grab your favorite partner and head to theat thefor three days of dancing and music. The Argentine Tango marathon includes milongas, workshop dance classes, and brunches.Two critically acclaimed women curate this full evening of dance theater at the. Choreographer/dancer Beth Corning and famed actor/director/playwright Kay Cummings present the, which offers acute, bold, and outspoken commentary about contemporary America. Proof of vaccination required.Ballet is back! After a pandemic hiatus, thehas returned with its. The premiere at thewill showcase four distinct works that capture the essence and evolution of ballet. The performance includes choreography from Helen Pickett, Jennifer Archibald, George Balanchine, and Victor Gsovsky.Celebrate self love and #BlackGirlMagic at, a “colorful, unapologetic, and daring path to self-reclamation,” at theand co-presented with. The program choreographed by Staycee Pearl features five dancers, Black visual artists, and an original score created by Herman “Soy Sos” Pearl in collaboration with multiple Black club artists.will dance their way into your heart with theat. The “eclectic and refreshing mix of circus-dance-theater” is not to be missed.Experience well-trained expressions of creativity and preservation of African-American traditions with dance atThe Philadelphia Dance Company has been wowing audiences for decades and comes to theafter celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020.Acclaimed dancer, choreographer, artistic director, and Pittsburgh nativewill lead his newest piece,, a dance-based work inspired by Black history and culture at the. Presented by the Pittsburgh Dance Council in partnership with Kelly Strayhorn Theater, the evening-length dance performance will “pay homage to the complexities of self love and Black love.”continues its mission of bringing together traditional dance with new innovations with its new show. The performance at thefeatures a variety of choreographed movements, including a world premiere by Confluence artist Hannah Knorr.