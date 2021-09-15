2021 Pittsburgh Fall Guide: Dance

Confluence Ballet Company kicks off a new season with a day of dance activities and fun. Enjoy classes for all ages, demo performances from professional dancers, games, and raffles. 2 p.m. Sat., Sept. 18. 2504 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. confluenceballet.org/special-events
Grab your favorite partner and head to the Pittsburgh Tango Fierro at the Bulgarian Macadonian National Educational and Cultural Center for three days of dancing and music. The Argentine Tango marathon includes milongas, workshop dance classes, and brunches. Fri., Oct. 1-Sun., Oct. 3. 451 W. Eighth Ave., West Homestead. $140-355 for full passes. pghtango.com/fierro
Two critically acclaimed women curate this full evening of dance theater at the New Hazlett Theater. Choreographer/dancer Beth Corning and famed actor/director/playwright Kay Cummings present the other shoe, which offers acute, bold, and outspoken commentary about contemporary America. Proof of vaccination required. Wed., Oct. 20-Sun., Oct. 24. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $35. newhazletttheater.org
Ballet is back! After a pandemic hiatus, the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has returned with its Season Premiere with the PBT Orchestra. The premiere at the Benedum Center will showcase four distinct works that capture the essence and evolution of ballet. The performance includes choreography from Helen Pickett, Jennifer Archibald, George Balanchine, and Victor Gsovsky. Fri., Oct. 22-Sun., Oct. 24. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $29-114. pbt.org
Celebrate self love and #BlackGirlMagic at CIRCLES: going in, a “colorful, unapologetic, and daring path to self-reclamation,” at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center and co-presented with Kelly Strayhorn Theater. The program choreographed by Staycee Pearl features five dancers, Black visual artists, and an original score created by Herman “Soy Sos” Pearl in collaboration with multiple Black club artists. Thu., Oct. 28-Sat., Oct. 30. Tickets on sale soon. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. pearlartsstudios.com
Troupe Vertigo will dance their way into your heart with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at Heinz Hall. The “eclectic and refreshing mix of circus-dance-theater” is not to be missed. Fri., Nov. 5-Sun., Nov. 7. 625 Liberty Ave., Downtown.$22-99. pittsburghsymphony.org
Experience well-trained expressions of creativity and preservation of African-American traditions with dance at PHILADANCO! The Philadelphia Dance Company has been wowing audiences for decades and comes to the August Wilson African American Culture Center after celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020. 7 p.m. Sat., Nov. 13. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $33.75-47.25. trustarts.org
Acclaimed dancer, choreographer, artistic director, and Pittsburgh native Kyle Abraham will lead his newest piece, A.I.M, a dance-based work inspired by Black history and culture at the Byham Theater. Presented by the Pittsburgh Dance Council in partnership with Kelly Strayhorn Theater, the evening-length dance performance will “pay homage to the complexities of self love and Black love.” 8 p.m. Sat., Nov. 13. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. Tickets on sale Fri., Oct. 1. trustarts.org
Confluence Ballet Co. continues its mission of bringing together traditional dance with new innovations with its new show Emergence. The performance at the Pittsburgh Playhouse features a variety of choreographed movements, including a world premiere by Confluence artist Hannah Knorr. Fri., Nov. 19-Sun., Nov. 21. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $35. confluenceballet.org