2021 Pittsburgh Fall Guide: Comedy

Part of Pittsburgh City Paper's list of 100 events to do throughout the region this season

click to enlarge Jo Koy at Petersen Events Center - PHOTO: MIKE MILLER PHOTOGRAPHER
Photo: Mike Miller Photographer
Jo Koy at Petersen Events Center
COMEDY • IRL
Get ready to laugh when Steel City Improv Theater presents Head to Head. Two presenters debate a trivial topic and the audience gets to vote who wins. Don’t expect anything important to get done, that’s not really the point. 8 p.m. Sat., Sept. 18. 5950 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. Free. steelcityimprov.com

COMEDY • IRL
Arcade Comedy Theater is celebrating The Comedy Callback, its official grand reopening, with a full lineup of acts ready to make you laugh. A full list of performers will be coming soon. Be sure to check the Arcade website for updates. Fri., Sept. 24-Sat., Sept. 25. 943 Liberty Ave. Downtown. Tickets on sale soon. arcadecomedytheater.com

COMEDY • IRL
 Celebrate the grand opening of new comedy venue Dad’s Basement, featuring The Basement Sampler, an eclectic roundup of standup comics, improv and sketch performers, live music, and more. 6-7:30 p.m. Sat., Oct. 9. 1521 Potomac Ave., Dormont. $10.50. dadsbasementcomedy.com


COMEDY • IRL

TV personality Alton Brown is best known for hosting duties on Food Network, but he is a man of many talents. For his Heinz Hall show Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats, Brown promises “more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff.” 4 p.m. Sun., Oct. 17. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $56.25-67.25. pghsymphony.org

COMEDY • IRL
 From humble beginnings performing stand-up in Las Vegas coffee shops, Jo Koy has become one of the country’s most popular comedians, selling out shows across America. He brings his comedy — which draws on experiences with his son and Filipino family — to the Petersen Events Center near the University of Pittsburgh campus. 8 p.m. Fri., Oct. 22. 3719 Terrace St., Oakland. $40-65. jokoy.com

