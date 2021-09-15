2021 Pittsburgh Fall Guide: Arts and Exhibits

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the Andy Warhol Museum “Andy Warhol and Marisol with the Empire State Building” by David McCabe, part of Marisol and Warhol Take New York at The Warhol

Artistpresents, a rotating installation of enlarged video stills in the’s Scaife Lobby. It also includes an online film combining all 23 works from herproject., a show at the, is described as “exploring contemporary sculptural practices that connect and interact with audiences.” Presented in partnership with the Pittsburgh Society of Sculptors.kicks off fall with two new exhibitions,, a showcase of photographic artwork by Pittsburgh artist Karen Antonelli, and, a collection of mixed-media pieces by Los Angeles-based artist Mary Becker.presents, an exhibition by. A Pittsburgh native, Rostek has shown internationally as a painter and performance artist, and even wrote a book about his days in the 1980s New York City arts scene.comes to Troy Hill to unveil the newproject space, and, a permanently installed, artistic plaque byand. Enjoy live music and works by Gallery Closed artists Melissa Catanese and Jon Rubin., an exhibit at, explores the important issue of food insecurity, calling attention to the problem as it rests in our region.presents, an exhibition that explores community conversations about home and equity in the arts. Featuring work by artists Gavin Andrew Benjamin, Naomi Chambers, Justin Emmanuel Dumas, Njaimeh Njie, and Harrison Kinnane Smith.Explore Western Pennsylvania’s role in World War II withat the. The exhibit focuses on four local WWII heroes, including General George C. Marshall, Tuskegee Airman Lt. Carl J. Woods, Iwo Jima hero Sgt. Michael Strank, and the Westinghouse company.Explore the “domestic, decorative, and bodily” through canvas and sculpture at theexhibit, which interrogates “bad objects” and “good taste.”Theopens two new exhibitions,by Dan Droz, who works in metal, glass, and wire mesh, andby painter Chuck Olson. Don’t miss the opening reception from 4-7:30 p.m.Transit and trains lovers will get the chance to explore the bridges, tunnels, and inclines of Western Pennsylvania in miniature form inat. You might even spot the infamous Sinkhole Bus as we near its second anniversary.Thewill display the work of Cuban artist Orlando Boffill Hernandez and Ohio-based artist Dawn Tekler in the dual exhibition. Be among the first to see it during an opening reception from 5-8 p.m.Recontextualize the American pop art movement whendebuts, an exhibit that follows the emergence of Venezuelan artist Marisol and places her work in conversation with Andy Warhol’s from the early 1960s.show atgallery examines perspectives related to relics and questions how objects, possessions, rituals, and artwork acquire the title.Art inside galleries doesn’t have to be static, and it doesn’t have to be inside a frame on a wall. And an exhibit byatproves just that., which includes three installations by the artist, combines drawing, performance, sculpture, video, light, and even lasers, responding to the movement of the audience.presents the opening party for, its second biennial survey showcasing the works of several artists from within 300 miles of the Pittsburgh area. Get a first look at the exhibition and mingle with the artists and curators while enjoying cocktails, beer, and wine, and food by Sprezzatura.Outdoor enthusiasts should head to thefor a new exhibit covering feathered friends around the world and the wonder of forests. At, visitors can meet barred owls and great argus pheasants, as well as observe feedings of Bali mynas, plush-crested jays, and snowy egrets.bringsto. This exhibition, featuring a series of still life photographs and described as “recontextualizing objects collected over the years,” will be worth the drive.is throwing back to the 19th century with. The exhibit will feature works from “pioneering artists” and explore questions of class and gender identity, the search for beauty in the industrial age, and more.Pittsburgh-based group Let's Get Free presents, highlighting and supporting incarcerated women and trans people. The art show at thealso serves as a call for artists and poets in and outside of prison.