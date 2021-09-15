2021 Pittsburgh Fall Guide: Arts and Exhibits

Artist Cauleen Smith presents Pandemic Diaries, a rotating installation of enlarged video stills in the Carnegie Museum of Art’s Scaife Lobby. It also includes an online film combining all 23 works from her COVID MANIFESTO project. Continues through September 2022. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Available online, or in-person with museum admission. cmoa.org/exhibition/cauleen-smith
Words Matter, a show at the Brew House Association, is described as “exploring contemporary sculptural practices that connect and interact with audiences.” Presented in partnership with the Pittsburgh Society of Sculptors. Thu., Sept. 16-Sat., Oct. 16. 711 S. 21st St., South Side. Free. brewhousearts.org/gallery
BoxHeart Gallery kicks off fall with two new exhibitions, I Am The Weather, a showcase of photographic artwork by Pittsburgh artist Karen Antonelli, and Finding True North, a collection of mixed-media pieces by Los Angeles-based artist Mary Becker. Continues through Fri., Oct. 15. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. boxheartgallery.com
707 Gallery presents Remnants, an exhibition by Philip Rostek. A Pittsburgh native, Rostek has shown internationally as a painter and performance artist, and even wrote a book about his days in the 1980s New York City arts scene. Continues through Sun., Oct. 31. 707 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org/pct_home/visual-arts
Black Cube comes to Troy Hill to unveil the new Gallery Closed project space, and Historic Site, a permanently installed, artistic plaque by Lenka Clayton and Phillip Andrew Lewis. Enjoy live music and works by Gallery Closed artists Melissa Catanese and Jon Rubin. 2-3 p.m. Sat., Sept. 18. 1733 Lowrie St., Troy Hill. Free. blackcube.art
Food Justice: Growing a Healthier Community through Art, an exhibit at Contemporary Craft, explores the important issue of food insecurity, calling attention to the problem as it rests in our region. Continues through March 2022. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. contemporarycraft.org/exhibitions
The Mattress Factory presents making home here, an exhibition that explores community conversations about home and equity in the arts. Featuring work by artists Gavin Andrew Benjamin, Naomi Chambers, Justin Emmanuel Dumas, Njaimeh Njie, and Harrison Kinnane Smith. Continues through late spring 2022. 500 Sampsonia Way, North Side. $20. mattress.org
Explore Western Pennsylvania’s role in World War II with We Can Do It! WWII at the Heinz History Center. The exhibit focuses on four local WWII heroes, including General George C. Marshall, Tuskegee Airman Lt. Carl J. Woods, Iwo Jima hero Sgt. Michael Strank, and the Westinghouse company. Continues through Fri., Dec. 31. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. $9-18. heinzhistorycenter.org
Explore the “domestic, decorative, and bodily” through canvas and sculpture at the Carnegie Museum of Art exhibit Wild Life: Elizabeth Murray & Jessi Reaves, which interrogates “bad objects” and “good taste.” Continues through January 2022. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with museum admission. cmoa.org/exhibition/wild-life
The James Gallery opens two new exhibitions, Defying Dimensions by Dan Droz, who works in metal, glass, and wire mesh, and Seeing in Solitude by painter Chuck Olson. Don’t miss the opening reception from 4-7:30 p.m. Thu., Oct. 7-Fri., Nov. 19. 413 S. Main St., Sharpsburg. Free. jamesgallery.net
Transit and trains lovers will get the chance to explore the bridges, tunnels, and inclines of Western Pennsylvania in miniature form in Garden Railroad: Bridges and Tunnels at Phipps Conservatory. You might even spot the infamous Sinkhole Bus as we near its second anniversary. Sat., Oct. 9. Continues through March 2022. 1 Schenley Drive, Oakland. Ticket pre-sales coming soon. phipps.conservatory.org
The Christine Frechard Gallery will display the work of Cuban artist Orlando Boffill Hernandez and Ohio-based artist Dawn Tekler in the dual exhibition Meeting the Unexpected. Be among the first to see it during an opening reception from 5-8 p.m. Tue., Oct. 12-Mon., Nov. 8. 5126 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. christinefrechardgallery.com
Recontextualize the American pop art movement when The Andy Warhol Museum debuts Marisol and Warhol Take New York, an exhibit that follows the emergence of Venezuelan artist Marisol and places her work in conversation with Andy Warhol’s from the early 1960s. Thu., Oct. 14-Mon., Feb. 14, 2022. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. Included with museum admission. warhol.org
This Sacred Thing show at SPACE gallery examines perspectives related to relics and questions how objects, possessions, rituals, and artwork acquire the title. Sat., Oct. 16-Sun., Nov. 21. 812 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org
Art inside galleries doesn’t have to be static, and it doesn’t have to be inside a frame on a wall. And an exhibit by Matthew Schrieber at Wood Street Galleries proves just that. New Work, which includes three installations by the artist, combines drawing, performance, sculpture, video, light, and even lasers, responding to the movement of the audience. Continues through March 2022.. 601 Wood St., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org
Silver Eye Center for Photography presents the opening party for Radical Survey, Vol. II, its second biennial survey showcasing the works of several artists from within 300 miles of the Pittsburgh area. Get a first look at the exhibition and mingle with the artists and curators while enjoying cocktails, beer, and wine, and food by Sprezzatura. 6:30 p.m. Thu., Nov. 4. Exhibit continues through February 2022. 4808 Penn Ave. $50. silvereye.org
Outdoor enthusiasts should head to the National Aviary for a new exhibit covering feathered friends around the world and the wonder of forests. At Explore Forests, visitors can meet barred owls and great argus pheasants, as well as observe feedings of Bali mynas, plush-crested jays, and snowy egrets. Continues through January 2022. 700 Arch St., North Side. $15-18. aviary.org
Charlee Brodsky brings The Audacity of the Mundane to The Westmoreland Museum of American Art. This exhibition, featuring a series of still life photographs and described as “recontextualizing objects collected over the years,” will be worth the drive. Fri., Nov. 5-Sun., Jan. 2, 2022. 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. Free with registration. thewestmoreland.org
The Frick Art Museum is throwing back to the 19th century with Victorian Radicals: From the Pre-Raphaelites to the Arts & Crafts movement. The exhibit will feature works from “pioneering artists” and explore questions of class and gender identity, the search for beauty in the industrial age, and more. Sat., Nov. 6-Sun., Jan. 30, 2022. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. $8-15. Free for members. thefrickpittsburgh.org
Pittsburgh-based group Let's Get Free presents EMPATHY is the seed, TRUTH is the water, SOLIDARITY is the bloomage, highlighting and supporting incarcerated women and trans people. The art show at the Brew House Association also serves as a call for artists and poets in and outside of prison. Fri., Nov. 19-Sun., Dec. 19. 711 South 21st St., South Side. Free. brewhousearts.org