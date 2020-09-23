2020 Talks, Lectures, and Workshops

click to enlarge Photo: Jasmine Cho Portraits in Icing: The Intersection of Representation, Race, and Cookies

click to enlarge Photo: National Aviary How to Identify Birds by Sight and Sound with John C. Robinson

Thepresents, a virtual talk and demonstration from Yummyholic founder. Cho will discuss how she uses her decorated cookies to showcase Asian American and Pacific Islander actors, musicians, politicians, and more.Thedirector of conservation and field researchpresents, a virtual talk on understanding and protecting endangered Andean Condors. Part of the National Aviary’s Virtual Speaker Series.Thepresents, a virtual workshop with. The event is described as exploring the practices Mosquera uses to produce artwork that “speaks to both the equities and inequities of the subject matter she pursues” and “furthers conversations within communities.”Joinof the Center for Vaccine Research at the University of Pittsburgh during a virtual Facebook Live edition of the. Presented by the, Dr. Tilston-Lunel will discuss her current work on developing a COVID-19 vaccine.Emmy-award winning producer and host Chris Moore will moderate a freewith directors, playwrights, and designers over Zoom with the. Joining the discussion is Eileen J. Morris, artistic director of The Ensemble Theatre in Houston, Texas; New York City actor, director, and director Herb Newsome; and, Pittsburgh’s own Ernest McCarty, who served as artistic director of New Horizon Theater from 1994-2008.Theand the Humanities Center atpresent, an online version of the annual speaker event. Get access to interviews with artists, academics, and other figures discussing a wide range of topics.Learn about light pollution during, a virtual talk presented by the, a lecturer in the Department of Physics at Carnegie Mellon University, will discuss how light pollution blocks out the night sky, and how science and technology might be used to tackle the issue.Get ready for the general election with, presented by the. Described as a safe space for “female-identifying and gender non-conforming artists, arts administrators, and advocates,” the virtual event will collaborate efforts to engage voters.Ever wonder what it takes to make your business or office more eco-friendly?invites representatives from the public and private sectors to attend, a three-day virtual workshop covering how to pursue green building certification.The virtualwill cover issues of representation and accessibility in bike culture with panels, workshops, and more. Learn bike maintenance, take part in a yoga session, and be part of a collaborative zine. Presented bywill focus on air quality for thesymposium. Titled “One Health and the Air We Breathe,” this year’s five-day event will include experts from across the country discussing ways to address Pittsburgh’s notoriously unhealthy air quality.There are almost 10,000 species of birds in the world. Identifying them is a science. Birdwatching has grown in popularity as a pandemic-friendly hobby. Learn how to become part of this trend when thepresents, a virtual talk with ornithologist. Part of the National Aviary’sTheaddresses mental health in the arts community withs, a virtual workshop led by. The event explores positive ways to deal with anxiety, depression, imposter syndrome, and other issues affecting artists.Discover historical artifacts at theduring, a virtual event during which archivists will share stories about different items in the Center's collections.Aspiring and established musicians should sign up for, a virtual workshop presented by theaka Dr. HollyHood covers how to build your brand as a musician, including making a press kit, writing a bio, and more.