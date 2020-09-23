 2020 Talks, Lectures, and Workshops | Fall Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

2020 Talks, Lectures, and Workshops

Part of Pittsburgh City Paper's list of 100 events to do virtually — and in real life! — throughout the region this season

By

click to enlarge Portraits in Icing: The Intersection of Representation, Race, and Cookies - PHOTO: JASMINE CHO
Photo: Jasmine Cho
Portraits in Icing: The Intersection of Representation, Race, and Cookies

TALK • VIRTUAL

The Senator John Heinz History Center presents Portraits in Icing: The Intersection of Representation, Race, and Cookies, a virtual talk and demonstration from Yummyholic founder Jasmine Cho. Cho will discuss how she uses her decorated cookies to showcase Asian American and Pacific Islander actors, musicians, politicians, and more. 7-8:30 p.m. Thu., Sept. 24. $5/Free for History Center members. Registration required. heinzhistorycenter.org/events/jasmine-cho-portraits-in-icing

TALK • VIRTUAL

The National Aviary director of conservation and field research Dr. Steven Latta presents Conservation in the High Andes, a virtual talk on understanding and protecting endangered Andean Condors. Part of the National Aviary’s Virtual Speaker Series. 7 p.m. Fri., Sept. 25. $13 members/$15 non-members.Visit aviary.org to register or email education.programs@aviary.org.

WORKSHOP • VIRTUAL

The Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council presents Listening to Communities Toward Activist Art, a virtual workshop with Maritza Mosquera. The event is described as exploring the practices Mosquera uses to produce artwork that “speaks to both the equities and inequities of the subject matter she pursues” and “furthers conversations within communities.” 1-3 p.m. Mon., Sept. 28. $10. pittsburghartscouncil.org


TALK • VIRTUAL

Join Dr. Natasha Tilston-Lunel of the Center for Vaccine Research at the University of Pittsburgh during a virtual Facebook Live edition of the Women in STEM Speaker Series. Presented by the Carnegie Science Center, Dr. Tilston-Lunel will discuss her current work on developing a COVID-19 vaccine. 11 a.m. Wed., Sept. 30. Free. facebook.com/CarnegieScienceCenter

TALK • VIRTUAL

Emmy-award winning producer and host Chris Moore will moderate a free Community Arts Discussion with directors, playwrights, and designers over Zoom with the New Horizon Theater. Joining the discussion is Eileen J. Morris, artistic director of The Ensemble Theatre in Houston, Texas; New York City actor, director, and director Herb Newsome; and, Pittsburgh’s own Ernest McCarty, who served as artistic director of New Horizon Theater from 1994-2008. 7:30 p.m. Wed., Sept. 30. Free. newhorizontheater.org

FEST • VIRTUAL

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and the Humanities Center at Carnegie Mellon University present Pittsburgh Humanities Festival @ Home, an online version of the annual speaker event. Get access to interviews with artists, academics, and other figures discussing a wide range of topics. 7 p.m. Oct. 2, 9, 16, and 23. Free. trustarts.org/pct_home/events/festivals/humanities

TALK • VIRTUAL

Learn about light pollution during Café Sci: Are Dark Skies in Our Future?, a virtual talk presented by the Carnegie Science Center. Diane Turnshek, a lecturer in the Department of Physics at Carnegie Mellon University, will discuss how light pollution blocks out the night sky, and how science and technology might be used to tackle the issue. 7-9 p.m. Mon., Oct. 5. Free. Registration is required. CarnegieScienceCenter.org/CafeSci


WORKSHOP • VIRTUAL

Get ready for the general election with Get Out The VOTE!: Women in the Arts Fall Meet-up, presented by the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council. Described as a safe space for “female-identifying and gender non-conforming artists, arts administrators, and advocates,” the virtual event will collaborate efforts to engage voters. 6-7:30 p.m. Wed., Oct. 7. Free. Registration required. pittsburghartscouncil.org

WORKSHOP • VIRTUAL

Ever wonder what it takes to make your business or office more eco-friendly? Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens invites representatives from the public and private sectors to attend What Does Good Look Like? Getting the Green Building You Want, a three-day virtual workshop covering how to pursue green building certification. Tue., Oct. 13-Thu., Oct. 15. $99. phipps.conservatory.org

WORKSHOP • VIRTUAL

The virtual Women and Non-Binary Bike Summit will cover issues of representation and accessibility in bike culture with panels, workshops, and more. Learn bike maintenance, take part in a yoga session, and be part of a collaborative zine. Presented by Bike PGH. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sat., Oct. 17. Free or $10-20. Registration required. bikepgh.org/sites/wmnbikepgh/summit

SYMPOSIUM • VIRTUAL

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens will focus on air quality for the 2020 One Health One Planet symposium. Titled “One Health and the Air We Breathe,” this year’s five-day event will include experts from across the country discussing ways to address Pittsburgh’s notoriously unhealthy air quality. 12-2 p.m. daily. Mon., Oct. 19-Fri., Oct. 23. $25-49. phipps.conservatory.org


click to enlarge How to Identify Birds by Sight and Sound with John C. Robinson - PHOTO: NATIONAL AVIARY
Photo: National Aviary
How to Identify Birds by Sight and Sound with John C. Robinson

TALK • VIRTUAL

There are almost 10,000 species of birds in the world. Identifying them is a science. Birdwatching has grown in popularity as a pandemic-friendly hobby. Learn how to become part of this trend when the National Aviary presents How to Identify Birds by Sight and Sound, a virtual talk with ornithologist John C. Robinson. Part of the National Aviary’s Virtual Speaker Series. 7-8 p.m. Fri., Oct. 23. $13 members/$15 non-members. aviary.org


WORKSHOP • VIRTUAL

The Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council addresses mental health in the arts community with Mental Health Post-Awards & Accolades, a virtual workshop led by Corey Carrington. The event explores positive ways to deal with anxiety, depression, imposter syndrome, and other issues affecting artists. 6-8 p.m. Mon., Oct. 26. $10. pittsburghartscouncil.org

TALK • VIRTUAL

Discover historical artifacts at the Senator John Heinz History Center during Treasures in the Archives, a virtual event during which archivists will share stories about different items in the Center's collections. 7 p.m. Wed., Nov. 11. Free. Registration required. heinzhistorycenter.org/events

WORKSHOP • VIRTUAL

Aspiring and established musicians should sign up for Essential Tools for Music Artists, a virtual workshop presented by the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council. Amber Epps aka Dr. HollyHood covers how to build your brand as a musician, including making a press kit, writing a bio, and more. 6-8 p.m. Fri., Nov. 16. $10. pittsburghartscouncil.org

