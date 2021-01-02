2020: Pittsburgh's Year in Photos

click to enlarge
Photojournalist Jared Wickerham covering a "Civil Saturday" protest downtown on July 4, 2020
Visual record keeping. That's my job in a nutshell. And 2020 was the most imperative year to be a trustful source for it. Something I most certainly don't take for granted.
As I rang in the new year with my girlfriend, I wore her Christmas gift to me: a t-shirt that reads "America needs journalists,"
and my custom pair of shoes dedicated to our friend and coworker Alex Gordon
who we lost to suicide in October. As much as we all want to move on from 2020, it's important to remember the good and the bad, the lessons learned, and bring the memories of those with us.
Normally when I look back on my images from the prior year, it's quite easy to narrow down the best photos from the most important events, portraits, or assignments. But after personally covering over 50 protests amidst the COVID-19 pandemic this year, it was a much harder process. Not because of the quality of my images. But because the messages of change within racial inequality, police brutality, LGBTQ+ discrimination, and so many other topics led by various groups in Pittsburgh who deserve to be continually recognized for their grassroots efforts and hard work. It's the personal connections and conversations with those I meet and photograph that make me love this job.
So let this be my personal message to the entire community for trusting me to help share your story: Thank you! I look forward to documenting your future successes in 2021.
Lady Havokk of Brooklyn, NY, takes a smoke break during a drag brunch at Frank's Bar and Grill in the Shadyside neighborhood on Sat., Jan. 4, 2020.
Sol Ksiazkiewicz, 4, carries his balloon through the Power Pixels 2020 installation by Miguel Chevalier at Wood Street Galleries during the gallery crawl on Fri., Jan. 24, 2020.
Snow falls in the Polish Hill neighborhood on Fri., Feb. 7, 2020.
The Mount Washington overlooks are closed to the public due to COVID-19 on Tue. March 31, 2020.
A man rides a bike down Smallman Street past an empty 33rd Street on the edge of the Strip District on Thu., April 2, 2020.
The Strip District sits mostly empty in the morning hours on Sat., April 4, 2020.
Jena-Anne Sabon, an organizer of #LovefromPgh, stands atop Mount Washington with a lighted heart and a decorated jacket during 'Illumination-Ovation' on Tue., April 7, 2020.
Re-Del Greer, who graduated virtually from Perry, is congratulated by the George Floyd protestors in front of Target in the East Liberty neighborhood on Mon., June 1, 2020.
George Floyd protestors clash with police and SWAT near the intersection of Centre Avenue and Negley following a peaceful protest in the East Liberty neighborhood on Mon., June 1, 2020.
George Floyd protesters clash with police and SWAT near the intersection of Centre Avenue and Negley following a peaceful protest in the East Liberty neighborhood on Mon., June 1, 2020.
Protesters peacefully march through downtown, the South Side, through the Hill District, and back downtown on Thu., June 4, 2020.
Protesters peacefully march through Downtown, the South Side, through the Hill District, and back Downtown on Thu., June 4, 2020.
Pa. State Rep. Summer Lee raises her first while speaking, as students who are part of the Taylor Allderdice High School Black Student Union organized a protest as part of the Black Lives Matter movement on Thu., June 11, 2020.
A youth-led march against police brutality and environmental racism takes place Downtown where they marched from the City County Building and throughout the city on Tue., June 16, 2020.
Toy Slaughter raises a first during a youth-led march against police brutality and environmental racism Downtown where they marched from the City County Building and throughout the city on Tue., June 16, 2020.
On the two-year anniversary of the death of Antwon Rose II, who was shot by an East Pittsburgh police officer, a march and a balloon release took place on Fri., June 19, 2020.
Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate during a Trump boat rally that floated from the Hot Metal Bridge in the South Side to the North Side on Sat., July 4, 2020.
Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate during a Trump boat rally that floated from the Hot Metal Bridge in the South Side to the North Side on Sat., July 4, 2020.
A Pittsburgh Police officer in riot gear threatens a protester with pepper spray as they take part in a Civil Saturday demonstration that started in Market Square and marched through Downtown before being met by Pittsburgh Police near the Fort Pitt bridge on ramp on Sat., July 4, 2020.
Malik Abrams lifts up his first as protesters take part in a Civil Saturday demonstration that started in Market Square and marched through Downtown before being met by Pittsburgh Police in riot gear near the Fort Pitt bridge on ramp on Sat., July 4, 2020.
Protesters take part in the "Justice for Vanessa Guillen March" through Downtown on Thu., July 9, 2020.
Protest organizer Camille Redman leads the group as they march through Brentwood from the Giant Eagle along Route 51 in honor of Jonny Gammage on his birthday, who was killed by police in 1995, on Mon., July 20, 2020.
A Pittsburgh Riverhounds employee sprays a ball as they play Indy Eleven in front of empty seats at Highmark Stadium on Wed., July 22, 2020
Danielle Brown, mother of Marquis Jaylen Brown, a Duquesne University student and football player who died in October of 2018, held a living eulogy on day thirty four of her hunger strike at Freedom Corner before marching to the campus of Duquesne University on Thu., Aug. 6, 2020.
A protester gestures to Mayor Bill Peduto after leaders from the Black community met with him on his doorstep before clashing with Pittsburgh Police near Mellon Park after being told to leave the Point Breeze neighborhood on Wed., Aug. 19, 2020.
Protesters and leaders from the Black community met with Mayor Bill Peduto on his doorstep before clashing with Pittsburgh Police near Mellon Park after being told to leave the Point Breeze neighborhood on Wed., Aug. 19, 2020.
"Civil Saturday" protesters march from Bakery Square in East Liberty to Wilkinsburg, where they combined marches with "Pittsburgh, I Can't Breathe" demonstrators in honor of Romir Talley before marching back past the home of Mayor Bill Peduto on Sat., Aug. 22, 2020.
Anti-Trump election signs sit in the front yard of a Mt. Lebanon resident on Mon., Oct. 19, 2020.
A person walking across the 16th Street bridge is seen from the Allegheny River on Fri., Oct. 23, 2020
Open Field's initiative, Soccer for Social Impact, hosts their girls and boys games following eight weeks of programs for immigrants and refugee children on Oct. 28, 2020.
OnePA, Working Familiar Party, 1Hood, Bpep, and Black Voters Matter host a #CountEveryVote action before marching to the Allegheny County Elections warehouse in the North Side on Thu., Nov. 5, 2020.
Marchers make their way through the South Side along East Carson Street before ending Downtown in front of the City County Building on Grant Street as part of OnePA’s “Every Voice Heard, Every Vote Counted” celebration following the projection of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on Sat., Nov. 7, 2020.