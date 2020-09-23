 2020 Pittsburgh Fall Guide | Fall Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

2020 Pittsburgh Fall Guide

100 events to do virtually — and in real life ones too! — throughout the region this season

By

click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams
It's true! We've compiled 100 events for you to do in Pittsburgh this fall — a mix of both virtual and in real life activities — including art exhibitions, theater performances, literary readings, and more. Considering we're in the middle of a pandemic, we think that shows just how amazing our city is, and the resilience of Pittsburgh's arts and cultural community. Local organizations continue to unveil unique events in new social-distance friendly ways, and we're so excited to bring you this year's Fall Guide and introduce you to what they have planned.


Don't forget to check the websites provided in each of our listings for the most up-to-date info, and check our own website each week too. We're getting word of many new events, and we'll make sure to keep you informed of as many of them as we can.

