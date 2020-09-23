2020 Fall Guide: Visual Art

click to enlarge Photo: Dominic Chambers/Courtesy of August Wilson African American Cultural Center Dominic Chambers, Red Sky Visitors, 2019

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Opposing Geometries at the Carnegie Museum of Art

click to enlarge Photo: Peter Beard/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York Donna Jordan and Jane Forth by Peter Beard, part of Femme Touch at the Andy Warhol Museum

click to enlarge Art: Smithsonian American Art Museum Sowing by William H. Johnson

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Smithsonian’s Portraits of Pittsburgh at the Senator John Heinz History Center

click to enlarge Art: Maria DeSimone Prascak Brushes & Birds Virtual Art Classes at the National Aviary

click to enlarge Photo: Darrin Milliner Interlude at CDCP Project Space

Theofficially reopened with the debut offeatures paintings that combine fantasy and reality to depict Black subjects in meditation or reading.opened its new Lawrenceville location with, an exhibition featuring a variety of artwork by Caledonia Curry aka. See large-scale paper and mixed-media works described on the Contemporary Craft website as exploring “how creativity can positively impact communities in times of crisis and change.”Thecombines artificial intelligence, facial recognition technology, and art with, a solo exhibition from artist. The photographic and sculptural works on display comment on the troubling impact of emerging technologies on humans and the environment.Head to thefor, an exhibition on the various women and femmes who influenced Warhol’s life and career. The museum-wide show focuses on subjects ranging from transgender icons and underground figures, to Warhol’s would-be assassin.Theextended itsexhibition, so you can still make a trip to see 45 artworks by 34 Black artists from the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s collection.Take an afternoon to viewbyandby, two exhibitions now on view in theMonterey Annex.See portraits of the activists, industrialists, athletes, and other figures who shaped Western Pennsylvania at's latest exhibition,. It also addresses the history, politics, and evolution of portraiture.ZYNKA Gallery will host an opening reception for, an exhibition featuring new works from Pittsburgh painterand Philadelphia ceramicist/sculptorPick up a paintbrush and join artistfor, an all-ages, step-by-step virtual painting class focused on the’s various birds. Optional painting kits will be provided.presents two exhibitions,andshowcases work by Deirdre Murphy, whose paintings are informed by the charts, maps, and microscopic imagery of natural science. For, abstract and Impressionist paintings by Heather Kanazawa are influenced by her travels, particularly to Japan.opens, a solo exhibition featuring works by local multimedia artist. The show is described as “highlighting the importance of separate worlds surrounding each of us” and will “provide perspectives on subjects that spark emotion, action, and thought.”closes out the year with an opening reception for, an exhibition featuring works by local painter,