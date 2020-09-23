 2020 Fall Guide: Visual Art | Fall Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

2020 Fall Guide: Visual Art

Part of Pittsburgh City Paper's list of 100 events to do virtually — and in real life! — throughout the region this season

By

click to enlarge Dominic Chambers, Red Sky Visitors, 2019 - PHOTO: DOMINIC CHAMBERS/COURTESY OF AUGUST WILSON AFRICAN AMERICAN CULTURAL CENTER
Photo: Dominic Chambers/Courtesy of August Wilson African American Cultural Center
Dominic Chambers, Red Sky Visitors, 2019

ART • IRL

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center officially reopened with the debut of Like the Shape of Clouds on Water. The solo exhibition by Connecticut-based artist Dominic Chambers features paintings that combine fantasy and reality to depict Black subjects in meditation or reading. Continues through Sun., Dec. 13. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. aacc-awc.org

ART • IRL

Contemporary Craft opened its new Lawrenceville location with The Heart Lives Through the Hands, an exhibition featuring a variety of artwork by Caledonia Curry aka Swoon. See large-scale paper and mixed-media works described on the Contemporary Craft website as exploring “how creativity can positively impact communities in times of crisis and change.” Continues through January 2021. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. Tickets must be reserved. contemporarycraft.org

click to enlarge Opposing Geometries at the Carnegie Museum of Art - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Opposing Geometries at the Carnegie Museum of Art

ART • IRL

The Carnegie Museum of Art combines artificial intelligence, facial recognition technology, and art with Opposing Geometries, a solo exhibition from artist Trevor Paglen. The photographic and sculptural works on display comment on the troubling impact of emerging technologies on humans and the environment. Continues through March 14, 2021. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $11.95-19.95. Free for members and kids 2 and under. cmoa.org

click to enlarge Donna Jordan and Jane Forth by Peter Beard, part of Femme Touch at the Andy Warhol Museum - PHOTO: PETER BEARD/LICENSED BY ARTISTS RIGHTS SOCIETY (ARS), NEW YORK
Photo: Peter Beard/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York
Donna Jordan and Jane Forth by Peter Beard, part of Femme Touch at the Andy Warhol Museum

ART • IRL

Head to the Andy Warhol Museum for Femme Touch, an exhibition on the various women and femmes who influenced Warhol’s life and career. The museum-wide show focuses on subjects ranging from transgender icons and underground figures, to Warhol’s would-be assassin. Continues through Jan. 3, 2021. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $10-20. Free for kids 2 and under. warhol.org

click to enlarge Sowing by William H. Johnson - ART: SMITHSONIAN AMERICAN ART MUSEUM
Art: Smithsonian American Art Museum
Sowing by William H. Johnson

ART • IRL

The Westmoreland Museum of American Art extended its African American Art in the 20th Century exhibition, so you can still make a trip to see 45 artworks by 34 Black artists from the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s collection. Continues through Jan. 17, 2021. 221 North Main St., Greensburg. Free. thewestmoreland.org

ART • IRL

Take an afternoon to view The Museum of Everything by Jennifer Angus and Feeling The Spirit In The Dark by Shikeith, two exhibitions now on view in the Mattress Factory Monterey Annex. Continues through March 2021. 500 Sampsonia Way, North Side. $10-20. Free for members and kids 6 and under. Visitors must purchase tickets in advance at mattress.org.

click to enlarge Smithsonian’s Portraits of Pittsburgh at the Senator John Heinz History Center - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Smithsonian’s Portraits of Pittsburgh at the Senator John Heinz History Center

ART • IRL

See portraits of the activists, industrialists, athletes, and other figures who shaped Western Pennsylvania at Senator John Heinz History Center's latest exhibition, Smithsonian’s Portraits of Pittsburgh: Works from the National Portrait Gallery. It also addresses the history, politics, and evolution of portraiture. Continues through Jan. 3, 2021. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. $9-18. heinzhistorycenter.org


ART • IRL

ZYNKA Gallery will host an opening reception for Hearts So Full, an exhibition featuring new works from Pittsburgh painter Linda Price-Sneddon and Philadelphia ceramicist/sculptor Luke Desome. 6-9 p.m. Sat., Oct. 3. Continues through Sat., Nov. 7. 904 Main St., Sharpsburg. zynkagallery.com

click to enlarge Brushes & Birds Virtual Art Classes at the National Aviary - ART: MARIA DESIMONE PRASCAK
Art: Maria DeSimone Prascak
Brushes & Birds Virtual Art Classes at the National Aviary

ART • VIRTUAL

Pick up a paintbrush and join artist Maria DeSimone Prascak for Brushes & Birds Virtual Art Classes, an all-ages, step-by-step virtual painting class focused on the National Aviary’s various birds. Optional painting kits will be provided. 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Sat., Oct. 3 and Sat., Nov. 14. $23 members/$25 non-members. Space is limited. Reservations required. Visit aviary.org or email education.programs@aviary.org to register.

ART • IRL

BoxHeart Gallery presents two exhibitions, Threshold and Remnants of Life. Threshold showcases work by Deirdre Murphy, whose paintings are informed by the charts, maps, and microscopic imagery of natural science. For Remnants of Life, abstract and Impressionist paintings by Heather Kanazawa are influenced by her travels, particularly to Japan. On view from Oct. 7-Nov. 6. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. boxheartgallery.com

click to enlarge Interlude at CDCP Project Space - PHOTO: DARRIN MILLINER
Photo: Darrin Milliner
Interlude at CDCP Project Space

ART • IRL

CDCP Project Space opens Interlude, a solo exhibition featuring works by local multimedia artist Darrin Milliner. The show is described as “highlighting the importance of separate worlds surrounding each of us” and will “provide perspectives on subjects that spark emotion, action, and thought.” 1-6 p.m. Sat., Oct. 17. 317 S. Trenton Ave., Wilkinsburg. Free. Visitors must register for a time slot prior to arrival. caseydroege.com/projectspace

ART • IRL

ZYNKA Gallery closes out the year with an opening reception for Colour Chorus, an exhibition featuring works by local painter, Judy Barie. Time TBA. Sat., Nov. 14. Continues through Sat., Dec. 19. 904 Main St., Sharpsburg. zynkagallery.com

Trending

The Rex Theater in the South Side to close indefinitely
Toomey backs vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee, despite feeling the opposite in 2016
Pittsburgh artists debut works for Get Out the Vote: Empowering the Women’s Vote poster campaign
Karen Kane out as managing editor at Post-Gazette, moved to editorial department
OP-ED: Villanueva’s stunt shows he does not believe Antwon Rose should be honored
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Fall Guide

2020 Fall Guide: Theater

By CP Staff

Vanessa German

2020 Fall Guide: Literary

By CP Staff

White Whale Books presents Yaa Gyasi on Mon., Oct. 5, 2020.

2020 Fall Guide: Family and Kid Events

By CP Staff

Harvest Days at Trax Farms

2020 Fall Guide: Film

By CP Staff

Sounds of Survival at Wild & Scenic Film Festival
More »
More Fall Guide »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 23-29, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

The Rex Theater on East Carson Street in South Side.

The Rex Theater in the South Side to close indefinitely

By Jordan Snowden

A billboard in honor of Antwon Rose Jr., photographed during a march and balloon release on the two-year anniversary of his death, on Fri., June 19, 2020.

OP-ED: Villanueva’s stunt shows he does not believe Antwon Rose should be honored

By Casey Taylor

Black Lives Matter community mural in Downtown Pittsburgh, June 10, 2020

Men, one dressed in Confederate flag garb, apparently paintballed Black Lives Matter mural in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation