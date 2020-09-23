2020 Fall Guide: Visual Art

click to enlarge
Photo: Dominic Chambers/Courtesy of August Wilson African American Cultural Center
Dominic Chambers, Red Sky Visitors, 2019
The August Wilson African American Cultural Center
officially reopened with the debut of Like the Shape of Clouds on Water. The solo exhibition by Connecticut-based artist Dominic Chambers
features paintings that combine fantasy and reality to depict Black subjects in meditation or reading. Continues through Sun., Dec. 13. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. aacc-awc.org
Contemporary Craft
opened its new Lawrenceville location with The Heart Lives Through the Hands
, an exhibition featuring a variety of artwork by Caledonia Curry aka Swoon
. See large-scale paper and mixed-media works described on the Contemporary Craft website as exploring “how creativity can positively impact communities in times of crisis and change.” Continues through January 2021. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. Tickets must be reserved. contemporarycraft.org

CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Opposing Geometries at the Carnegie Museum of Art
The Carnegie Museum of Art
combines artificial intelligence, facial recognition technology, and art with Opposing Geometries
, a solo exhibition from artist Trevor Paglen
. The photographic and sculptural works on display comment on the troubling impact of emerging technologies on humans and the environment. Continues through March 14, 2021. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $11.95-19.95. Free for members and kids 2 and under. cmoa.org

Photo: Peter Beard/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York
Donna Jordan and Jane Forth by Peter Beard, part of Femme Touch at the Andy Warhol Museum
Head to the Andy Warhol Museum
for Femme Touch
, an exhibition on the various women and femmes who influenced Warhol’s life and career. The museum-wide show focuses on subjects ranging from transgender icons and underground figures, to Warhol’s would-be assassin. Continues through Jan. 3, 2021. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $10-20. Free for kids 2 and under. warhol.org

Art: Smithsonian American Art Museum
Sowing by William H. Johnson
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art
extended its African American Art in the 20th Century
exhibition, so you can still make a trip to see 45 artworks by 34 Black artists from the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s collection. Continues through Jan. 17, 2021. 221 North Main St., Greensburg. Free. thewestmoreland.org
Take an afternoon to view The Museum of Everything
by Jennifer Angus
and Feeling The Spirit In The Dark
by Shikeith
, two exhibitions now on view in the Mattress Factory
Monterey Annex. Continues through March 2021. 500 Sampsonia Way, North Side. $10-20. Free for members and kids 6 and under. Visitors must purchase tickets in advance at mattress.org.

CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Smithsonian’s Portraits of Pittsburgh at the Senator John Heinz History Center
See portraits of the activists, industrialists, athletes, and other figures who shaped Western Pennsylvania at Senator John Heinz History Center
's latest exhibition, Smithsonian’s Portraits of Pittsburgh: Works from the National Portrait Gallery
. It also addresses the history, politics, and evolution of portraiture. Continues through Jan. 3, 2021. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. $9-18. heinzhistorycenter.org
ZYNKA Gallery will host an opening reception for Hearts So Full
, an exhibition featuring new works from Pittsburgh painter Linda Price-Sneddon
and Philadelphia ceramicist/sculptor Luke Desome
. 6-9 p.m. Sat., Oct. 3. Continues through Sat., Nov. 7. 904 Main St., Sharpsburg. zynkagallery.com

Art: Maria DeSimone Prascak
Brushes & Birds Virtual Art Classes at the National Aviary
Pick up a paintbrush and join artist Maria DeSimone Prascak
for Brushes & Birds Virtual Art Classes
, an all-ages, step-by-step virtual painting class focused on the National Aviary
’s various birds. Optional painting kits will be provided. 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Sat., Oct. 3 and Sat., Nov. 14. $23 members/$25 non-members. Space is limited. Reservations required. Visit aviary.org or email education.programs@aviary.org to register.
BoxHeart Gallery
presents two exhibitions, Threshold
and Remnants of Life
. Threshold
showcases work by Deirdre Murphy, whose paintings are informed by the charts, maps, and microscopic imagery of natural science. For Remnants of Life
, abstract and Impressionist paintings by Heather Kanazawa are influenced by her travels, particularly to Japan. On view from Oct. 7-Nov. 6. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. boxheartgallery.com

Photo: Darrin Milliner
Interlude at CDCP Project Space
CDCP Project Space
opens Interlude
, a solo exhibition featuring works by local multimedia artist Darrin Milliner
. The show is described as “highlighting the importance of separate worlds surrounding each of us” and will “provide perspectives on subjects that spark emotion, action, and thought.” 1-6 p.m. Sat., Oct. 17. 317 S. Trenton Ave., Wilkinsburg. Free. Visitors must register for a time slot prior to arrival. caseydroege.com/projectspace
ZYNKA Gallery
closes out the year with an opening reception for Colour Chorus
, an exhibition featuring works by local painter, Judy Barie
. Time TBA. Sat., Nov. 14. Continues through Sat., Dec. 19. 904 Main St., Sharpsburg. zynkagallery.com