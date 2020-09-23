2020 Fall Guide: Theater

click to enlarge Photo: Renee Rosensteel The Dragon of Polish Hill

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Vanessa German

Enter the world of Stanley Onion, an ornery 115-year-old man with dementia, and Willy James, a rabbit-eared performance artist, in Dave English’s, the final production of's 2020 Community Supported Art series. The theatrical virtual performance features English, president of the Puppetry Guild of Pittsburgh, known most recently for his outstanding performances as a conservative pig in "Clown vs Puppet" mock election debates, and Austin-based artist, songwriter, and puppeteer Will Schutze.’s fall online seriesis a collection of operatic scenes featuring the company’s Young Artists Program. “The work they’ve done in this medium brings to mind the fun and energy of YouTube and TikTok as much as it showcases the dramatic passion usually associated with the operatic stage,” says music director Rob Frankenberry and director Leslie Fleischner.Immersive theater companypresents, a dark comic play based on the case of Edward Snowden. The live production, directed by Sam Turich, will be streamed virtually over Crowdcast.is celebrating its 24th season with a virtual reading of the radio drama, a world-premiere adaptation by artistic and executive director Alan Stanford. The company recently became the first theater in Pittsburgh to receive approval from the Actors’ Equity Association to resume full-contract work during the pandemic, and will be recording the radio drama in socially-distance recording booths at WQED Studios with “strict public health measures in place.”Kathryn Erskine’s National Book Award-winning novelhas been adapted for the (virtual) stage by Julie Jensen for. The story focuses on Caitlin, “a young girl on the autism spectrum, who’s learning to embrace the ‘messiness’ of her emotions.” Directed by Steven Wilson, the one-actor play will take place over Zoom.is following enhanced safety protocols, including social-distanced seating, temperature checks, required masks, and professional studio cleaning in order to present an in-person production of the classic Mozart favorite. One performance will also be livestreamed.As a creative way to adapt to the pandemic,has created, a monthly “PlayTime” series featuring virtual benefit readings. For October’s production, the company will perform a new commission of Edgar Allan Poe’s stories,, adapted by Alec Silberblatt.is one of Pittsburgh's greatest talents: an accomplished artist, actress, and writer whoreaders named both Best Local Poet and Best Local Visual Artist in last year’s Best of Pittsburgh readers' poll. In’s upcoming world premiere of, German will display those talents in a one-woman show described as “a love poem for strange Black Girls, fat Black Girls, Winged Black Girls, the Missing Black Girls …” as both the performer and playwright.Do you think Einstein would have cared what his hair looked like over Zoom? Matt Henderson plays the wild-haired genius in Williard Simms’, presented byas part of its Prime Online series of one-actor virtual theatrical performances.Point Park University’spresents a digital presentation of Pulitzer Prize-winning play, a story of family and community told from the perspective of an online chat room. Opening night includes a live talkback following the virtual performance.