2020 Fall Guide: Theater

click to enlarge
Photo: Renee Rosensteel
The Dragon of Polish Hill
THEATER • VIRTUAL
Enter the world of Stanley Onion, an ornery 115-year-old man with dementia, and Willy James, a rabbit-eared performance artist, in Dave English’s The Dragon of Polish Hill
, the final production of New Hazlett Theater
's 2020 Community Supported Art series. The theatrical virtual performance features English, president of the Puppetry Guild of Pittsburgh, known most recently for his outstanding performances as a conservative pig in "Clown vs Puppet" mock election debates, and Austin-based artist, songwriter, and puppeteer Will Schutze. 8 p.m. Thu., Sept. 24 and 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Fri., Sept. 25. Free, donations accepted. Registration required. newhazletttheater.org/csa
THEATER • VIRTUAL
Pittsburgh Festival Opera
’s fall online series Opera Without Walls
is a collection of operatic scenes featuring the company’s Young Artists Program. “The work they’ve done in this medium brings to mind the fun and energy of YouTube and TikTok as much as it showcases the dramatic passion usually associated with the operatic stage,” says music director Rob Frankenberry and director Leslie Fleischner. The first three episodes are online now, and episode four drops Fri., Sept. 25. Free. pittsburghfestivalopera.org
THEATER • VIRTUAL
Immersive theater company Quantum Theatre
presents Wild
, a dark comic play based on the case of Edward Snowden. The live production, directed by Sam Turich, will be streamed virtually over Crowdcast. Tue., Oct. 13. Continues through Sun., Oct. 18. Free with registration, donations accepted. quantumtheatre.com
THEATER • VIRTUAL
PICT Classic Theatre
is celebrating its 24th season with a virtual reading of the radio drama The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll
, a world-premiere adaptation by artistic and executive director Alan Stanford. The company recently became the first theater in Pittsburgh to receive approval from the Actors’ Equity Association to resume full-contract work during the pandemic, and will be recording the radio drama in socially-distance recording booths at WQED Studios with “strict public health measures in place.” Thu., Oct. 15-Sat., Oct. 31. $10. picttheatre.org
THEATER • VIRTUAL
Kathryn Erskine’s National Book Award-winning novel Mockingbird
has been adapted for the (virtual) stage by Julie Jensen for Prime Stage Theater
. The story focuses on Caitlin, “a young girl on the autism spectrum, who’s learning to embrace the ‘messiness’ of her emotions.” Directed by Steven Wilson, the one-actor play will take place over Zoom. 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sun., Oct. 18. Free, donations accepted. primestage.com
THEATER • IRL
Pittsburgh Opera
is following enhanced safety protocols, including social-distanced seating, temperature checks, required masks, and professional studio cleaning in order to present an in-person production of the classic Mozart favorite Così fan tutte
. One performance will also be livestreamed. (If going in person, make sure to purchase a ticket soon — opening night on Sat., Oct. 17 was sold out at press time.) 7 p.m. Tue., Oct. 20. Continues through Thu., Oct. 29. Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters, 2425 Liberty Ave., Strip District. $40-50. pittsburghopera.org
THEATER • VIRTUAL
As a creative way to adapt to the pandemic, Pittsburgh Public Theater
has created Classics N’at
, a monthly “PlayTime” series featuring virtual benefit readings. For October’s production, the company will perform a new commission of Edgar Allan Poe’s stories, A Tell Tale Heart
, adapted by Alec Silberblatt.7 p.m. Thu., Oct. 22. $10 donation. ppt.org
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Vanessa German
THEATER • IRL/VIRTUAL
Vanessa German
is one of Pittsburgh's greatest talents: an accomplished artist, actress, and writer who Pittsburgh City Paper
readers named both Best Local Poet and Best Local Visual Artist in last year’s Best of Pittsburgh readers' poll. In Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company
’s upcoming world premiere of hypersensitive
, German will display those talents in a one-woman show described as “a love poem for strange Black Girls, fat Black Girls, Winged Black Girls, the Missing Black Girls …” as both the performer and playwright. Scheduled for late October release; exact date still to be determined. Both online and in-person ticketing options will be available. $25 for online tickets. pghplaywrights.org/hypersensitive
THEATER • VIRTUAL
Do you think Einstein would have cared what his hair looked like over Zoom? Matt Henderson plays the wild-haired genius in Williard Simms’ Einstein, A Stage Portrait
, presented by Prime Stage Theater
as part of its Prime Online series of one-actor virtual theatrical performances. 8 p.m. Fri., Nov. 13. Free, donations accepted. primestage.com
THEATER • VIRTUAL
Point Park University’s Conservatory Theatre Company
presents a digital presentation of Pulitzer Prize-winning play Water by the Spoonful
, a story of family and community told from the perspective of an online chat room. Opening night includes a live talkback following the virtual performance. 7:30 p.m. Wed., Nov. 18. Continues through Sun., Nov. 22. $5-15 or pay-what-you-can. playhouse.pointpark.edu