 2020 Fall Guide: Theater | Fall Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

2020 Fall Guide: Theater

Part of Pittsburgh City Paper's list of 100 events to do virtually — and in real life! — throughout the region this season

By

click to enlarge The Dragon of Polish Hill - PHOTO: RENEE ROSENSTEEL
Photo: Renee Rosensteel
The Dragon of Polish Hill

THEATER • VIRTUAL

Enter the world of Stanley Onion, an ornery 115-year-old man with dementia, and Willy James, a rabbit-eared performance artist, in Dave English’s The Dragon of Polish Hill, the final production of New Hazlett Theater's 2020 Community Supported Art series. The theatrical virtual performance features English, president of the Puppetry Guild of Pittsburgh, known most recently for his outstanding performances as a conservative pig in "Clown vs Puppet" mock election debates, and Austin-based artist, songwriter, and puppeteer Will Schutze. 8 p.m. Thu., Sept. 24 and 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Fri., Sept. 25. Free, donations accepted. Registration required. newhazletttheater.org/csa

THEATER • VIRTUAL

Pittsburgh Festival Opera’s fall online series Opera Without Walls is a collection of operatic scenes featuring the company’s Young Artists Program. “The work they’ve done in this medium brings to mind the fun and energy of YouTube and TikTok as much as it showcases the dramatic passion usually associated with the operatic stage,” says music director Rob Frankenberry and director Leslie Fleischner. The first three episodes are online now, and episode four drops Fri., Sept. 25. Free. pittsburghfestivalopera.org

click to enlarge theater-wild-quantum-theatre.jpg

THEATER • VIRTUAL

Immersive theater company Quantum Theatre presents Wild, a dark comic play based on the case of Edward Snowden. The live production, directed by Sam Turich, will be streamed virtually over Crowdcast. Tue., Oct. 13. Continues through Sun., Oct. 18. Free with registration, donations accepted. quantumtheatre.com

THEATER • VIRTUAL

PICT Classic Theatre is celebrating its 24th season with a virtual reading of the radio drama The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll, a world-premiere adaptation by artistic and executive director Alan Stanford. The company recently became the first theater in Pittsburgh to receive approval from the Actors’ Equity Association to resume full-contract work during the pandemic, and will be recording the radio drama in socially-distance recording booths at WQED Studios with “strict public health measures in place.” Thu., Oct. 15-Sat., Oct. 31. $10. picttheatre.org


THEATER • VIRTUAL

Kathryn Erskine’s National Book Award-winning novel Mockingbird has been adapted for the (virtual) stage by Julie Jensen for Prime Stage Theater. The story focuses on Caitlin, “a young girl on the autism spectrum, who’s learning to embrace the ‘messiness’ of her emotions.” Directed by Steven Wilson, the one-actor play will take place over Zoom. 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sun., Oct. 18. Free, donations accepted. primestage.com

THEATER • IRL

Pittsburgh Opera is following enhanced safety protocols, including social-distanced seating, temperature checks, required masks, and professional studio cleaning in order to present an in-person production of the classic Mozart favorite Così fan tutte. One performance will also be livestreamed. (If going in person, make sure to purchase a ticket soon — opening night on Sat., Oct. 17 was sold out at press time.) 7 p.m. Tue., Oct. 20. Continues through Thu., Oct. 29. Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters, 2425 Liberty Ave., Strip District. $40-50. pittsburghopera.org

THEATER • VIRTUAL

As a creative way to adapt to the pandemic, Pittsburgh Public Theater has created Classics N’at, a monthly “PlayTime” series featuring virtual benefit readings. For October’s production, the company will perform a new commission of Edgar Allan Poe’s stories, A Tell Tale Heart, adapted by Alec Silberblatt.7 p.m. Thu., Oct. 22. $10 donation. ppt.org

click to enlarge Vanessa German - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Vanessa German

THEATER • IRL/VIRTUAL

Vanessa German is one of Pittsburgh's greatest talents: an accomplished artist, actress, and writer who Pittsburgh City Paper readers named both Best Local Poet and Best Local Visual Artist in last year’s Best of Pittsburgh readers' poll. In Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company’s upcoming world premiere of hypersensitive, German will display those talents in a one-woman show described as “a love poem for strange Black Girls, fat Black Girls, Winged Black Girls, the Missing Black Girls …” as both the performer and playwright. Scheduled for late October release; exact date still to be determined. Both online and in-person ticketing options will be available. $25 for online tickets. pghplaywrights.org/hypersensitive

THEATER • VIRTUAL

Do you think Einstein would have cared what his hair looked like over Zoom? Matt Henderson plays the wild-haired genius in Williard Simms’ Einstein, A Stage Portrait, presented by Prime Stage Theater as part of its Prime Online series of one-actor virtual theatrical performances. 8 p.m. Fri., Nov. 13. Free, donations accepted. primestage.com


THEATER • VIRTUAL

Point Park University’s Conservatory Theatre Company presents a digital presentation of Pulitzer Prize-winning play Water by the Spoonful, a story of family and community told from the perspective of an online chat room. Opening night includes a live talkback following the virtual performance. 7:30 p.m. Wed., Nov. 18. Continues through Sun., Nov. 22. $5-15 or pay-what-you-can. playhouse.pointpark.edu

Trending

The Rex Theater in the South Side to close indefinitely
Toomey backs vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee, despite feeling the opposite in 2016
Pittsburgh artists debut works for Get Out the Vote: Empowering the Women’s Vote poster campaign
Karen Kane out as managing editor at Post-Gazette, moved to editorial department
OP-ED: Villanueva’s stunt shows he does not believe Antwon Rose should be honored
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Fall Guide

2020 Fall Guide: Visual Art

By CP Staff

2020 Fall Guide: Visual Art

2020 Fall Guide: Literary

By CP Staff

White Whale Books presents Yaa Gyasi on Mon., Oct. 5, 2020.

2020 Fall Guide: Family and Kid Events

By CP Staff

Harvest Days at Trax Farms

2020 Fall Guide: Film

By CP Staff

Sounds of Survival at Wild & Scenic Film Festival
More »
More Fall Guide »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 23-29, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

The Rex Theater on East Carson Street in South Side.

The Rex Theater in the South Side to close indefinitely

By Jordan Snowden

A billboard in honor of Antwon Rose Jr., photographed during a march and balloon release on the two-year anniversary of his death, on Fri., June 19, 2020.

OP-ED: Villanueva’s stunt shows he does not believe Antwon Rose should be honored

By Casey Taylor

Black Lives Matter community mural in Downtown Pittsburgh, June 10, 2020

Men, one dressed in Confederate flag garb, apparently paintballed Black Lives Matter mural in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation