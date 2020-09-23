2020 Fall Guide: Special Events

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham A (pre-COVID) Pittsburgh Underwear Bike Ride

OUTDOOR • IRL



FUNDRAISER • VIRTUAL



FOOD/DRINK • VIRTUAL



CHARITY • IRL



FOOD • IRL/VIRTUAL



FESTIVAL • IRL/VIRTUAL



HAUNTED HOUSE • IRL



MARKET • VIRTUAL



Be sure to wear a face mask and skivvies for the. The annual event promotes bicycling and body positivity by encouraging riders to take to the street in their unmentionables.Help build the coalition for LGBTQ rights in Pittsburgh. This year, you can do so from the comfort of your home with, which has gone virtual. Hosted byand, the ball includes a Rebel Revel online show and fundraiser.Bring the Oktoberfest celebration to you with Bierport’s. Each ticket comes with two organic, locally-made German-style pretzels from Axels, bier cheese spread from Chantals, and four fall beers selected by the staff at Bierport. Orders must be placed by Sept. 23 and pick up is from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 25.turns cleaning up Pittsburgh neighborhoods into a contest. Each neighborhood will be organized into teams, and team captains will report the results from the two-hour cleanup. Remember to social distance while helping to freshen up Pittsburgh. Contact organizers to join your neighborhood’s team.presents a specialof its annual event with a “treasure hunt” around the city featuring small pop-ups, as well as online discounts and shopping with VegFest vendors and organizations. You can also enter the VegFest Instagram contest by posting and tagging selfies from all the pop-up locations.returns this year with a season-long program offering free events and activities through November. The Allegheny Regional Asset District annual program offers a mix of both in-person and virtual events this year including free admission to local museums, online dance classes, virtual book clubs, and more.Spend the weekend with zombies, evil clowns, and other Halloween-season creeps with a visit to the, now haunting themall. Get your tickets soon, as groups and times are limited due to COVID-19.Theis doing things a little differently this year by launching an online edition of its crafts and vintage market. Search for treasures, handmade gifts, and more from over 35 local vendors.