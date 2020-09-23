2020 Fall Guide: Special Events

click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
A (pre-COVID) Pittsburgh Underwear Bike Ride
OUTDOOR • IRL
Be sure to wear a face mask and skivvies for the Pittsburgh Underwear Ride
. The annual event promotes bicycling and body positivity by encouraging riders to take to the street in their unmentionables. 8-11 p.m. Thu., Sept. 24. Ride begins at 46th St. and Butler St. and ends at Penn Brewery. Free. underwearride.com
FUNDRAISER • VIRTUAL
Help build the coalition for LGBTQ rights in Pittsburgh. This year, you can do so from the comfort of your home with The Allies Ball
, which has gone virtual. Hosted by Allies for Health + Wellbeing
and 1Hood Media
, the ball includes a Rebel Revel online show and fundraiser. 3-10 p.m. Fri., Sept. 25. alliespgh.org
FOOD/DRINK • VIRTUAL
Bring the Oktoberfest celebration to you with Bierport’s Oktoberfest! (at home)
. Each ticket comes with two organic, locally-made German-style pretzels from Axels, bier cheese spread from Chantals, and four fall beers selected by the staff at Bierport. Orders must be placed by Sept. 23 and pick up is from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 25. 5-8 p.m. Fri., Sept. 25. Bierport, 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $30. eventbrite.com
CHARITY • IRL
Garbage Olympics
turns cleaning up Pittsburgh neighborhoods into a contest. Each neighborhood will be organized into teams, and team captains will report the results from the two-hour cleanup. Remember to social distance while helping to freshen up Pittsburgh. Contact organizers to join your neighborhood’s team. 9-11 a.m. Sat., Sept. 26. Facebook search “2020 Garbage Olympics”
FOOD • IRL/VIRTUAL
Pittsburgh VegFest
presents a special Quarantine Edition
of its annual event with a “treasure hunt” around the city featuring small pop-ups, as well as online discounts and shopping with VegFest vendors and organizations. You can also enter the VegFest Instagram contest by posting and tagging selfies from all the pop-up locations. Sat., Sept. 26-Sun., Sept. 27. pittsburghvegfest.org
FESTIVAL • IRL/VIRTUAL
RADical Days
returns this year with a season-long program offering free events and activities through November. The Allegheny Regional Asset District annual program offers a mix of both in-person and virtual events this year including free admission to local museums, online dance classes, virtual book clubs, and more. Continues through November. Free. Most events require advanced registration. radworkshere.org
HAUNTED HOUSE • IRL
Spend the weekend with zombies, evil clowns, and other Halloween-season creeps with a visit to the ScareHouse
, now haunting the Pittsburgh Mills
mall. Get your tickets soon, as groups and times are limited due to COVID-19. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday now through November. 590 Pittsburgh Mills Blvd., Tarentum. $17.95-34.95. scarehouse.com
MARKET • VIRTUAL
The PGH Flea
is doing things a little differently this year by launching an online edition of its crafts and vintage market. Search for treasures, handmade gifts, and more from over 35 local vendors. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat., Oct. 3 and Sun, Oct. 4. Free. facebook.com/The.PGH.Flea