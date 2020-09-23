 2020 Fall Guide: Special Events | Fall Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

2020 Fall Guide: Special Events

Part of Pittsburgh City Paper's list of 100 events to do virtually — and in real life! — throughout the region this season

click to enlarge A (pre-COVID) Pittsburgh Underwear Bike Ride - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
A (pre-COVID) Pittsburgh Underwear Bike Ride

OUTDOOR • IRL

Be sure to wear a face mask and skivvies for the Pittsburgh Underwear Ride. The annual event promotes bicycling and body positivity by encouraging riders to take to the street in their unmentionables. 8-11 p.m. Thu., Sept. 24. Ride begins at 46th St. and Butler St. and ends at Penn Brewery. Free. underwearride.com

FUNDRAISER • VIRTUAL

Help build the coalition for LGBTQ rights in Pittsburgh. This year, you can do so from the comfort of your home with The Allies Ball, which has gone virtual. Hosted by Allies for Health + Wellbeing and 1Hood Media, the ball includes a Rebel Revel online show and fundraiser. 3-10 p.m. Fri., Sept. 25. alliespgh.org

FOOD/DRINK • VIRTUAL

Bring the Oktoberfest celebration to you with Bierport’s Oktoberfest! (at home). Each ticket comes with two organic, locally-made German-style pretzels from Axels, bier cheese spread from Chantals, and four fall beers selected by the staff at Bierport. Orders must be placed by Sept. 23 and pick up is from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 25. 5-8 p.m. Fri., Sept. 25. Bierport, 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $30. eventbrite.com

CHARITY • IRL

Garbage Olympics turns cleaning up Pittsburgh neighborhoods into a contest. Each neighborhood will be organized into teams, and team captains will report the results from the two-hour cleanup. Remember to social distance while helping to freshen up Pittsburgh. Contact organizers to join your neighborhood’s team. 9-11 a.m. Sat., Sept. 26. Facebook search “2020 Garbage Olympics”


FOOD • IRL/VIRTUAL

Pittsburgh VegFest presents a special Quarantine Edition of its annual event with a “treasure hunt” around the city featuring small pop-ups, as well as online discounts and shopping with VegFest vendors and organizations. You can also enter the VegFest Instagram contest by posting and tagging selfies from all the pop-up locations. Sat., Sept. 26-Sun., Sept. 27. pittsburghvegfest.org

FESTIVAL • IRL/VIRTUAL

RADical Days returns this year with a season-long program offering free events and activities through November. The Allegheny Regional Asset District annual program offers a mix of both in-person and virtual events this year including free admission to local museums, online dance classes, virtual book clubs, and more. Continues through November. Free. Most events require advanced registration. radworkshere.org

HAUNTED HOUSE • IRL

Spend the weekend with zombies, evil clowns, and other Halloween-season creeps with a visit to the ScareHouse, now haunting the Pittsburgh Mills mall. Get your tickets soon, as groups and times are limited due to COVID-19. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday now through November. 590 Pittsburgh Mills Blvd., Tarentum. $17.95-34.95. scarehouse.com

MARKET • VIRTUAL

The PGH Flea is doing things a little differently this year by launching an online edition of its crafts and vintage market. Search for treasures, handmade gifts, and more from over 35 local vendors. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat., Oct. 3 and Sun, Oct. 4. Free. facebook.com/The.PGH.Flea

