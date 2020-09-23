2020 Fall Guide: Music and Festivals

click to enlarge The Chuck Brown Band at the Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival on Sat., Oct. 3.

Enjoy one of’ signature cocktails and toast to the return of live music atevery Thursday. Check the distillery’s Facebook page each week to see who’s scheduled to play the new socially-distanced jazz nights.September marks’s 16th annual. The event, which started as a one-night concert in a North Side alley, has grown into an internationally-known, month-long celebration, featuring performances from artists around the globe. Closing out the event is theon Thu., Sept. 24; pianist and composeron Tue., Sept. 29; and, a lullaby to Emmett Till with four national jazz greats, co-curated by Pittsburgh favorite Terrance Hayes on Thu., Oct. 1.For the first time since its creation three years ago, thewill be taking place online to continue to celebrate the blues genre amid the pandemic. The lineup, curated by the, features The Chuck Brown Band, Rhiannon Giddens, Toshi Reagon, Rev. Shawn Amos, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, go-go band Rare Essence, and more.In honor of this year’s 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment,is celebrating works by women composers of the past and present with a three-part “March of the Women” series. For its final installment,, three soloists, a pianist, and members of the Resonance Chamber Orchestra will perform music written from the last five years, pieces by Carnegie Mellon University alumni, and songs from, a production Resonance Works originally planned to present in conjunction with its immigrant opera “I am a Dreamer Who No Longer Dreams,” which has since been postponed to 2021 because of the pandemic.People’s Pride, originally scheduled for June, has not only changed its date this year, but also its name. Now titled, the annual event by local trans-led organizationwill include a mix of both in person and virtual events centering on Black trans rights. Highlights include a car parade and march, and a virtual headline event on Sunday featuring Flint, Michigan singer/songwriter Shea Diamond. A full list of virtual events is scheduled to be released on Sun., Oct. 4.After a month-long hunt, with multiple rounds of judging (’s Jordan Snowden was a judge in round three),comes to a close. Watch the finale to find out who will win first prize: $500, a fully produced audio track from Sean McDonald at Red Medicine Recording Studio, a photoshoot with Renee Rosensteel, an on-air Local 913 feature on 91.3FM, and performance opportunities as public health and safety allow.Enjoy a beer tasting in the comfort of your own home. With a purchase of a ticket for, a state-wide virtual beer fest, experience 24 limited-edition beers and exclusive collaborations from Pennsylvania craft breweries shipped directly to your door. Drink at your own leisure, or wait until the live event on Sat., Oct. 24, and sip during programming like live conversations with brewmasters, live musical performances, giveaways, and more. Tickets must be purchased by Oct. 9.