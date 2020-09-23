2020 Fall Guide: Music and Festivals

click to enlarge
The Chuck Brown Band at the Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival on Sat., Oct. 3.
MUSIC • IRL
Enjoy one of Kingfly Spirits
’ signature cocktails and toast to the return of live music at Live! At Kingfly
every Thursday. Check the distillery’s Facebook page each week to see who’s scheduled to play the new socially-distanced jazz nights. 7-10 p.m. every Thursday, unless noted. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. $5 suggested donation. facebook.com/KingflySpirits
MUSIC • VIRTUAL
September marks City of Asylum
’s 16th annual Jazz Poetry Month
. The event, which started as a one-night concert in a North Side alley, has grown into an internationally-known, month-long celebration, featuring performances from artists around the globe. Closing out the event is the Yoko Suzuki Quartet
on Thu., Sept. 24; pianist and composer Kaja Draksler
on Tue., Sept. 29; and Tallahatchie Lullaby, Baby
, a lullaby to Emmett Till with four national jazz greats, co-curated by Pittsburgh favorite Terrance Hayes on Thu., Oct. 1. 7 p.m. Free. Registration required. alphabetcity.org
MUSIC • VIRTUAL
For the first time since its creation three years ago, the Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival
will be taking place online to continue to celebrate the blues genre amid the pandemic. The lineup, curated by the August Wilson African American Cultural Center
, features The Chuck Brown Band, Rhiannon Giddens, Toshi Reagon, Rev. Shawn Amos, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, go-go band Rare Essence, and more. 12-6 p.m. Sat., Oct. 3. August Wilson African American Cultural Center’s Facebook and YouTube. Free. facebook.com/AugustWilsonAfricanAmericanCulturalCenter
MUSIC • VIRTUAL
In honor of this year’s 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, Resonance Works
is celebrating works by women composers of the past and present with a three-part “March of the Women” series. For its final installment, Voices of Today
, three soloists, a pianist, and members of the Resonance Chamber Orchestra will perform music written from the last five years, pieces by Carnegie Mellon University alumni, and songs from Sing Out Strong: Immigrant Voices
, a production Resonance Works originally planned to present in conjunction with its immigrant opera “I am a Dreamer Who No Longer Dreams,” which has since been postponed to 2021 because of the pandemic. 7:30 p.m. Sat., Oct. 3. $15. resonanceworks.org
FEST • IRL/VIRTUAL
People’s Pride, originally scheduled for June, has not only changed its date this year, but also its name. Now titled People’s Pride PGH Presents: Black Trans Lives Matter Too
, the annual event by local trans-led organization Sisters PGH
will include a mix of both in person and virtual events centering on Black trans rights. Highlights include a car parade and march, and a virtual headline event on Sunday featuring Flint, Michigan singer/songwriter Shea Diamond. A full list of virtual events is scheduled to be released on Sun., Oct. 4. Fri., Oct. 9-Sun., Oct. 11. sisterspgh.org/2020-black-trans-lives-matter-too
MUSIC • VIRTUAL
After a month-long hunt, with multiple rounds of judging (CP
’s Jordan Snowden was a judge in round three), WYEP’s annual Singer-Songwriter Competition
comes to a close. Watch the finale to find out who will win first prize: $500, a fully produced audio track from Sean McDonald at Red Medicine Recording Studio, a photoshoot with Renee Rosensteel, an on-air Local 913 feature on 91.3FM, and performance opportunities as public health and safety allow. 2-3:30 p.m. Thu., Oct. 8. Free. wyep.org/singersongwriter2020
FEST • VIRTUAL
Enjoy a beer tasting in the comfort of your own home. With a purchase of a ticket for Beer Fest2U 2020
, a state-wide virtual beer fest, experience 24 limited-edition beers and exclusive collaborations from Pennsylvania craft breweries shipped directly to your door. Drink at your own leisure, or wait until the live event on Sat., Oct. 24, and sip during programming like live conversations with brewmasters, live musical performances, giveaways, and more. Tickets must be purchased by Oct. 9. 4-6 p.m. Sat., Oct. 24. $80-350. beverages2u.com/beerfest2u