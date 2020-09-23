2020 Fall Guide: Literary

click to enlarge
Photo: Peter Hurley/Vilcek Foundation
White Whale Books presents Yaa Gyasi on Mon., Oct. 5, 2020.
LIT • VIRTUAL
For an entire week, The Center for African American Poetry and Poetics at the University of Pittsburgh is offering Collective Protest & Rebellion: A Black Study Intensive
as a way to both think creatively and work towards collective agency and social change. The event opens with a talk from scholar Emily Greenwood and closes with a performance, film, conversation, and Q&A from Charles Burnett, Julie Dash, and Daniel Alexander Jones — with lots of goodness in between. Times vary. Mon., Sept. 28-Fri., Oct. 2. Free. caapp.pitt.edu
LIT • VIRTUAL
Ever wonder what it’s like to release a book during a pandemic? 2020 debut authors A.H. Kim
(A Good Family
) and Karen Dietrich
(Girl at the Edge
) chat about Pittsburgh, music, and more during this White Whale Books virtual event. There will also be a trivia contest complete with prizes. 7-8:30 p.m. Wed., Sept. 30. Free or pay-what-you-can. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
LIT • VIRTUAL
In place of an in-person event, White Whale Books is holding a virtual release party to celebrate Pittsburgh’s own Autumn House Press
’s fall releases. The event will include readings by authors makalani bandele, T.J. McLemore, M. Randal O’Wain, Cherene Sherrard, and Michael X. Wang. 7-8:30 p.m. Fri., Oct. 2. Free or pay-what-you-can. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
LIT • VIRTUAL
White Whale Books
will host a virtual event with Ghanaian-American novelist Yaa Gyasi
, whose sophomore release Transcendent Kingdom
deals with grief, addiction, mental health, and immigration through a scientific and spiritual lens. As part of her online tour for the novel, Gyasi joins local author Sarah Elaine Smith of Marilou is Everywhere
for a reading and conversation. 7-8:30 p.m. Mon., Oct. 5. Free or pay-what-you-can. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
LIT • VIRTUAL
Enjoy a virtual Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures
conversation between 2020 Drue Heinz Literature Prize winner Caroline Kim
and author Alexander Chee
. Kim will discuss her short story collection, The Prince of Mournful Thoughts and Other Stories
, which explores “what it means to be human through the Korean diaspora.” 6 p.m. Wed., Oct. 7. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org/caroline-kim
LIT • VIRTUAL
Ross Gay
’s fourth book of poetry, Be Holding
, is a “love song to legendary basketball player Julius Erving.” The poem, spanning the entire length of the book, questions what brings people closer to one another. For the Pittsburgh launch of the book, Ross will hold a reading, discussion, and Q&A. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Wed., Oct. 7. Registration required. alphabetcity.org
LIT • VIRTUAL
White Whale Books
will host a virtual reading featuring three award-winning poets. Hear selections by 2019 National Poetry Series winner Alexandria Hall
, Prairie Schooner Book Prize in Poetry winner Jihyun Yun
, and Fordham Press Poets Out Loud winner and local poet S. Brook Corfman
. 7 p.m. Thu., Oct. 8. Free or pay-what-you-can. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
LIT • VIRTUAL
White Whale Books
presents The Essay and Opinion: Creating and Sharing Your Voice
, a virtual workshop with award-winning Pittsburgh City Paper
social justice columnist Tereneh Idia
. The event will cover Idia's writing process, and how to pitch compelling short-form essays, columns, and op-ed pieces. 1-4 p.m. Sat., Oct. 10. $50. whitewhalebookstore.com/workshops
click to enlarge
Photo: Zoe Rodriguez Photography
Terry Tempest Williams
LIT • VIRTUAL
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures
presents a virtual event with Terry Tempest Williams
, a writer, conservationist, and activist. Her work includes the book Erosion: Essays of Undoing
, which shines a light on America’s abuse of public lands. 7:30 p.m. Mon., Oct. 12. $10-15. pittsburghlectures.org/terry-tempest-williams
LIT • VIRTUAL
Local authors and instructors Nancy McCabe
and Lori Jakiela
are coming together for a book talk and brief reading to celebrate the release of McCabe’s latest book, Can This Marriage Be Saved?
They’ll be discussing, in particular, “how the idea of writing and healing informs the way they teach and how they write,” according to White Whale Books
’ event page. 7-8:30 p.m. Thu., Oct. 15. Free or pay-what-you-can. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
LIT • VIRTUAL
Local poet and editor Jessica Fischoff
will lead About Poetry: A Crash Course and Generative Workshop on Writing and Submitting Poetry
, a series of virtual workshops on how to produce submission-ready poems. Over the course of several classes, participants will write, revise, and offer feedback on each other's work. Presented by White Whale Books
. Sat., Oct. 17-Sat, Nov. 7. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each day. $350. whitewhalebookstore.com/workshops
LIT • VIRTUAL
Founding editor of Pittsburgh magazine Creative Nonfiction
, Lee Gutkind
will discuss his new memoir, My Last Eight Thousand Days: An American Male in His Seventies
, a look into the Pittsburgh native’s life as a journalist, editor, husband, and father during a virtual Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures
event. Dubbed the “Godfather Behind Creative Nonfiction” by Vanity Fair
, Gutkind is the author and editor of more than 30 books. 6 p.m. Mon., Oct. 19. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org/lee-gutkind
click to enlarge
Photo: Matt McKee
Lois Lowry
LIT • VIRTUAL
Lois Lowry
, acclaimed author of The Giver and other young adult works, will appear at a special Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures
event. Lowry will discuss her recently published book, The Willoughbys Return
, the second in a series about a strange family. 2:30 p.m. Sun., Oct. 18. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org/lois-lowry
LIT • VIRTUAL
Kali Fajardo-Anstine
, the author of the 2019 novel Sabrina & Corina
, a story collection about friendship, mothers, and daughters centered on Latinas of Indigenous ancestry, is this year’s winner of the Fred R. Brown Literary Award from the University of Pittsburgh
. The award recognizes the accomplishments of talented fiction writers, usually emerging novelists. Virtually join Fajardo-Anstine as she reads from her work and, along with Pittsburgh novelist Angie Cruz
, holds a conversation and Q&A. 7:30-9 p.m. Thu., Oct. 22. Free. pghwriterseries.pitt.edu
LIT • VIRTUAL
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures
welcomes Laila Lalami
for another virtual edition of Ten Evenings
. The novelist of The Moor’s Account
and The Other Americans
will discuss how her experience as a Moroccan immigrant informs her writing. 7:30 p.m. Mon., Oct. 26. $10-15. pittsburghlectures.org/laila-lalami
LIT • VIRTUAL
Settle in for some spooky stories this Halloween when White Whale Books
presents a virtual reading featuring contributors to The Horror Is Us
, a forthcoming anthology from Mason Jar Press. 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 31. Free or pay-what-you-can. whitewhalebookstore.com/events
click to enlarge
Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS Broadcasting Inc
Mo Rocca
LIT • VIRTUAL
CBS Sunday Morning
correspondent, humorist, and author Mo Rocca
will discuss Mobituaries
, his latest book about dead people who have long fascinated him, during a Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures
virtual event. 7 p.m. Mon., Nov. 2. $39 (includes copy of Mobituaries with signed bookplate). pittsburghlectures.org/mo-rocca
click to enlarge
Photo: Luis Mora
Margaret Atwood
LIT • VIRTUAL
Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures
celebrates its 30th season with a virtual conversation between Margaret Atwood
, author of novel-turned-TV show The Handmaid's Tale
, and Esi Edugyan
. Atwood will discuss Dearly, her first book of poetry in over a decade. 7 p.m. Mon., Nov. 9. (This virtual event will be available to watch anytime online for one week.) $20-50. Tickets include a special edition copy of
Dearly, mailed by White Whale Bookstore. pittsburghlectures.org/margaret-atwood
LIT • VIRTUAL
White Whale Books
presents Start Making Sense: Somatic Writing Seminar
, a virtual workshop with author Sarah Elaine Smith
. The event covers how to make your writing better connect with the reader. 1-4 p.m. Sat., Nov 14. $50. whitewhalebookstore.com/workshops
LIT • VIRTUAL
Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures
presents a virtual Ten Evenings
event with author Lily King
, who will discuss Writers & Lovers
, her novel about an artist dealing with life after her mother's sudden death. 7:30 p.m. Mon., Nov. 16. $10-15. pittsburghlectures.org/lily-king