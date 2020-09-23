2020 Fall Guide: Literary

click to enlarge Photo: Peter Hurley/Vilcek Foundation White Whale Books presents Yaa Gyasi on Mon., Oct. 5, 2020.

Photo: Zoe Rodriguez Photography Terry Tempest Williams

Photo: Matt McKee Lois Lowry

Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS Broadcasting Inc Mo Rocca

Photo: Luis Mora Margaret Atwood

For an entire week, The Center for African American Poetry and Poetics at the University of Pittsburgh is offeringas a way to both think creatively and work towards collective agency and social change. The event opens with a talk from scholar Emily Greenwood and closes with a performance, film, conversation, and Q&A from Charles Burnett, Julie Dash, and Daniel Alexander Jones — with lots of goodness in between.Ever wonder what it’s like to release a book during a pandemic? 2020 debut authors) and) chat about Pittsburgh, music, and more during this White Whale Books virtual event. There will also be a trivia contest complete with prizes.In place of an in-person event, White Whale Books is holding a virtual release party to celebrate Pittsburgh’s own’s fall releases. The event will include readings by authors makalani bandele, T.J. McLemore, M. Randal O’Wain, Cherene Sherrard, and Michael X. Wang.will host a virtual event with Ghanaian-American novelist, whose sophomore releasedeals with grief, addiction, mental health, and immigration through a scientific and spiritual lens. As part of her online tour for the novel, Gyasi joins local author Sarah Elaine Smith offor a reading and conversation.Enjoy a virtualconversation between 2020 Drue Heinz Literature Prize winnerand author. Kim will discuss her short story collection,, which explores “what it means to be human through the Korean diaspora.”’s fourth book of poetry,, is a “love song to legendary basketball player Julius Erving.” The poem, spanning the entire length of the book, questions what brings people closer to one another. For the Pittsburgh launch of the book, Ross will hold a reading, discussion, and Q&A.will host a virtual reading featuring three award-winning poets. Hear selections by 2019 National Poetry Series winner, Prairie Schooner Book Prize in Poetry winner, and Fordham Press Poets Out Loud winner and local poetpresents, a virtual workshop with award-winningsocial justice columnist. The event will cover Idia's writing process, and how to pitch compelling short-form essays, columns, and op-ed pieces.presents a virtual event with, a writer, conservationist, and activist. Her work includes the book, which shines a light on America’s abuse of public lands.Local authors and instructorsandare coming together for a book talk and brief reading to celebrate the release of McCabe’s latest book,They’ll be discussing, in particular, “how the idea of writing and healing informs the way they teach and how they write,” according to’ event page.Local poet and editorwill lead, a series of virtual workshops on how to produce submission-ready poems. Over the course of several classes, participants will write, revise, and offer feedback on each other's work. Presented byFounding editor of Pittsburgh magazinewill discuss his new memoir,, a look into the Pittsburgh native’s life as a journalist, editor, husband, and father during a virtualevent. Dubbed the “Godfather Behind Creative Nonfiction” by, Gutkind is the author and editor of more than 30 books., acclaimed author of The Giver and other young adult works, will appear at a specialevent. Lowry will discuss her recently published book,, the second in a series about a strange family., the author of the 2019 novel, a story collection about friendship, mothers, and daughters centered on Latinas of Indigenous ancestry, is this year’s winner of the Fred R. Brown Literary Award from the. The award recognizes the accomplishments of talented fiction writers, usually emerging novelists. Virtually join Fajardo-Anstine as she reads from her work and, along with Pittsburgh novelist, holds a conversation and Q&A.welcomesfor another virtual edition of. The novelist ofandwill discuss how her experience as a Moroccan immigrant informs her writing.Settle in for some spooky stories this Halloween whenpresents a virtual reading featuring contributors to, a forthcoming anthology from Mason Jar Press.correspondent, humorist, and authorwill discuss, his latest book about dead people who have long fascinated him, during avirtual event.celebrates its 30th season with a virtual conversation between, author of novel-turned-TV show, and. Atwood will discuss Dearly, her first book of poetry in over a decade.Dearly,presents, a virtual workshop with author. The event covers how to make your writing better connect with the reader.presents a virtualevent with author, who will discuss, her novel about an artist dealing with life after her mother's sudden death.