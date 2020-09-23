 2020 Fall Guide: Film | Fall Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

2020 Fall Guide: Film

Part of Pittsburgh City Paper's list of 100 events to do virtually — and in real life! — throughout the region this season

click to enlarge Sounds of Survival at Wild & Scenic Film Festival - PHOTO: KATIE GARRETT
Photo: Katie Garrett
Sounds of Survival at Wild & Scenic Film Festival

FILM • IRL

Each weekend in October, Row House Cinema will take over the Strip District Terminal building for a special Drive-In Cinema. The event is described on Facebook as “a classic drive-in movie series with a little bit of Row House flair.” Begins Fri., Oct. 2. 2121 Smallman St., Strip District. $25 per car. rowhousecinema.com

FILM • VIRTUAL

The Senator John Heinz History Center welcomes filmmakers Marylou and Jerome Bongiorno for a virtual screening of their film, Columbus on Trial. Presented by the Center's Italian American Program, the film imagines Columbus being interrogated by the ghost of 18th-century American political activist, Elizabeth Willing Powel. A discussion and Q&A with scholar Fred Gardaphé will follow. 6 p.m. Sun., Oct. 4. Free. Registration required. heinzhistorycenter.org/events

FILM • VIRTUAL

The Senator John Heinz History Senator pays tribute to the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with Exclusion to Autonomy: The History & Future of Accessible Transportation, a virtual event addressing ways to make transportation more inclusive. Includes the premiere of a short film about local transportation advocate, Paul Dick. 6 p.m. Thu., Oct. 8. Free. Registration required. heinzhistorycenter.org/events


FILM • VIRTUAL

Climate change is rapidly altering our natural world, so much so, it’s hard to stay up to date with accurate information. Get educated on environmental issues with the Wild & Scenic Film Festival. The online film fest, put on by the Pennsylvania Resources Council, will surely inspire viewers to take action. 7-8:30 p.m. Thu., Oct. 15. $10-100. prc.org/filmfest

FILM • VIRTUAL

Gear up for Halloween when the Carnegie Museum of Natural History presents a virtual, science-infused watch party of the 1999 crocodile creature feature, Lake Placid. Includes commentary from museum experts. 7-9 p.m. Fri., Oct. 23. $10/5 for members. carnegiemnh.org/museum-events

FILM • VIRTUAL

Film Pittsburgh will present the Film Pittsburgh Fall Festival, a multi-day, virtual offering featuring online versions of several local film events, including the Three Rivers Film Festival, Pittsburgh Shorts, ReelAbilities Pittsburgh, and JFilm Festival. Nov. 11-22. Ticket sales begin Oct. 21. filmpittsburgh.org

FILM • VIRTUAL

The Senator John Heinz History Center will present a virtual screening of Dark Girls as part of its From Slavery to Freedom Film Series. Directed by Bill Duke, Dark Girls is described as discussing “the controversy of race and color in the African Diaspora and how it impacts dark-skinned African American females.” 5:30 p.m. Wed., Nov. 18. Free. Registration required. heinzhistorycenter.org/events

