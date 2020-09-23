2020 Fall Guide: Film

click to enlarge
Photo: Katie Garrett
Sounds of Survival at Wild & Scenic Film Festival
FILM • IRL
Each weekend in October, Row House Cinema
will take over the Strip District Terminal
building for a special Drive-In Cinema
. The event is described on Facebook as “a classic drive-in movie series with a little bit of Row House flair.” Begins Fri., Oct. 2. 2121 Smallman St., Strip District. $25 per car. rowhousecinema.com
FILM • VIRTUAL
The Senator John Heinz History Center
welcomes filmmakers Marylou and Jerome Bongiorno for a virtual screening of their film, Columbus on Trial
. Presented by the Center's Italian American Program, the film imagines Columbus being interrogated by the ghost of 18th-century American political activist, Elizabeth Willing Powel. A discussion and Q&A with scholar Fred Gardaphé will follow. 6 p.m. Sun., Oct. 4. Free. Registration required. heinzhistorycenter.org/events
FILM • VIRTUAL
The Senator John Heinz History Senator
pays tribute to the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with Exclusion to Autonomy: The History & Future of Accessible Transportation
, a virtual event addressing ways to make transportation more inclusive. Includes the premiere of a short film about local transportation advocate, Paul Dick. 6 p.m. Thu., Oct. 8. Free. Registration required. heinzhistorycenter.org/events
FILM • VIRTUAL
Climate change is rapidly altering our natural world, so much so, it’s hard to stay up to date with accurate information. Get educated on environmental issues with the Wild & Scenic Film Festival
. The online film fest, put on by the Pennsylvania Resources Council, will surely inspire viewers to take action. 7-8:30 p.m. Thu., Oct. 15. $10-100. prc.org/filmfest
FILM • VIRTUAL
Gear up for Halloween when the Carnegie Museum of Natural History
presents a virtual, science-infused watch party of the 1999 crocodile creature feature, Lake Placid
. Includes commentary from museum experts. 7-9 p.m. Fri., Oct. 23. $10/5 for members. carnegiemnh.org/museum-events
FILM • VIRTUAL
Film Pittsburgh
will present the Film Pittsburgh Fall Festival
, a multi-day, virtual offering featuring online versions of several local film events, including the Three Rivers Film Festival, Pittsburgh Shorts, ReelAbilities Pittsburgh, and JFilm Festival. Nov. 11-22. Ticket sales begin Oct. 21. filmpittsburgh.org
FILM • VIRTUAL
The Senator John Heinz History Center
will present a virtual screening of Dark Girls
as part of its From Slavery to Freedom Film Series. Directed by Bill Duke, Dark Girls
is described as discussing “the controversy of race and color in the African Diaspora and how it impacts dark-skinned African American females.” 5:30 p.m. Wed., Nov. 18. Free. Registration required. heinzhistorycenter.org/events