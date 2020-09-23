2020 Fall Guide: Film

click to enlarge Photo: Katie Garrett Sounds of Survival at Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Each weekend in October,will take over thebuilding for a special. The event is described on Facebook as “a classic drive-in movie series with a little bit of Row House flair.”Thewelcomes filmmakers Marylou and Jerome Bongiorno for a virtual screening of their film,. Presented by the Center's Italian American Program, the film imagines Columbus being interrogated by the ghost of 18th-century American political activist, Elizabeth Willing Powel. A discussion and Q&A with scholar Fred Gardaphé will follow.Thepays tribute to the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with, a virtual event addressing ways to make transportation more inclusive. Includes the premiere of a short film about local transportation advocate, Paul Dick.Climate change is rapidly altering our natural world, so much so, it’s hard to stay up to date with accurate information. Get educated on environmental issues with the. The online film fest, put on by the Pennsylvania Resources Council, will surely inspire viewers to take action.Gear up for Halloween when thepresents a virtual, science-infused watch party of the 1999 crocodile creature feature,. Includes commentary from museum experts.will present the, a multi-day, virtual offering featuring online versions of several local film events, including the Three Rivers Film Festival, Pittsburgh Shorts, ReelAbilities Pittsburgh, and JFilm Festival.Thewill present a virtual screening ofas part of its From Slavery to Freedom Film Series. Directed by Bill Duke,is described as discussing “the controversy of race and color in the African Diaspora and how it impacts dark-skinned African American females.”