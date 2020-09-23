2020 Fall Guide: Family and Kid Events

click to enlarge
Photo: Trax Farms
Harvest Days at Trax Farms
TEENS • IRL
Help your teen become the ultimate camper with a four-week after-school program presented by Venture Outdoors
. The Outdoor Survival and Backcountry Skills
course will teach young participants everything they need to know to withstand the elements, from starting fires and building shelters to learning how to use a map. Thu., Sept. 24-Thu., Oct. 15. Schenley Park. $50. ventureoutdoors.org
FAMILY • IRL
Simmons Farm
has a whole host of fall activities, including hayrides, apple picking, a four-acre corn maze, and much more. Find your perfect gourd in the pumpkin patch or get close to some farm animals. Face masks are required for all on-site buildings and visitors are encouraged to social distance and use the provided hand sanitizer stations. 170 Simmons Road, McMurray. Visit simmonsfarm.com for more information on ticket prices, times, and COVID-19 restrictions.
FAMILY • IRL
Pack up the family and head to Harvest Days
at Trax Farms
. The season-long event includes a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, and a cafe serving candy and caramel apples and cider slushies. Trax Farms has implemented a number of COVID-19 safety measures, including limiting capacity, spacing out picnic tables, and requiring face masks on the hayride. Continues through Nov. 1. 528 Trax Road., Finleyville. $10/Free for kids 2 and under. traxfarms.com
FAMILY • IRL
Soergel Orchards
canceled many of its Fall Festival activities due to COVID-19, but there is still plenty to do and see, including apple and pumpkin picking, and a social-distanced petting zoo. There will also be fresh apple treats and fall décor for sale. Continues through Sat., Oct. 31. 2573 Brandt School Road, Wexford. soergels.com/fall-update
FAMILY • IRL
You will find the perfect jack-o'-lantern and more during Pumpkinland Weekends
at Janoski's Farm and Greenhouse
. Take a stroll through the pumpkin patch or corn maze, go on a hayride, or meet critters at the petting zoo. Social distancing and face mask guidelines must be followed. Every weekend in October. 1714 Route 30 (Lincoln Hwy), Clinton. $7. janoskis.com/pumpkinland
KIDS • VIRTUAL
Pull up the covers and turn off the lights, it’s time for spoooooky bedtime storiessss. Little Lake Theatre Company
is bringing a series of four Scary Stories from the Lake
throughout October. A new scary story will be dropped every Friday night, and each will be available for one week. Watch as Little Lake actors tell the tales of fortune tellers, revenge, ghosts, and vampires. 7 p.m. Fri., Oct. 9. Continues every Friday in October. $20 suggested donation per family for the series. littlelake.org
KIDS • VIRTUAL
Get your craft on with The Westmoreland Museum of American Art
’s Virtual Pop-Up Studio: Candy from the Crypt
where you’ll learn how to create a Halloween-worthy sculptural candy bowl holder. Kits include the sculptural elements, but you will need craft paint, paint brushes, and hot glue. Pick up the kit, or have it mailed, then follow along during the Zoom webinar for instructions. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wed., Oct. 14. $10-23. thewestmoreland.org
KIDS • IRL
Like just about everything, trick-or-treating is more fun with furry friends. Join Humane Animal Rescue
at their East End campus for Howl-O-Ween
. Kids can meet native nocturnal animals, participate in the costume contest, and make crafts. 6-8 p.m. Fri., Oct. 16. 6926 Hamilton Ave., Homewood. $10 for children, $2 for adults, $35 for a group of four children. humaneanimalrescue.org
KIDS • IRL
Keep the kids from stealing your popcorn when Riverside Drive-in
celebrates Halloween early with Trunk N Treat
, the annual event where drivers decorate their car trunks for the holiday, encouraging kids to go trick or treating from car to car. Put on your best costume and enjoy the film The Nightmare Before Christmas
while the kiddos stuff candy down their faces in the backseat. Fri., Oct. 16 and Sat., Oct. 17. 1114 Lees Lake Lane, Vandergrift. $20 a carload; admission by online ticketing only. riversidedrivein.com
KIDS • IRL
Sad trick-or-treating might not happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic? Fear not, because at ZooBoo Drive-Thru
, families can pick up treats while driving through the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium
. Watch furry friends enjoy their own Halloween-themed treats too. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Oct 17 and 24. 12-4 p.m. Sun., Oct. 18 and 25. $60 per vehicle. pittsburghzoo.org
KIDS • IRL
Join Citiparks
for Track and Treat
, a free Halloween event encouraging kids to have fun and stay healthy, while learning bike safety. Events include a bike ride, games, food trucks, and a Halloween Costume contest. Kids can bring their own bike, or borrow one on-site. 12-4 p.m. Sat., Oct. 24. (Check Citiparks' website closer to event date to make sure it can continue, depending on current COVID-19 restrictions at that time.) Bud Harris Cycling Track, 1401 Washington Blvd., Highland Park. pittsburghpa.gov/citiparks/track-treat