2020 Fall Guide: Family and Kid Events

Photo: Trax Farms Harvest Days at Trax Farms

Help your teen become the ultimate camper with a four-week after-school program presented by. Thecourse will teach young participants everything they need to know to withstand the elements, from starting fires and building shelters to learning how to use a map.has a whole host of fall activities, including hayrides, apple picking, a four-acre corn maze, and much more. Find your perfect gourd in the pumpkin patch or get close to some farm animals. Face masks are required for all on-site buildings and visitors are encouraged to social distance and use the provided hand sanitizer stations.Pack up the family and head toat. The season-long event includes a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, and a cafe serving candy and caramel apples and cider slushies. Trax Farms has implemented a number of COVID-19 safety measures, including limiting capacity, spacing out picnic tables, and requiring face masks on the hayride.canceled many of its Fall Festival activities due to COVID-19, but there is still plenty to do and see, including apple and pumpkin picking, and a social-distanced petting zoo. There will also be fresh apple treats and fall décor for sale.You will find the perfect jack-o'-lantern and more duringat. Take a stroll through the pumpkin patch or corn maze, go on a hayride, or meet critters at the petting zoo. Social distancing and face mask guidelines must be followed.Pull up the covers and turn off the lights, it’s time for spoooooky bedtime storiessss.is bringing a series of fourthroughout October. A new scary story will be dropped every Friday night, and each will be available for one week. Watch as Little Lake actors tell the tales of fortune tellers, revenge, ghosts, and vampires.Get your craft on with’swhere you’ll learn how to create a Halloween-worthy sculptural candy bowl holder. Kits include the sculptural elements, but you will need craft paint, paint brushes, and hot glue. Pick up the kit, or have it mailed, then follow along during the Zoom webinar for instructions.Like just about everything, trick-or-treating is more fun with furry friends. Joinat their East End campus for. Kids can meet native nocturnal animals, participate in the costume contest, and make crafts.Keep the kids from stealing your popcorn whencelebrates Halloween early with, the annual event where drivers decorate their car trunks for the holiday, encouraging kids to go trick or treating from car to car. Put on your best costume and enjoy the filmwhile the kiddos stuff candy down their faces in the backseat.Sad trick-or-treating might not happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic? Fear not, because at, families can pick up treats while driving through the. Watch furry friends enjoy their own Halloween-themed treats too.Joinfor, a free Halloween event encouraging kids to have fun and stay healthy, while learning bike safety. Events include a bike ride, games, food trucks, and a Halloween Costume contest. Kids can bring their own bike, or borrow one on-site. 12-4 p.m. Sat., Oct. 24.