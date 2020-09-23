2020 Fall Guide: Exhibits and Tours

click to enlarge Photo: Phil Johnson II Fall Flower Show: The Poetry of Nature at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Get all wrapped up in's, a fascinating, macabre collection of 40 real human and animal mummies, and 85 related artifacts. The show was extended by popular demand, so buy your tickets now.Find romance among the exhibits when thepresent weekly. Every Thursday, visitors are offered 50% off admission to come in and enjoy a lovely evening exploring the magic of art and nature.Downtown Pittsburgh is filled with ornate buildings and some stunning architecture, but many are private businesses, so access isn’t always easy. But during, everyone is given access to these beauts. This year’s buildings include the Benedum Trees Building and Dollar Bank Fourth Avenue.See a variety of colorful mums and other seasonal flowers duringat. Expect topiaries, bouquets, and other displays bursting with autumnal reds, oranges, and yellows. There will also be a special gallery featuring poems by young visitors.