2020 Fall Guide: Exhibits and Tours

click to enlarge
Photo: Phil Johnson II
Fall Flower Show: The Poetry of Nature at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
EXHIBIT • IRL
Get all wrapped up in Carnegie Science Center
's Mummies of the World: The Exhibition
, a fascinating, macabre collection of 40 real human and animal mummies, and 85 related artifacts. The show was extended by popular demand, so buy your tickets now. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Saturday. $15.95-19.95/$11.50 for members. carnegiesciencecenter.org
EXHIBITS • IRL
Find romance among the exhibits when the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History
present weekly Date Nights
. Every Thursday, visitors are offered 50% off admission to come in and enjoy a lovely evening exploring the magic of art and nature. 5-8 p.m. Every Thursday. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. carnegiemnh.org/buy-tickets
TOURS • IRL
Downtown Pittsburgh is filled with ornate buildings and some stunning architecture, but many are private businesses, so access isn’t always easy. But during Doors Open Pittsburgh
, everyone is given access to these beauts. This year’s buildings include the Benedum Trees Building and Dollar Bank Fourth Avenue. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Oct. 3. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $5 children. Market Square, Downtown. doorsopenpgh.org
EXHIBIT • IRL
See a variety of colorful mums and other seasonal flowers during Fall Flower Show: The Poetry of Nature
at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
. Expect topiaries, bouquets, and other displays bursting with autumnal reds, oranges, and yellows. There will also be a special gallery featuring poems by young visitors. Opens Sat., Oct. 10. One Schenley Park, Oakland. Tickets TBA. phipps.conservatory.org