2020 Fall Guide: Exhibits and Tours

Part of Pittsburgh City Paper's list of 100 events to do virtually — and in real life! — throughout the region this season

click to enlarge Fall Flower Show: The Poetry of Nature at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens - PHOTO: PHIL JOHNSON II
Photo: Phil Johnson II
Fall Flower Show: The Poetry of Nature at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

EXHIBIT • IRL

Get all wrapped up in Carnegie Science Center's Mummies of the World: The Exhibition, a fascinating, macabre collection of 40 real human and animal mummies, and 85 related artifacts. The show was extended by popular demand, so buy your tickets now. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Saturday. $15.95-19.95/$11.50 for members. carnegiesciencecenter.org

EXHIBITS • IRL

Find romance among the exhibits when the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History present weekly Date Nights. Every Thursday, visitors are offered 50% off admission to come in and enjoy a lovely evening exploring the magic of art and nature. 5-8 p.m. Every Thursday. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. carnegiemnh.org/buy-tickets

TOURS • IRL

Downtown Pittsburgh is filled with ornate buildings and some stunning architecture, but many are private businesses, so access isn’t always easy. But during Doors Open Pittsburgh, everyone is given access to these beauts. This year’s buildings include the Benedum Trees Building and Dollar Bank Fourth Avenue. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Oct. 3. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $5 children. Market Square, Downtown. doorsopenpgh.org


EXHIBIT • IRL

See a variety of colorful mums and other seasonal flowers during Fall Flower Show: The Poetry of Nature at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Expect topiaries, bouquets, and other displays bursting with autumnal reds, oranges, and yellows. There will also be a special gallery featuring poems by young visitors. Opens Sat., Oct. 10. One Schenley Park, Oakland. Tickets TBA. phipps.conservatory.org

