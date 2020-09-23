2020 Fall Guide: Comedy and Trivia

click to enlarge Photo: Mike Rubino Comedian Aarik Nesby at Arcade Comedy's Arcade at the Oasis

COMEDY • IRL



COMEDY • VIRTUAL



TRIVIA • VIRTUAL



TRIVIA • VIRTUAL



TRIVIA • VIRTUAL



’s intimate comedy shows have moved outdoors in a cozy spot in the Cultural District for. Comedians take the stage twice a week for a comedy-variety show, providing much-needed laughs and a sense of normalcy in a year that’s been anything but. Masks are required, tables are distanced, and hand sanitizer is available at the entrance and on every table.Local comedians bring laughs and help raise money for a charity with. Veteran performerhosts, raising attention for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention of Western Pennsylvania, and is joined virtually by comedians including Teresa Roberts Logan, John McIntire, Arvin Clay, Brittany Alexis, and more.Have you seen everysequel? Are you an expert on scream queens? Join thefor, a virtual event where you can compete against other fans of the genre.Prove your civics knowledge when thepresents. Prizes will include free passes to the museum.Show off how much you know about the City of Bridges whenpresents a virtual