 2020 Fall Guide: Comedy and Trivia | Fall Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

2020 Fall Guide: Comedy and Trivia

Part of Pittsburgh City Paper's list of 100 events to do virtually — and in real life! — throughout the region this season

By

click to enlarge Comedian Aarik Nesby at Arcade Comedy's Arcade at the Oasis - PHOTO: MIKE RUBINO
Photo: Mike Rubino
Comedian Aarik Nesby at Arcade Comedy's Arcade at the Oasis

COMEDY • IRL

Arcade Comedy Theater’s intimate comedy shows have moved outdoors in a cozy spot in the Cultural District for Arcade at the Oasis. Comedians take the stage twice a week for a comedy-variety show, providing much-needed laughs and a sense of normalcy in a year that’s been anything but. Masks are required, tables are distanced, and hand sanitizer is available at the entrance and on every table. 7 p.m. Mondays and Sundays. Continues through at least through October, possibly into November, depending on weather. The Trust Oasis, 133 Seventh St., Downtown. $15. arcadecomedytheater.com

COMEDY • VIRTUAL

Local comedians bring laughs and help raise money for a charity with Virtually Funny: Comedy for a Cause. Veteran performer Gab Bonesso hosts, raising attention for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention of Western Pennsylvania, and is joined virtually by comedians including Teresa Roberts Logan, John McIntire, Arvin Clay, Brittany Alexis, and more. 7:30-9 p.m. Thu., Oct. 1. Free, donations accepted. Registration required. pghcomedynight.attendease.com

TRIVIA • VIRTUAL

Have you seen every A Nightmare on Elm Street sequel? Are you an expert on scream queens? Join the Carnegie Museum of Natural History for Horror Film Trivia, a virtual event where you can compete against other fans of the genre. 7-8 p.m. Fri., Oct. 9. $10/$5 members. carnegiemnh.org/museum-events


TRIVIA • VIRTUAL

Prove your civics knowledge when the Senator John Heinz History Center presents Virtual Trivia Night: America 101. Prizes will include free passes to the museum. 7 p.m. Wed., Oct. 14. $5. heinzhistorycenter.org/events

TRIVIA • VIRTUAL

Show off how much you know about the City of Bridges when Carnegie Museum of Natural History presents a virtual Pittsburgh Trivia Night. 7-8 p.m. Fri., Nov. 13. $10/5 for members. carnegiemnh.org/museum-events

Trending

The Rex Theater in the South Side to close indefinitely
Toomey backs vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee, despite feeling the opposite in 2016
Pittsburgh artists debut works for Get Out the Vote: Empowering the Women’s Vote poster campaign
Karen Kane out as managing editor at Post-Gazette, moved to editorial department
OP-ED: Villanueva’s stunt shows he does not believe Antwon Rose should be honored
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Fall Guide

2020 Fall Guide: Theater

By CP Staff

Vanessa German

2020 Fall Guide: Visual Art

By CP Staff

2020 Fall Guide: Visual Art

2020 Fall Guide: Literary

By CP Staff

White Whale Books presents Yaa Gyasi on Mon., Oct. 5, 2020.

2020 Fall Guide: Family and Kid Events

By CP Staff

Harvest Days at Trax Farms
More »
More Fall Guide »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 23-29, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

The Rex Theater on East Carson Street in South Side.

The Rex Theater in the South Side to close indefinitely

By Jordan Snowden

A billboard in honor of Antwon Rose Jr., photographed during a march and balloon release on the two-year anniversary of his death, on Fri., June 19, 2020.

OP-ED: Villanueva’s stunt shows he does not believe Antwon Rose should be honored

By Casey Taylor

Black Lives Matter community mural in Downtown Pittsburgh, June 10, 2020

Men, one dressed in Confederate flag garb, apparently paintballed Black Lives Matter mural in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation