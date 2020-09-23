2020 Fall Guide: Comedy and Trivia

click to enlarge
Photo: Mike Rubino
Comedian Aarik Nesby at Arcade Comedy's Arcade at the Oasis
COMEDY • IRL
Arcade Comedy Theater
’s intimate comedy shows have moved outdoors in a cozy spot in the Cultural District for Arcade at the Oasis
. Comedians take the stage twice a week for a comedy-variety show, providing much-needed laughs and a sense of normalcy in a year that’s been anything but. Masks are required, tables are distanced, and hand sanitizer is available at the entrance and on every table. 7 p.m. Mondays and Sundays. Continues through at least through October, possibly into November, depending on weather. The Trust Oasis, 133 Seventh St., Downtown. $15. arcadecomedytheater.com
COMEDY • VIRTUAL
Local comedians bring laughs and help raise money for a charity with Virtually Funny: Comedy for a Cause
. Veteran performer Gab Bonesso
hosts, raising attention for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention of Western Pennsylvania, and is joined virtually by comedians including Teresa Roberts Logan, John McIntire, Arvin Clay, Brittany Alexis, and more. 7:30-9 p.m. Thu., Oct. 1. Free, donations accepted. Registration required. pghcomedynight.attendease.com
TRIVIA • VIRTUAL
Have you seen every A Nightmare on Elm Street
sequel? Are you an expert on scream queens? Join the Carnegie Museum of Natural History
for Horror Film Trivia
, a virtual event where you can compete against other fans of the genre. 7-8 p.m. Fri., Oct. 9. $10/$5 members. carnegiemnh.org/museum-events
TRIVIA • VIRTUAL
Prove your civics knowledge when the Senator John Heinz History Center
presents Virtual Trivia Night: America 101
. Prizes will include free passes to the museum. 7 p.m. Wed., Oct. 14. $5. heinzhistorycenter.org/events
TRIVIA • VIRTUAL
Show off how much you know about the City of Bridges when Carnegie Museum of Natural History
presents a virtual Pittsburgh Trivia Night
. 7-8 p.m. Fri., Nov. 13. $10/5 for members. carnegiemnh.org/museum-events