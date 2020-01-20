 2020 Country Megaticket goes on sale this week | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

2020 Country Megaticket goes on sale this week

By

click to enlarge Lady Antebellum - PHOTO: DOVE SHORE
Photo: Dove Shore
Lady Antebellum
For the 14th year, Country Megaticket is back for Western Pennsylvania country music fans. Tickets go on sale Fri., Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. at megaticket.com.

Purchase of a Megaticket gives the holder access to each of the nine country acts playing at S&T Bank Music Park this summer. Performances include Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts, Lady Antebellum, Sugarland, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, and Chris Young.

Multiple options are available for the Megaticket, and they are as follows:


Lawn: Starting at $299, this is a general admission lawn ticket to every show in the Megaticket series at S&T Bank Music Park. General parking included.

Reserved Lawn: Enjoy country music on the lawn without the crowds. Starting at $599, this package includes a complimentary lawn chair rental and a separate area on the lawn restricted to a limited number of purchasers to every show in the Megaticket series at S&T Bank Music Park. General parking included.

Silver: Starting at $799, you will receive the same reserved, covered upper Pavilion seat to every show in the Megaticket series at S&T Bank Music Park. General parking included.

Gold: Starting $1,200, you will receive the same reserved, covered lower Pavilion seat to every show in the Megaticket series at S&T Bank Music Park. Premier parking pass included.


More options, like VIP and pre-show tailgating, are available as well.

The Country Megaticket is not to be confused with the Lawn Pass, which allows unlimited lawn access to shows during the 2020 S&T Bank Music Park season, including those that are sold-out.

Speaking of...

Unlimited Lawn Pass option returns to KeyBank Pavilion

By Jordan Snowden

Unlimited Lawn Pass option returns to KeyBank Pavilion

No Lie! Win tickets to The Black Keys and The Warhol during "Lo/Hi" giveaway

By Jordan Snowden

No Lie! Win tickets to The Black Keys and The Warhol during "Lo/Hi" giveaway

Eat Wiz Khalifa's Black and Yellow sandwich at Primanti's

By Jordan Snowden

Wiz Khalifa eating Primanti's

#MusicMonday Wrap-up: April 29

By Jordan Snowden

Wilkins Block Party 2018 - Zaneta Grant
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Concert announcements for late winter and early spring in Pittsburgh

By Jordan Snowden

Concert announcements for late winter and early spring in Pittsburgh

Premiere: Members of 1,2,3 form new band, Animal Scream, and release first single

By Alex Gordon

Premiere: Members of 1,2,3 form new band, Animal Scream, and release first single

Know the score: legendary composer John Williams (Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter) coming to Pittsburgh

By Hannah Lynn

John Williams and Anne-Sophie Mutter

Meet Rippin' Cigs and their debut EP Auto Infinite Fantasy Vol. 1

By Jordan Snowden

Auto Infinite Fantasy Vol. 1 by Rippin' Cigs cover art
More »

Readers also liked…

New releases from The Long Hunt and Jimmy Mayo

By Meg Fair

New releases from The Long Hunt and Jimmy Mayo

Zaydamane and Choo Jackson release collaborative EP, Rebels Don’t Die

By Meg Fair

Choo Jackson, Zaydamane and Larry Herb

Fortune Teller releases self-titled, full-length debut

By Meg Fair

Fortune Teller releases self-titled, full-length debut

The Prince Project strives to take fans back to the 1980s

By Alex McCann

Photo courtesy of Michael Lesko
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 15-21, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

John Williams and Anne-Sophie Mutter

Know the score: legendary composer John Williams (Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter) coming to Pittsburgh

By Hannah Lynn

Concert announcements for late winter and early spring in Pittsburgh

Concert announcements for late winter and early spring in Pittsburgh

By Jordan Snowden

Premiere: Members of 1,2,3 form new band, Animal Scream, and release first single

Premiere: Members of 1,2,3 form new band, Animal Scream, and release first single

By Alex Gordon

Auto Infinite Fantasy Vol. 1 by Rippin' Cigs cover art

Meet Rippin' Cigs and their debut EP Auto Infinite Fantasy Vol. 1

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation