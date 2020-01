2020 Country Megaticket goes on sale this week

click to enlarge Photo: Dove Shore Lady Antebellum

For the 14th year, Country Megaticket is back for Western Pennsylvania country music fans. Tickets go on sale Fri., Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. at megaticket.com Purchase of a Megaticket gives the holder access to each of the nine country acts playing at S&T Bank Music Park this summer. Performances include Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts, Lady Antebellum, Sugarland, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, and Chris Young.Multiple options are available for the Megaticket, and they are as follows:Starting at $299, this is a general admission lawn ticket to every show in the Megaticket series at S&T Bank Music Park. General parking included.Enjoy country music on the lawn without the crowds. Starting at $599, this package includes a complimentary lawn chair rental and a separate area on the lawn restricted to a limited number of purchasers to every show in the Megaticket series at S&T Bank Music Park. General parking included.Starting at $799, you will receive the same reserved, covered upper Pavilion seat to every show in the Megaticket series at S&T Bank Music Park. General parking included.Starting $1,200, you will receive the same reserved, covered lower Pavilion seat to every show in the Megaticket series at S&T Bank Music Park. Premier parking pass included.More options, like VIP and pre-show tailgating, are available as well.The Country Megaticket is not to be confused with the Lawn Pass , which allows unlimited lawn access to shows during the 2020 S&T Bank Music Park season, including those that are sold-out.