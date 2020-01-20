2020 Country Megaticket goes on sale this week

Purchase of a Megaticket gives the holder access to each of the nine country acts playing at S&T Bank Music Park this summer. Performances include Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts, Lady Antebellum, Sugarland, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, and Chris Young.
Multiple options are available for the Megaticket, and they are as follows:
Lawn: Starting at $299, this is a general admission lawn ticket to every show in the Megaticket series at S&T Bank Music Park. General parking included.
Reserved Lawn: Enjoy country music on the lawn without the crowds. Starting at $599, this package includes a complimentary lawn chair rental and a separate area on the lawn restricted to a limited number of purchasers to every show in the Megaticket series at S&T Bank Music Park. General parking included.
Silver: Starting at $799, you will receive the same reserved, covered upper Pavilion seat to every show in the Megaticket series at S&T Bank Music Park. General parking included.
Gold: Starting $1,200, you will receive the same reserved, covered lower Pavilion seat to every show in the Megaticket series at S&T Bank Music Park. Premier parking pass included.
More options, like VIP and pre-show tailgating, are available as well.
The Country Megaticket is not to be confused with the Lawn Pass, which allows unlimited lawn access to shows during the 2020 S&T Bank Music Park season, including those that are sold-out.