20 Reasons to keep smiling

click to enlarge CP artwork of hand-sculpted paper flowers: Abbie Adams

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Jena-Anne Sabon, an organizer of #LoveFromPGH, stands atop Mt. Washington with a lighted heart and a decorated jacket during “Illumination-Ovation” on Tue., April 7.

click to enlarge CP photo: Lisa Cunningham A stuffed animal looks out from the window on the North Side, part of a pandemic Bear Hunt.

click to enlarge CT Hedden performs during Digital Drag Brunch.

click to enlarge Highlights from Ashley Olinger's #DrawAtHomeClub project on Instagram

Pittsburgh artist Ashley Olinger is inspiring others to create fun art from home during the pandemic with a #DrawAtHomeClub challenge. Every day this month, artists are invited to share a drawing on Instagram from Olinger's list of 30 prompts including "fancy hat," "last thing you bought," and "book you're reading." Lucky for all of us, Olinger has joined in on the fun too, with an Instagram feed full of upbeat colors and adorable illustrations to brighten up any day. instagram.com/yeahyelhsa Pittsburgh artist Ashley Olinger is inspiring others to create fun art from home during the pandemic with a #DrawAtHomeClub challenge. Every day this month, artists are invited to share a drawing on Instagram from Olinger's list of 30 prompts including "fancy hat," "last thing you bought," and "book you're reading." Lucky for all of us, Olinger has joined in on the fun too, with an Instagram feed full of upbeat colors and adorable illustrations to brighten up any day.

click to enlarge Photo: Dave Rullo Dormont CoronaChoir member Kim Rullo models the group’s T-shirt.

At the onset of pandemic and stay-at-home orders, instead of raising money for themselves, the members of Pittsburgh band Chalk Dinosaur released Service, an album dedicated to service industry workers who lost their income due to COVID-19 closures. All proceeds go to those workers in Pittsburgh, and as of April 10, the band raised almost $900. Plus, Chalk Dinosaur released another charity album, With You, two weeks later with 100% of the sales going to an employee relief fund for South Side music venue The Rex Theater. facebook.com/chalkdinosaur



click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Curbside pick-up at Page Dairy Mart

click to enlarge Caricatures by Howard Bender

click to enlarge YMCA online workouts

The YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh is continuing its mission to help families in Pittsburgh by moving many of its great services online during the pandemic. The YMCA’s new “YWithYou” series includes live group exercise activities, at-home instructional workout videos, live chats, and healthy recipes. Make a big bowl of bean dip as a reward for shaking your booties during a family barre class. pittsburghymca.org/ywithyou



