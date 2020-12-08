 2 Sisters 2 Sons sets sights on a second location | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

2 Sisters 2 Sons sets sights on a second location

By

click to enlarge 2 Sisters 2 Sons - PHOTO: COURTESY OF 2 SISTERS 2 SONS
Photo: Courtesy of 2 Sisters 2 Sons
2 Sisters 2 Sons
Five months after opening, 2 Sisters 2 Sons in Sharpsburg has launched a Honeycomb Credit campaign to raise funds for a second location.

The family-run, takeout only, Caribbean and Jamacian eatery, which opened in early July, has a long history in Pittsburgh.

Before moving to Sharpsburg, 2 Sisters was 3 Sisters Carribean, a similar concept in Wilkinsburg run by sisters Denise Josephs and Marlene Siddo. After closing in 2015 due to issues with their building, the sisters paired up with their sons, Michael Brown and Kwasi Prince, offering catering and popping up at events as 2 Sisters 2 Sons.


“More people were asking, ‘Where’s your location, where’s your location?'” says Brown. “We saw the demand, and said ‘It’s probably time to open a location.'”

The menu at their Sharpsburg spot features traditional eats like jerk chicken, jerk shrimp, oxtail, goat curry, seafood, and much more. There’s a wide variety of sides and appetizers, and a full menu of vegan and vegetarian options.
click to enlarge 2 Sisters 2 Sons' Pineapple Bowl - PHOTO: COURTESY OF 2 SISTERS 2 SONS
Photo: Courtesy of 2 Sisters 2 Sons
2 Sisters 2 Sons' Pineapple Bowl
“The response has been viral, and the amount of foot traffic that was brought to the location was overwhelming, showing us we had something very special that people enjoy,” 2 Sisters writes on their Honeycomb campaign page.

Brown says the second location, which they’re calling the 2 Sisters 2 Sons Jerk Center, will have a smaller menu. A mainstay will be their jerk pork, which is only served at the mother location on Saturdays.

To run the second location, the current team will split in half. Brown says this is partly the reason for a smaller menu; it’s easier to manage with reduced staff. The family is also hoping to turn 2 Sisters into a small-scale franchise, with plans to open a third expansion — another jerk center — sometime in the next year.


2 Sisters 2 Sons has 15 days left on their Honeycomb Credit campaign, with almost $20,000 invested of their minimum $50,000 goal. In addition to using the money for a downpayment on the new location — Brown says they’re hoping for Oakland — the family plans to purchase new kitchen equipment. Their projected opening timeline is 30-60 days after funding.

Brown explains 2 Sisters is looking to expand specifically to neighborhoods that don’t currently have a Carribean and Jamacian spot. He says if they can’t find a location in Oakland, they’ll look in West Mifflin or Plum.
click to enlarge 2 Sisters 2 Sons' Jerk Salad - PHOTO: COURTESY OF 2 SISTERS 2 SONS
Photo: Courtesy of 2 Sisters 2 Sons
2 Sisters 2 Sons' Jerk Salad
If they don’t reach the $50,000 threshold, 2 Sisters will receive no funds. But Brown says they plan to expand to a second location regardless, it will just be a bit slower without the investments.

“Honestly, we’ve done better than I thought,” Brown says, referring to the Honeycomb campaign. “We have an almost $20,000 investment, and honestly, I didn’t even know if we would get $500.”

2 Sisters 2 Sons campaign is set to end Dec. 23, and investments can be made online.
2 Sisters 2 Sons 1882 Main St., Sharpsburg. twosisterstwosonspittsburgh.com

Trending

Local artist gift guide: Accessories
Pitt faculty raise concerns over renewed partnership with online teaching platform
Wolf on PA's rapid COVID rise: state action "pales in comparison" to everyone wearing masks
Two Port Authority of Allegheny County employees die of COVID-19
Prohibition Pastries expands, Miracle pop-up returns to Downtown, and more Pittsburgh food news
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Food

Prohibition Pastries expands, Miracle pop-up returns to Downtown, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Maggie Weaver

The Bad Santa cocktail at Miracle

Local gift guide: food subscriptions, boxes, and kits

By Maggie Weaver

Local gift guide: food subscriptions, boxes, and kits

Restaurant Review: Mediterra Café in Mt. Lebanon

By Maggie Weaver

Restaurant Review: Mediterra Café in Mt. Lebanon

Five authentic Mexican dishes to try in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

La Poblanita tacos garnished the traditional Mexican way, with onions, cilantro, and salsa
More »

Readers also liked…

Brunch bites: Riverfront dining at Farmer x Baker

By Amanda Waltz

Heirloom tomato bagel sandwich with jalapeno cream cheese

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 2- 8, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Takeout review: Pickle pizza at Spak Brothers Pizza

Takeout review: Pickle pizza at Spak Brothers Pizza

By Maggie Weaver

The Bad Santa cocktail at Miracle

Prohibition Pastries expands, Miracle pop-up returns to Downtown, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Maggie Weaver

La Poblanita tacos garnished the traditional Mexican way, with onions, cilantro, and salsa

Five authentic Mexican dishes to try in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation