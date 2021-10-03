 1Hood Media receives major grant from Michael Jordan’s organization | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

1Hood Media receives major grant from Michael Jordan’s organization

By

click to enlarge The team at 1Hood Media - PHOTO: EMMAI ALAQUIVA OF YAMOMZ HOUSE
Photo: Emmai Alaquiva of YaMomz House
The team at 1Hood Media
1Hood Media has been putting in serious work over the years providing important information, discussions, and activism to Pittsburgh’s Black communities. The organization has been growing in size and scope, and some big names are starting to take notice, including basketball legend Michael Jordan.

On Sept. 28, 1Hood announced it was one of 18 organizations who received an inaugural grant from Jordan and the Jordan Brand as part of their new Black Community Commitment Grant Program, an annual $1 million fund that contributes to communities throughout the United States to help fight racism.

"Each of these groups has demonstrated the courage to make a difference at the local level, and I could not be more proud to support the work they are doing,” said Jordan in a press release.


The Jordan Brand received hundreds of applications for grants, and Craig Williams, Jordan Brand president, said the organization is thrilled to stand beyond all of them.

The 10-year, $100 million Black Community Commitment identified three main focus areas that are critical to improving outcomes for Black Americans: Social Justice, Education and Awareness, and Economic Justice.

1Hood Media, which Pittsburgh City Paper named People of the Year 2020: Activism, was a huge force last year in social justice, education, voting rights, and working on frontline efforts of the COVID-19 pandemic. 1Hood accomplished an extensive Get Out The Vote effort for the 2020 election cycle, using live forums on social media and events near satellite voting offices in Allegheny County, and broadcast forums weekly online, to help address Black Pittsburghers’ concerns about the pandemic, with health experts, scholars, and activists helping to break down issues and provide answers.

Jasiri X, 1Hood Media Founder and CEO, says he's proud to receive a grant and recognition from Jordan, and hopes it can help the organization fight for a better and more equitable experience for Black Pittsburghers.


“We at 1Hood Media Academy are honored to have been chosen as a 2021 Community Grant recipient by Michael Jordan and his iconic Jordan Brand,” said Jasiri X in a press release. “As we continue to work alongside our people in the fight for an equitable and livable Pittsburgh and in the struggle for justice worldwide, this funding will help us to tell the stories that are far too often overlooked and continue the work of keeping our community informed and safe in these unprecedented times.”

Comments (0)

