1Hood Media launches website to tell authentic stories for Black Pittsburgh

1Hood Media, which Pittsburgh City Paper named to it’s People of the Year issue in 2020, created the new website to fight negative narratives about Pittsburgh’s marginalized communities and have more voices heard from people of color.
“BlackPittsburgh.com is an extension of the work we began at 1Hood Media over ten years ago to authentically tell our own stories,” said 1Hood founder and CEO Jasiri X. “The ability to express our truth without edits or restrictions is the foundation of our liberation.”
Since 2006, 1Hood Media has worked to provide important information, discussions, and activism to Pittsburgh’s Black communities. In September, the group was one of 18 organizations to receive an inaugural grant from basketball legend Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand as part of their new Black Community Commitment Grant Program. The $1 million grant supports communities throughout America to help fight racism.
1Hood Media hopes the new website will build upon the historical Black publications, such as Freedom’s Journal, The North Star, The Chicago Defender, and the New Pittsburgh Courier, and enlist journalists and historians to lend their skills telling the stories inside the Black community in Pittsburgh.
The website plans to cover several topics such as news, politics, health, and arts and entertainment. It also will supply a platform to 1Hood Media and 1Hood Power’s popular podcasts, including the trending programs “What Black Pittsburgh Needs to Know” and “This Week in White Supremacy.”
Award-winning historian, University of Pittsburgh professor, and writer Keisha N. Blain praised the 1Hood launch and said there is a necessity for Black-led media in Pittsburgh.
“There are so many misrepresentations and falsehoods about Black people in mainstream media,” said Blain said in a press release. “We deserve venues that center the voices of Black people and allow us the uninhibited space to tell our own stories with nuance and vitality.”