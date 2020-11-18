 1Hood Media has a new podcast out about helping Black Pittsburghers address mental health issues and healing | Health Issue | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

1Hood Media has a new podcast out about helping Black Pittsburghers address mental health issues and healing

By

click to enlarge ON TILT CO-HOSTS JULIUS BOATWRIGHT AND DANNIELLE BROWN
On Tilt co-hosts Julius Boatwright and Dannielle Brown
Julius Boatwright of the Black mental health support group Steel Smiling is optimistic about the state of Black mental health. He says that his organization has been growing over the last five years, and many clients are expressing excitement about seeking out mental health support, despite what was widely believed as an historical aversion to mental health treatment among Black people in America.

“For a long time, we as a society, thought Black people have a stigma towards mental health, that Black people want to pray it away, but that is false,” says Boatwright. “I don’t know how that narrative got spread. They are confronting these challenges and wanting to heal.”

To further spread this message and inform the Black community about mental health, 1Hood Media has recruited Boatwright for a new podcast called On Tilt: The State of Black Mental Health and Policing in America. According to a press release, the podcast is meant to create a space for African Americans to share and heal, as well as spark conversations about healing, justice, and peace.


Boatwright’s co-host on the podcast is mental health advocate Dannielle Brown, who has gained national attention for her protests against Duquesne University, demanding more information about the death of her son, Jaylen Brown. Recent podcasts have discussed the use of social workers as first responders to mental health crises, and how police involvement can still be problematic in those situations.

The show tackles tough topics, but focuses on constructive methods to help the Black community heal.

“Instead of shining a glaring spotlight solely on racial injustice across the country, the show will also help people embark on the journey toward better mental health and self-care, especially when participating in protests or experiencing excessive police force,” reads a press release.

On Tilt is broadcast live on 1Hood Media’s Facebook page, where it can be accessed later as well.

On Tilt: The State of Black Mental Health and Policing in America

Facebook search “1Hood Media”

