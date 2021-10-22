17 Spooky cocktails and a Halloween-themed Night Market

The spooky season is upon us and with only a short time left to stuff all of your favorite Halloween festivities into the end of the month, here is one you definitely don't want to miss: The Downtown Halloween Night Market and Cocktail Crawl on Sat., Oct. 30, sponsored by Bacardi. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership
and Pittsburgh City Paper
have partnered up for a Downtown Halloween experience sure to excite and appeal to the masses!
On Sat., Oct. 30, make your way Downtown to the last Night Market of the season in Market Square where there will be 30 vendors, live music and entertainment, and trick or treating from 5-10 p.m. Make your way around the square to see all of the local makers and sellers’ booths decked out in Halloween decor and enjoy the live entertainment including Miss Freddye
(5-7 p.m.), O’Ryan the O’Mazing
performing circus tricks (7:15-7:45 p.m.), and The Yeggs
(8-10 p.m.) Shop Halloween-themed items like clay earrings from Peace Love n Little Gems or eery art pieces from After Dark Illustrations
. To see a full list of the vendors, visit this page
.
While at the Night Market, swing by the Bacardi and Pittsburgh City Paper
“Night Circus”-themed booth where they will have games, prizes, a selfie station, and trick-or-treat buckets to make your way around the square and collect some candy from the vendors while shopping. They will also have the official Cocktail Crawl brochure listing all of the participants and their hours to use as a guide to make your way out into the city for a spooky cocktail (or two!) after you have enjoyed your shopping.
The Cocktail Crawl portion of the event includes 17 Downtown restaurants and bars which have crafted delicious cocktails that will bring out the fall spirit in any Pittsburgher. Each cocktail is crafted with at least one of the featured liquors, Bacardi Spiced Rum, Cazadores Tequila, or Grey Goose Vodka. From a Bloody Margarita to a Purple People Eater and even a Hocus Pocus Shot, there is something for everyone and plenty of new crafted cocktail ideas to try.
With The Speckled Egg opening at 8 a.m. and three other brunch spots and multiple open for lunchtime, you can either start your Cocktail Crawl early or wait until the evening and make your way around and take advantage of the witching hour and Halloween festivities.
Scroll down to see all of the participants, their fabulous concoctions, and available hours so you can plan your route accordingly. Click here
for a map of all participating locations, and stay up-to-date via the event page on Facebook
.
946 Penn Ave.
Hours: 12 p.m.-2 a.m., Kitchen closes at 11 p.m.
Apple Chai Margarita
Cazadores Reposado Tequila, chai tea, apple cider, fresh lemon, Grand Marnier, and a cinnamon-sugar orange slice
Halloween Festivities
Stop in for happy hour from 4-6 p.m.
435 Market St., Second Floor
Hours: 4-10 p.m.
Pumpkin White Russian
Grey Goose La Vanille, pumpkin, house-made pumpkin spice cream, Kahlua, and nutmeg
Halloween Festivities
Block Party in front of Market Street with music from Arie Cole until 10 p.m. (in partnership with Creatives Drink)
435 Market St.
Hours: 4-10 p.m.
Bacardi Spiced Lemonade
Bacardi Spiced Rum and lemonade
Halloween Festivities
Block Party in front of Market Street with music from Arie Cole
146 Sixth St.
Hours: 4-10 p.m.
Purple People Eater
Cazadores Blanco, butterfly pea flower syrup, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, fresh lime juice, and Topo Chico
125 Seventh St.
Hours: 6 p.m.-2 a.m. The Show starts at 8 p.m.
Rockin Apple Pie
Grey Goose Vodka, Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey, apple cider, and a dash of vanilla syrup
Halloween Festivities
Come have a ghoulish time at Howl at the Moon this Halloween! Our annual party is happening a day early on Fri., Oct. 29 with drink specials, games and — everyone’s favorite — a costume contest! See you crazy monsters soon!
903 Penn Ave.
Hours: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 5 p.m.-1 a.m., Late night menu begins at 10:30 p.m.
Nicky’s Pumpkin Chaitini
Bacardi Spiced Rum, Pinnacle Pumpkin Vodka, RumChata, Old New England Pumpkin Spiced Eggnog, and Jim Beam Fire
960 Penn Ave., Lower Level
Hours: 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m.
Magic Trick
Grey Goose Vodka, blackberries, St. Germaine, lemon, and citrus smoke
144 Sixth St.
Hours: 11 a.m.-2 a.m.
Original Sin
Grey Goose Vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup, apple cider, cinnamon, and a lemon rind
Halloween Festivities
Treats will be given away all weekend long (Fri., Oct. 29-Sun., Oct. 31) while supplies last. On Oct. 29, join the costume party with a DJ spinning spooky tunes plus treats, games and more!
960 Penn Ave.
Hours: 11 a.m.-Midnight
Bloody Margarita
Cazadores Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime, and blood orange
22 Market Square
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Kitchen closes at 9 p.m.
Hocus Pocus Shot
Grey Goose, Peach Schnapps, Black Raspberry Liqueur, pineapple juice, and edible glitter
214 Sixth St.
Hours: 5 p.m.-2 a.m.
Half Blood Prince
Cazadores Cristalino Tequila, blood orange, lime, agave, and Ancho Reyes Chile Ancho Liqueur
Halloween Festivities
Open late! Live DJ until 1 a.m.!
425 Sixth Ave.
Hours: 5-10 p.m.
Midnight Bonfire
Grey Goose Vodka, Amaro Sfumato, Kahlua, espresso, Aztec Chocolate Bitters, vanilla, salt solution, and a toasted marshmallow garnish
Halloween Festivities
Thursday October 28th from 5-8 join Talia’s in celebrating the last week of “Summer In The Square” located in Mellon Square. Featuring live music by Regal Soul, fall themed cocktails, Italian street food, raffles and scary movies!
245 Fourth Ave.
Hours: 12-10 p.m.
Frozen Cider
Bacardi Spiced Rum, Soergel’s fresh apple cider, house spiced syrup of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove
24 Market Square
Hours: 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Brunch 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kitchen closes at 10 p.m.
Pumpkin Rum Punch
Bacardi Spiced Rum, house-made pumpkin spice syrup and ginger maple syrup, cinnamon sugar rim, and cinnamon stick garnish
Halloween Festivities
Speakeasy will be open!
501 Grant St., Inside the Union Trust Building
Hours: Open for brunch and lunch from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Most Sincere Pumpkin Patch
Brown Butter Washed Cazadores Reposado, Amally Mezcal, pumpkin tahini, apple acid, Paul Family Farms Maple Syrup, and egg, served in a pumpkin
947 Penn Ave.
Hours: 10 a.m.-2 a.m.
Witch’s Brew
Cazadores Tequila, Triple Sec, Midori, fresh lemon juice, and dry ice
100 Fifth Ave.
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Brunch 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Kitchen closes at 9 p.m.
Spooky Cider Mule
Bacardi Spiced Rum, lime juice, cranberry puree, and apple cider topped with ginger beer and garnished with a cinnamon stick