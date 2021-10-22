17 Spooky cocktails and a Halloween-themed Night Market

946 Penn Ave.

Hours: 12 p.m.-2 a.m., Kitchen closes at 11 p.m.

Apple Chai Margarita

Cazadores Reposado Tequila, chai tea, apple cider, fresh lemon, Grand Marnier, and a cinnamon-sugar orange slice

Halloween Festivities

Stop in for happy hour from 4-6 p.m.





435 Market St., Second Floor



Hours: 4-10 p.m.





Pumpkin White Russian

Grey Goose La Vanille, pumpkin, house-made pumpkin spice cream, Kahlua, and nutmeg

Halloween Festivities

Block Party in front of Market Street with music from Arie Cole until 10 p.m. (in partnership with Creatives Drink)





435 Market St.



Hours: 4-10 p.m.

Bacardi Spiced Lemonade

Bacardi Spiced Rum and lemonade

Halloween Festivities

Block Party in front of Market Street with music from Arie Cole





146 Sixth St.



Hours: 4-10 p.m.

Purple People Eater

Cazadores Blanco, butterfly pea flower syrup, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, fresh lime juice, and Topo Chico





125 Seventh St.



Hours: 6 p.m.-2 a.m. The Show starts at 8 p.m.

Rockin Apple Pie

Grey Goose Vodka, Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey, apple cider, and a dash of vanilla syrup

Halloween Festivities

Come have a ghoulish time at Howl at the Moon this Halloween! Our annual party is happening a day early on Fri., Oct. 29 with drink specials, games and — everyone’s favorite — a costume contest! See you crazy monsters soon!





903 Penn Ave.



Hours: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 5 p.m.-1 a.m., Late night menu begins at 10:30 p.m.

Nicky’s Pumpkin Chaitini

Bacardi Spiced Rum, Pinnacle Pumpkin Vodka, RumChata, Old New England Pumpkin Spiced Eggnog, and Jim Beam Fire





960 Penn Ave., Lower Level



Hours: 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m.

Magic Trick

Grey Goose Vodka, blackberries, St. Germaine, lemon, and citrus smoke





144 Sixth St.



Hours: 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

Original Sin

Grey Goose Vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup, apple cider, cinnamon, and a lemon rind

Halloween Festivities

Treats will be given away all weekend long (Fri., Oct. 29-Sun., Oct. 31) while supplies last. On Oct. 29, join the costume party with a DJ spinning spooky tunes plus treats, games and more!





960 Penn Ave.



Hours: 11 a.m.-Midnight

Bloody Margarita

Cazadores Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime, and blood orange





22 Market Square



Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Kitchen closes at 9 p.m.

Hocus Pocus Shot

Grey Goose, Peach Schnapps, Black Raspberry Liqueur, pineapple juice, and edible glitter





214 Sixth St.



Hours: 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

Half Blood Prince

Cazadores Cristalino Tequila, blood orange, lime, agave, and Ancho Reyes Chile Ancho Liqueur

Halloween Festivities

Open late! Live DJ until 1 a.m.!





425 Sixth Ave.



Hours: 5-10 p.m.

Midnight Bonfire

Grey Goose Vodka, Amaro Sfumato, Kahlua, espresso, Aztec Chocolate Bitters, vanilla, salt solution, and a toasted marshmallow garnish

Halloween Festivities

Thursday October 28th from 5-8 join Talia’s in celebrating the last week of “Summer In The Square” located in Mellon Square. Featuring live music by Regal Soul, fall themed cocktails, Italian street food, raffles and scary movies!





245 Fourth Ave.



Hours: 12-10 p.m.

Frozen Cider

Bacardi Spiced Rum, Soergel’s fresh apple cider, house spiced syrup of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove





24 Market Square

Hours: 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Brunch 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kitchen closes at 10 p.m.



Pumpkin Rum Punch

Bacardi Spiced Rum, house-made pumpkin spice syrup and ginger maple syrup, cinnamon sugar rim, and cinnamon stick garnish

Halloween Festivities

Speakeasy will be open!





501 Grant St., Inside the Union Trust Building



Hours: Open for brunch and lunch from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Most Sincere Pumpkin Patch

Brown Butter Washed Cazadores Reposado, Amally Mezcal, pumpkin tahini, apple acid, Paul Family Farms Maple Syrup, and egg, served in a pumpkin





947 Penn Ave.



Hours: 10 a.m.-2 a.m.

Witch’s Brew

Cazadores Tequila, Triple Sec, Midori, fresh lemon juice, and dry ice





100 Fifth Ave.



Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Brunch 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Kitchen closes at 9 p.m.

Spooky Cider Mule

Bacardi Spiced Rum, lime juice, cranberry puree, and apple cider topped with ginger beer and garnished with a cinnamon stick