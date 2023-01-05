15 LGBTQ+ Dating Sites And Apps: Pros and Cons

We all know just how exhausting dating can be. If you’re a part of the LGBTQ+ community, it can be even more tiresome. Today, we want to touch on some of the LGBTQ+ dating sites that stand out to us. We’ll also mention the pros and cons of using each so you know what you’re getting into.
Even if you’re just trying online dating, it can be hard sorting through countless platforms. Finding one that’s LGBTQ+ friendly is a whole different beast on its own. When it comes to gay dating or transgender dating there are platforms out there just for you.
There are approximately 1,500 dating apps nowadays. That makes it almost downright impossible for you to pick between them. Fortunately, we’ve looked all across the web so you don’t have to. Check out the most LGBTQ+ friendly dating platforms online.
Here is a first look at the 15 best LGBTQ+ dating sites and apps:
TS Dates - Best for Hookups
MenNation- Best for Casual Dating
AdultFriendFinder - Best for Kinks and Fetishes
eHarmony - Best for Tailored Matchmaking
Zoosk - A Match.com for the Younger Generations
EliteSingles - Best for Meeting Fellow Professionals
Grindr - Best for Casual Dates
Pinkcupid - Best for Gay Women and Lesbians
GayCupid - Best for Gay Men
Hinge - Best for Fulfilling, Substantial Relationships
Lex - Best for Nonbinary and Queer Folks
Feeld - Best for Polyamorous People
Jack’d - Best for Finding Diverse Matches
Hornet - Best for Meetups Internationally
PlentyofFish - Best for the Budget-Conscious
TS Dates - Best for Hookups
Features:
Strict verification method
Sign as a group, couple or individual
Multiple search filters
Pricing Plans:
Send flirts: $1.
View profiles: $3 per month
Searching highlights: $9.95 per month or $26.85 for a 3-month plan.
Adult movies: $18.95 per month or $38.85 for 3 months
Standard plan: $20 per month, $36 for 3 months, or $108 for 12 months
Gold membership: $40 per month, $81 for 3 months, or $240 for 12 months
TS Dates is a dating site that has been around for almost 2 decades. It caters mostly to the LGBTQ+ community. The dating site offers many fun features for groups, couples, and singles of all sexualities.
Pros
Multiple ways to interact with people
Advanced search filters
Various specialized services
All-inclusive dating site
Cons
Limited access for standard users
No mobile app
MenNation - Best for Casual Dating
Gay site
Compatibility quiz
Video chat
Buzzmode
Site points
Pricing Plans:
1 month – $34.95
3 months – $59.85
12 months – $179.40
If you’re looking to explore casual dating or get spicy with something casual, MenNation is a potential option. Keep in mind, they delve pretty exclusively into that department. So, if you’re looking for fulfilling, long-term relationships, there are other options on our list for you.
Pros
It’s easy and simple to create an account
They have an appealing, user-friendly interface
Over 100 million GBTQ+ men from across the world
Widely known for its diversity in the community
Safety is a priority here
Cons
There’s no app available, only the website
You must pay for a premium membership to access some of the features
AdultFriendFinder - Best for Kinks and Fetishes
Live stream
Send gifts
Search filters
Blogs and groups
Pricing Plans:
Standard plan: $16.99 per month or $29.99 for 3 months
Gold membership: $39.95 per month, $80.85 for 3 months, or $239.40 for 12 months
AdultFriendFinder is a dating site that boasts over 80 million members. You are bound to find more male members on there than female users. Most of the members are people looking for casual relationships.
Pros
Free registration
Great features for premium subscribers
Helpful customer service/support
All-inclusive platform
Many active users
Cons
There are so many options available on this adult dating site
eHarmony - Best for Tailored Matchmaking
Compatibility quiz
Scoring system
Scheduled video dates
Pricing Plans:
Premium Light: $65.90 per month for a 6-month plan
Premium Plus: $45.90 per month for a 12-month plan
Premium Extra: $35.90 per month for a 24-month
As one of the OG dating sites, eHarmony is considered a classic by most. It used to be exclusive to heterosexual Christians, but eHarmony has since embraced inclusivity for others, too.
Pros
Perfect for finding fulfilling, long-term relationships
Comprehensive, 80-question compatibility quiz to get started
Matches are based on habits, interests, values, and more
The matchmaking algorithm has been vetted and perfected for decades
One of the oldest and most well-known dating sites on the web
Cons
Some users may skip through the compatibility quiz because of the extensive list of questions
Zoosk - A Match.com for the Younger Generations
Swiping function
Live feature
Gifts and coin boosts
Super send
Pricing plans:
1 month: $29.95
3 months: $59.95
6 months: $74.99
12 months: $149.95
Zoosk is another classic that has been in the game since 2003. While it’s an older site, it has mostly younger users. Generally, they’re in the 18 to 34 age range.
Pros
Ideal for younger gay men as it skews for the younger generations
Unique, game-like style on the app
Perfect for finding long-term relationships
The platform is used in over 80 countries
A very active community of over 35 million users
Cons
Swiping feature can feel like too much of a game for some users
Grindr - Best for Casual Dates
Read receipts
Viewed me
Visible typing status
Zero third-party ads
Pricing Plans:
1-month plan: $9.99 per month
3-month plan: $6.99 per month
6-month plan: $4.99 per month
12-month plan: $3.99 per month
Many are familiar with Grindr. If you’re not, it was one of the very first exclusively gay dating apps. It’s only grown in popularity since then.
Pros
One of the best free, widely-known dating sites for gay people
Used in over 200 countries across the globe
A popular hub for casual dating between gay men
Sections have been added for both nonbinary folks
Over 6 million active users
Cons
The app can be laggy depending on your mobile device
Not ideal for those looking for long-term relationship
PinkCupid - Best for Gay Women and Lesbians
Cupid tags
Picture competition
Language translation
Pricing Plans:
1 Month: $26/Month
3 Months: $16/month
12 Months: $8.33/month
On the opposite end, PinkCupid is Grindr for lesbian women. Messaging is unlimited and free, which is a pretty big deal for users. Many consider it the best gay dating app for women.
Pros
Essentially the Grinder for lesbians
Finally, an app exclusively for gay women
Community events and niche groups
No more unwanted men hitting you up just because you’re both on the same dating site
A dedicated spot for preferred pronouns in your bio
Cons
Limited profiles, as the community is still growing
Photo verification
Language translation
Extensive search functions
Live chat
GayCupid Travel
Pricing Plans:
1 Month: $24.98/Month
3 Months: $16.66/month
12 Months: $8.33/month
GayCupid is best suited for men in the GTBQ+ community. It’s a top-rated gay dating app that has a user base of diverse types of men. Many users consider it their go-to when traveling.
Pros
Another exclusive dating site for men in the GBTQ community
“GayCupid Travel” feature lets you organize meetups wherever you’re going
A top-rated gay dating app with geolocation to narrow in on singles locally
Find matches in a variety of communities
One of the most unique dating sites for its diversity and values
Cons
Free membership is available, but you have to watch ads
Hinge - Best for Fulfilling, Substantial Relationships
Unlimited filters
Unlimited likes
Voice prompt
Pricing Plans:
1-month plan: $9.99 per month
3-month plan: $6.99 per month
6-month plan: $4.99 per month
Finally, we get to a dating site that focuses on finding you a long-term, fulfilling relationship. Their matchmaking algorithm is top-quality, so we recommend giving Hinge a try.
Pros
A top-notch matchmaking algorithm
Popular among millennials
The app focuses on nurturing real, fulfilling relationships
It was “designed to be deleted” once you find your true match
They have some unique profile criteria, like a user’s stance on marijuana or their political affiliation
Cons
You have to pay for unlimited matches
As it’s not exclusive to LGBTQ+ members, there may be a limited number of gay users in your local area
Lex - Best for Nonbinary and Queer Folks
Entirely text based
Location filter
Personality based connections
Minimalist interface
Pricing Plans:
Lex is free
Another inclusive space, Lex was designed for nonbinary and queer people. It’s a space where users can feel safe as their true selves.
Pros
Designed for nonbinary and queer people
Inclusive with an array of identity options
A non-conforming dating website with a Craigslist-style design
The site has a zero-tolerance policy on creepiness or hate speech of any kind
Browse through the personals for fellow, like-minded people
Cons
Still a young dating website, so there’s a smaller pool of users
Feeld - Best for Polyamorous People
Profile pairing
Group chats
Multiple gender and sexuality options
Location and interest filters
Pricing Plans:
1-month plan: $11.99 per month
3 -month plan: $8.00 per month
If you’re looking to explore dating, Feeld might be for you. They cater to non-conforming relationships.
Pros
Perfect for exploring polyamory and other non-mainstream types of relationships
Over 20 sexuality and gender options
Users are typically upfront and very honest about their intentions
Its versatile and inclusive environment is inviting for so many walks of life
An up-and-coming dating site that’s growing every day
Cons
Depending on your location, there might be a smaller pool of users
Can be difficult to sort through so many opinions for a true match
Jack’d - Best for Finding Diverse Matches
Anonymous profile viewing
Multiple search filters
Swiping features
Private albums
Pricing Plans:
$9.99 per month
Available only as a mobile app, Jack’d still has a lot to offer. They offer a community where you can make friends, develop deeper connections, and so much more.
Pros
An inclusive website, especially for queer people
They have a worldwide community across 180 countries
Inclusivity is their primary goal, with over 5 million members across the globe
Location-based, so it’s similar to Grindr and Tinder
Possibly the most diverse app — make connections with many, whether it be friendships, romantic relationships, or something in between
Cons
There is no actual website, it’s only available as a mobile dating app
Hornet - Best for Meetups Internationally
Filters
Customized bio
Private albums
Hornet feed
Discover feature
Pricing Plans:
1-month plan: $14.99 per month
3-month plan: $9.99 per month
12-month plan: $3.74 per month
With a massive user base and lots of features available to free users, Hornet is a go-to for younger users. Simply put, there’s a lot to love about this casual dating platform.
Pros
The massive user base contains over 25 million members worldwide
Geared toward international gay men
A discreet, careful, and safe way to meet while in a foreign country
Known now as the “digital home” for the gay network across the globe
Cons
You can only log in with a Google or Facebook account
There likely won’t be a lot of local users in your area since they cater to international members
EliteSingles - Best for Meeting Fellow Professionals
Personality survey
Profile verification
Intelligent matchmaking
Search filters
Pricing Plans:
Premium Light – $44.95 per month
Premium Classic – $22.95 per month for 3 months
Premium Comfort – $16.95 per month for 6 months
If you’re a busy professional trying to dip your toes into the dating scene, EliteSingles might be calling your name.
Pros
This site is known for its high-quality singles around the world
One of the top-rated sites for finding other professionals seeking a serious relationship
A high-end dating site that not everyone will qualify on
They provide an in-depth personality test to find you a perfect match
Your education level plays a crucial role in the personality test
Cons
You must pay for premium features, as the site is meant to be for highly paid professionals
PlentyofFish - Best for the Budget-Conscious
Profile view notification
Read receipt
Send an unlimited number of likes
Pricing Plans:
3-month plan: $20.00 per month
6-month plan: $15.00 per month
12-month plan: $10.00 per month
Another one of the older dating sites, PlentyOfFish has lots of opportunities for the LGBTQ+ community.
Pros
The most popular Canadian dating app
Millions of active members across the globe
You can let the algorithm match you or search for matches yourself
Video dates, as well as live streams, video chats, and unlimited messaging, are all available options
Their “Ultra Match” feature is unique and offers something exciting to the dating world
Cons
While it’s one of the most well-known dating sites, it’s not exclusive to LGBTQ+ members
What Are the Pros and Cons of Using LGBTQ+ Dating Sites?
Now that we’ve touched on each dating platform, it’s time to touch on the overall pros and cons. We of course mean the pros and cons of online dating for the LGBTQ+ community.
As you may well know, it’s not the easiest to date — especially if you live in a marginalized area. So, what are the real pros and cons of online dating for LGBTQ+ members of society?
Pros
There are more choices than ever
You have more fellow members in the LGBTQ+ community than ever before. You can get as specific as you want with the internet’s mass of dating sites at your disposal.
You can afford to be fussy
In that same sense, that gives you the straightforward ability to be as picky as possible. Online dating has changed the game here. The fact is, some platforms have millions of active users every day. Find out what your true preferences are and narrow in on some perfect matches.
LGBTQ+ communities are growing every day
There are already over 1,500 dating sites out there and the LGBTQ+ community is growing every day. For dating sites that are exclusive to the community, these numbers grow tenfold. The internet is finally offering safe, inviting spaces for people of all genders and sexualities to take part in.
Everyone has similar goals
It can be awkward walking up to someone in person to try to get to know them. This issue is pressed even further if you’re trying to identify if they’re part of the LGBTQ+ community or not. It’s a completely different world online, though.
Dating platforms offer transparency. Users will tell you their intentions, why they’re on dating sites, what they’re looking for, and more. Communication is as straightforward as it gets here.
Cons
It can be scary switching to IRL communication
The transition from online to in-person can be disconcerting for some. For others, perhaps those with social anxiety, it may even seem impossible. The online atmosphere you enjoy may be your psychological comfort zone. Getting out and connecting with the same people in real life may take time.
It’s hard to convey tone over text
At the same time, it can be difficult to discern someone’s motivations. In reality, you can never be 100% sure of someone’s intentions. It’s a scary world, so it’s vital to use internet safety when communicating with anyone. It never hurts to be cautious when you’re interacting with users on the web.
You never know what you are getting.
Transitioning from online chatting to meeting face to face is scary not just for fear of jinxing it but for the fear of being disappointed. People can be so cool online and have many red flags in person. They may have the same taste in music, movies, and hobbies as you, but you may end up finding out things about them that you just can’t cope with.
Long distance
This problem is not specific to LGBTQ dating sites alone but it seems to be a major problem on sites like this. Getting a date that has your exact sexual preference and shares the same hobbies as you do is hard enough. But finding out that they live in a different country or that they live very far from you is even harder. Long distance relationships are difficult mentally and emotionally, and there is a chance you will have to deal with it on LGBTQ dating sites.
How Do LGBTQ+ Dating Sites and Apps Work?
LGBTQ+ dating sites are just like any other dating site. They help people interact with potential romantic partners. The only difference with LGBTQ+ dating sites and apps is that they cater to members of the LGBTQ+ community.
To use these sites and apps, all you have to do is register by providing a few details about yourself. While many are free, some LGBTQ+ dating sites and apps require that you pay a certain fee to access special features. You may want to do some research on the site before subscribing to a paid package.
What to Consider Before Choosing an LGBTQ+ Dating Site or App?
Here are some things to consider before choosing an LGBTQ+ dating site or app:
Safety: Before registering on any dating site, you will want to do thorough research on how safe the site is. Make sure all your user data is protected when signing up for the site and never give out any personal or financial information to other members.
Needs and Interests: The LGBTQ community is wide-ranging. You want to be sure that the site is designed for your preferences. For example, some sites are best for finding casual partners only. So, if you are looking for a serious, long-term relationship, you may want to skip those sites.
Pricing: LGBTQ+ sites typically have different subscription packages and different price offers. You may want to consider your budget and compare pricing before making your decision. You shouldn’t have to break the bank to get a date in today’s world.
Reviews: Finally, you want to go through reviews about the site from past users. The best way to know what to expect from LGBTQ+ sites is to listen to other people’s experiences on the site.
What Types of LGBTQ+ Dating Sites and Apps Are There?
There are many different types of LGBTQ+ dating sites and apps out there:
Dating Sites for Gay Men: These are sites that are specifically designed for gay men. Although some of them are best suited for the younger generations, there are a few that also accommodate gay men of the older generations. Some of these gay dating sites include MenNation, Grindr, GayCupid, and Hornet.
Dating Sites for Lesbians: These are dating sites that are best suited for lesbians. PinkCupid is a good example. Sites like that one welcome lesbians seeking both long-term relationships and brief adventures.
All-Inclusive Dating Sites: Some sites welcome everyone. On sites like these, you can find gay people, heterosexual people, non-binary people, and queer people. Some all-inclusive dating sites include eHarmony, Zoosk, Hinge, Feeld, PlentyOfFish, and EliteSingles.
Non-Binary and Queer Dating Sites: Sites like Lex and Jack’d are designed specifically for non-binary and queer people. They help people meet each other and build the kinds of relationships they want with each other. Sites like this allow non-binary and queer people to interact safely.
What Are the Differences Between LGBTQ+ Dating Sites and Straight Dating Apps?
There aren’t many differences between LGBTQ+ dating sites and straight sites, but here are a few:
LGBTQ+ sites are designed solely for members of the LGBTQ+ community.
LGBTQ+ dating sites have themes and designs that suggest their services. This may include the kind of color scheme used on the interface or the site’s logo.
LGBTQ+ dating sites are safer for the community because most (if not all) people identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community.
The LGBTQ+ sites are more tailored to suit the needs of the community than straight sites.
How to Stay Safe On LGBTQ+ Dating Sites and Apps?
Here are some ways to stay safe on LGBTQ+ dating sites and apps:
Not revealing your personal details to strangers.
Meeting in a public and open place.
Look out for red flags.
If you plan on meeting anyone from the dating site for the first time, you may want to run a background check on them.
Avoid suspicious accounts.
Block accounts that ask for financial assistance.
Request a video chat before meeting in person.
Watch out for catfishes.
You should tell a friend where and when you are going to meet someone from a dating site.
Tips On Dating on LGBTQ+ Dating Sites and Apps
While everyone is different, there are some general tips to help you be successful on LGBTQ+ dating sites and apps:
Know your audience – Before registering on any LGBTQ+ dating site, you want to ensure that you are registering on the right one for you. For instance, you don’t want to be registering for Grindr if you are a woman.
Communicate with photos – Most dating sites allow you to upload multiple pictures of yourself. You can use this opportunity to post pictures of yourself that show how you would like people to perceive you. You could post pictures in your favorite outfits, at your favorite places, or doing what you enjoy doing.
Labels – Adding labels and other details to your bio help to attract specific people you are interested in.
Be nice – Dating on or offline requires a positive attitude. So, be nice and stay positive.