15 LGBTQ+ Dating Sites And Apps: Pros and Cons

We all know just how exhausting dating can be. If you’re a part of the LGBTQ+ community, it can be even more tiresome. Today, we want to touch on some of the LGBTQ+ dating sites that stand out to us. We’ll also mention the pros and cons of using each so you know what you’re getting into. 

Even if you’re just trying online dating, it can be hard sorting through countless platforms. Finding one that’s LGBTQ+ friendly is a whole different beast on its own. When it comes to gay dating or transgender dating there are platforms out there just for you. 

There are approximately 1,500 dating apps nowadays. That makes it almost downright impossible for you to pick between them. Fortunately, we’ve looked all across the web so you don’t have to. Check out the most LGBTQ+ friendly dating platforms online.

Here is a first look at the 15 best LGBTQ+ dating sites and apps:

  1. TS Dates -  Best for Hookups

  2. MenNation- Best for Casual Dating

  3. AdultFriendFinder - Best for Kinks and Fetishes

  4. eHarmony - Best for Tailored Matchmaking

  5. Zoosk - A Match.com for the Younger Generations

  6. EliteSingles - Best for Meeting Fellow Professionals

  7. Grindr - Best for Casual Dates

  8. Pinkcupid - Best for Gay Women and Lesbians

  9. GayCupid - Best for Gay Men

  10. Hinge - Best for Fulfilling, Substantial Relationships

  11. Lex - Best for Nonbinary and Queer Folks

  12. Feeld - Best for Polyamorous People

  13. Jack’d - Best for Finding Diverse Matches

  14. Hornet - Best for Meetups Internationally

  15. PlentyofFish - Best for the Budget-Conscious


Top 15 LGBTQ+ Dating Sites & Apps


TS Dates -  Best for Hookups

Features:

  • Strict verification method

  • Sign as a group, couple or individual

  • Multiple search filters

Pricing Plans: 


  • Send flirts: $1.

  • View profiles: $3 per month

  • Searching highlights: $9.95 per month or $26.85 for a 3-month plan.

  • Adult movies: $18.95 per month or $38.85 for 3 months

  • Standard plan: $20 per month, $36 for 3 months, or $108 for 12 months

  • Gold membership: $40 per month, $81 for 3 months, or $240 for 12 months


TS Dates is a dating site that has been around for almost 2 decades. It caters mostly to the LGBTQ+ community. The dating site offers many fun features for groups, couples, and singles of all sexualities.


Pros

  • Multiple ways to interact with people

  • Advanced search filters

  • Various specialized services

  • All-inclusive dating site


Cons

  • Limited access for standard users

  • No mobile app


MenNation - Best for Casual Dating


Features:

  • Gay site

  • Compatibility quiz

  • Video chat

  • Buzzmode

  • Site points

Pricing Plans: 

  • 1 month – $34.95

  • 3 months – $59.85

  • 12 months – $179.40

If you’re looking to explore casual dating or get spicy with something casual, MenNation is a potential option. Keep in mind, they delve pretty exclusively into that department. So, if you’re looking for fulfilling, long-term relationships, there are other options on our list for you.

Pros

  • It’s easy and simple to create an account

  • They have an appealing, user-friendly interface

  • Over 100 million GBTQ+ men from across the world

  • Widely known for its diversity in the community

  • Safety is a priority here

Cons

  • There’s no app available, only the website

  • You must pay for a premium membership to access some of the features

AdultFriendFinder - Best for Kinks and Fetishes

Features:

  • Live stream

  • Send gifts

  • Search filters

  • Blogs and groups


Pricing Plans:

  • Standard plan: $16.99 per month or $29.99 for 3 months

  • Gold membership: $39.95 per month, $80.85 for 3 months, or $239.40 for 12 months

AdultFriendFinder is a dating site that boasts over 80 million members. You are bound to find more male members on there than female users. Most of the members are people looking for casual relationships. 

Pros

  • Free registration

  • Great features for premium subscribers

  • Helpful customer service/support

  • All-inclusive platform

  • Many active users

Cons


eHarmony - Best for Tailored Matchmaking

Features:

  • Compatibility quiz

  • Scoring system

  • Scheduled video dates

Pricing Plans: 

  • Premium Light: $65.90 per month for a 6-month plan

  • Premium Plus: $45.90 per month for a 12-month plan

  • Premium Extra: $35.90 per month for a 24-month

As one of the OG dating sites, eHarmony is considered a classic by most. It used to be exclusive to heterosexual Christians, but eHarmony has since embraced inclusivity for others, too.

Pros

  • Perfect for finding fulfilling, long-term relationships

  • Comprehensive, 80-question compatibility quiz to get started

  • Matches are based on habits, interests, values, and more

  • The matchmaking algorithm has been vetted and perfected for decades

  • One of the oldest and most well-known dating sites on the web

Cons

  • Some users may skip through the compatibility quiz because of the extensive list of questions


Zoosk - A Match.com for the Younger Generations

Features:

  • Swiping function

  • Live feature

  • Gifts and coin boosts

  • Super send

Pricing plans:

  • 1 month: $29.95

  • 3 months: $59.95 

  • 6 months: $74.99

  • 12 months: $149.95

Zoosk is another classic that has been in the game since 2003. While it’s an older site, it has mostly younger users. Generally, they’re in the 18 to 34 age range.

Pros

  • Ideal for younger gay men as it skews for the younger generations

  • Unique, game-like style on the app

  • Perfect for finding long-term relationships

  • The platform is used in over 80 countries

  • A very active community of over 35 million users

Cons

  • Swiping feature can feel like too much of a game for some users


Grindr - Best for Casual Dates

Features:

  • Read receipts

  • Viewed me

  • Visible typing status

  • Zero third-party ads

Pricing Plans:

  • 1-month plan: $9.99 per month

  • 3-month plan: $6.99 per month

  • 6-month plan: $4.99 per month

  • 12-month plan: $3.99 per month

Many are familiar with Grindr. If you’re not, it was one of the very first exclusively gay dating apps. It’s only grown in popularity since then.


Pros

  • One of the best free, widely-known dating sites for gay people

  • Used in over 200 countries across the globe

  • A popular hub for casual dating between gay men

  • Sections have been added for both nonbinary folks

  • Over 6 million active users


Cons

  • The app can be laggy depending on your mobile device

  • Not ideal for those looking for long-term relationship


PinkCupid - Best for Gay Women and Lesbians

Features:

  • Cupid tags

  • Picture competition

  • Language translation

Pricing Plans:

  • 1 Month: $26/Month

  • 3 Months: $16/month

  • 12 Months: $8.33/month

On the opposite end, PinkCupid is Grindr for lesbian women. Messaging is unlimited and free, which is a pretty big deal for users. Many consider it the best gay dating app for women.


Pros

  • Essentially the Grinder for lesbians

  • Finally, an app exclusively for gay women

  • Community events and niche groups 

  • No more unwanted men hitting you up just because you’re both on the same dating site

  • A dedicated spot for preferred pronouns in your bio

Cons

  • Limited profiles, as the community is still growing


Features:

  • Photo verification

  • Language translation

  • Extensive search functions

  • Live chat

  • GayCupid Travel

Pricing Plans:

  • 1 Month: $24.98/Month

  • 3 Months: $16.66/month

  • 12 Months: $8.33/month

GayCupid is best suited for men in the GTBQ+ community. It’s a top-rated gay dating app that has a user base of diverse types of men. Many users consider it their go-to when traveling.

Pros

  • Another exclusive dating site for men in the GBTQ community

  • “GayCupid Travel” feature lets you organize meetups wherever you’re going

  • A top-rated gay dating app with geolocation to narrow in on singles locally

  • Find matches in a variety of communities

  • One of the most unique dating sites for its diversity and values

Cons

  • Free membership is available, but you have to watch ads


Hinge - Best for Fulfilling, Substantial Relationships

Features:

  • Unlimited filters

  • Unlimited likes

  • Voice prompt

Pricing Plans:

  • 1-month plan: $9.99 per month

  • 3-month plan: $6.99 per month

  • 6-month plan: $4.99 per month

Finally, we get to a dating site that focuses on finding you a long-term, fulfilling relationship. Their matchmaking algorithm is top-quality, so we recommend giving Hinge a try.

Pros

  • A top-notch matchmaking algorithm

  • Popular among millennials

  • The app focuses on nurturing real, fulfilling relationships

  • It was “designed to be deleted” once you find your true match

  • They have some unique profile criteria, like a user’s stance on marijuana or their political affiliation

Cons

  • You have to pay for unlimited matches

  • As it’s not exclusive to LGBTQ+ members, there may be a limited number of gay users in your local area


Lex - Best for Nonbinary and Queer Folks

Features:

  • Entirely text based

  • Location filter

  • Personality based connections

  • Minimalist interface

Pricing Plans: 

  • Lex is free

Another inclusive space, Lex was designed for nonbinary and queer people. It’s a space where users can feel safe as their true selves.


Pros

  • Designed for nonbinary and queer people

  • Inclusive with an array of identity options

  • A non-conforming dating website with a Craigslist-style design

  • The site has a zero-tolerance policy on creepiness or hate speech of any kind

  • Browse through the personals for fellow, like-minded people


Cons

  • Still a young dating website, so there’s a smaller pool of users

Feeld - Best for Polyamorous People

Features:

  • Profile pairing

  • Group chats

  • Multiple gender and sexuality options

  • Location and interest filters

Pricing Plans: 

  • 1-month plan: $11.99 per month

  • 3 -month plan: $8.00 per month

If you’re looking to explore dating, Feeld might be for you. They cater to non-conforming relationships.

Pros

  • Perfect for exploring polyamory and other non-mainstream types of relationships

  • Over 20 sexuality and gender options

  • Users are typically upfront and very honest about their intentions

  • Its versatile and inclusive environment is inviting for so many walks of life

  • An up-and-coming dating site that’s growing every day

Cons

  • Depending on your location, there might be a smaller pool of users

  • Can be difficult to sort through so many opinions for a true match

Jack’d - Best for Finding Diverse Matches

Features:

  • Anonymous profile viewing

  • Multiple search filters

  • Swiping features

  • Private albums

Pricing Plans: 

  • $9.99 per month


Available only as a mobile app, Jack’d still has a lot to offer. They offer a community where you can make friends, develop deeper connections, and so much more. 

Pros

  • An inclusive website, especially for queer people 

  • They have a worldwide community across 180 countries

  • Inclusivity is their primary goal, with over 5 million members across the globe

  • Location-based, so it’s similar to Grindr and Tinder

  • Possibly the most diverse app — make connections with many, whether it be friendships, romantic relationships, or something in between

Cons

  • There is no actual website, it’s only available as a mobile dating app

Hornet - Best for Meetups Internationally

Features:


  • Filters

  • Customized bio

  • Private albums

  • Hornet feed

  • Discover feature

Pricing Plans:

  • 1-month plan: $14.99 per month

  • 3-month plan: $9.99 per month

  • 12-month plan: $3.74 per month

With a massive user base and lots of features available to free users, Hornet is a go-to for younger users. Simply put, there’s a lot to love about this casual dating platform. 


Pros

  • The massive user base contains over 25 million members worldwide

  • Geared toward international gay men

  • A discreet, careful, and safe way to meet while in a foreign country

  • Known now as the “digital home” for the gay network across the globe


Cons

  • You can only log in with a Google or Facebook account

  • There likely won’t be a lot of local users in your area since they cater to international members

EliteSingles - Best for Meeting Fellow Professionals

Features:

  • Personality survey

  • Profile verification

  • Intelligent matchmaking

  • Search filters

Pricing Plans: 

  • Premium Light – $44.95 per month

  • Premium Classic – $22.95 per month for 3 months

  • Premium Comfort – $16.95 per month for 6 months

If you’re a busy professional trying to dip your toes into the dating scene, EliteSingles might be calling your name. 

Pros

  • This site is known for its high-quality singles around the world

  • One of the top-rated sites for finding other professionals seeking a serious relationship

  • A high-end dating site that not everyone will qualify on

  • They provide an in-depth personality test to find you a perfect match

  • Your education level plays a crucial role in the personality test

Cons

  • You must pay for premium features, as the site is meant to be for highly paid professionals

PlentyofFish - Best for the Budget-Conscious

Features:

  • Profile view notification

  • Read receipt

  • Send an unlimited number of likes

Pricing Plans: 

  • 3-month plan: $20.00 per month

  • 6-month plan: $15.00 per month

  • 12-month plan: $10.00 per month

Another one of the older dating sites, PlentyOfFish has lots of opportunities for the LGBTQ+ community.

Pros

  • The most popular Canadian dating app

  • Millions of active members across the globe

  • You can let the algorithm match you or search for matches yourself

  • Video dates, as well as live streams, video chats, and unlimited messaging, are all available options

  • Their “Ultra Match” feature is unique and offers something exciting to the dating world

Cons

  • While it’s one of the most well-known dating sites, it’s not exclusive to LGBTQ+ members

What Are the Pros and Cons of Using LGBTQ+ Dating Sites?

Now that we’ve touched on each dating platform, it’s time to touch on the overall pros and cons. We of course mean the pros and cons of online dating for the LGBTQ+ community. 

As you may well know, it’s not the easiest to date — especially if you live in a marginalized area. So, what are the real pros and cons of online dating for LGBTQ+ members of society?

Pros


There are more choices than ever

You have more fellow members in the LGBTQ+ community than ever before. You can get as specific as you want with the internet’s mass of dating sites at your disposal. 

You can afford to be fussy

In that same sense, that gives you the straightforward ability to be as picky as possible. Online dating has changed the game here. The fact is, some platforms have millions of active users every day. Find out what your true preferences are and narrow in on some perfect matches.

LGBTQ+ communities are growing every day

There are already over 1,500 dating sites out there and the LGBTQ+ community is growing every day. For dating sites that are exclusive to the community, these numbers grow tenfold. The internet is finally offering safe, inviting spaces for people of all genders and sexualities to take part in. 

Everyone has similar goals

It can be awkward walking up to someone in person to try to get to know them. This issue is pressed even further if you’re trying to identify if they’re part of the LGBTQ+ community or not. It’s a completely different world online, though. 

Dating platforms offer transparency. Users will tell you their intentions, why they’re on dating sites, what they’re looking for, and more. Communication is as straightforward as it gets here.

Cons


It can be scary switching to IRL communication

The transition from online to in-person can be disconcerting for some. For others, perhaps those with social anxiety, it may even seem impossible. The online atmosphere you enjoy may be your psychological comfort zone. Getting out and connecting with the same people in real life may take time.

It’s hard to convey tone over text

At the same time, it can be difficult to discern someone’s motivations. In reality, you can never be 100% sure of someone’s intentions. It’s a scary world, so it’s vital to use internet safety when communicating with anyone. It never hurts to be cautious when you’re interacting with users on the web.

You never know what you are getting.

Transitioning from online chatting to meeting face to face is scary not just for fear of jinxing it but for the fear of being disappointed. People can be so cool online and have many red flags in person. They may have the same taste in music, movies, and hobbies as you, but you may end up finding out things about them that you just can’t cope with.

Long distance

This problem is not specific to LGBTQ dating sites alone but it seems to be a major problem on sites like this. Getting a date that has your exact sexual preference and shares the same hobbies as you do is hard enough. But finding out that they live in a different country or that they live very far from you is even harder. Long distance relationships are difficult mentally and emotionally, and there is a chance you will have to deal with it on LGBTQ dating sites.

How Do LGBTQ+ Dating Sites and Apps Work?

LGBTQ+ dating sites are just like any other dating site. They help people interact with potential romantic partners. The only difference with LGBTQ+ dating sites and apps is that they cater to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

To use these sites and apps, all you have to do is register by providing a few details about yourself. While many are free, some LGBTQ+ dating sites and apps require that you pay a certain fee to access special features. You may want to do some research on the site before subscribing to a paid package.

What to Consider Before Choosing an LGBTQ+ Dating Site or App?

Here are some things to consider before choosing an LGBTQ+ dating site or app:

  • Safety: Before registering on any dating site, you will want to do thorough research on how safe the site is. Make sure all your user data is protected when signing up for the site and never give out any personal or financial information to other members. 

  • Needs and Interests: The LGBTQ community is wide-ranging. You want to be sure that the site is designed for your preferences. For example, some sites are best for finding casual partners only. So, if you are looking for a serious, long-term relationship, you may want to skip those sites.

  • Pricing: LGBTQ+ sites typically have different subscription packages and different price offers. You may want to consider your budget and compare pricing before making your decision. You shouldn’t have to break the bank to get a date in today’s world.

  • Reviews: Finally, you want to go through reviews about the site from past users. The best way to know what to expect from LGBTQ+ sites is to listen to other people’s experiences on the site.

What Types of LGBTQ+ Dating Sites and Apps Are There?

There are many different types of LGBTQ+ dating sites and apps out there:

  • Dating Sites for Gay Men: These are sites that are specifically designed for gay men. Although some of them are best suited for the younger generations, there are a few that also accommodate gay men of the older generations. Some of these gay dating sites include MenNation, Grindr, GayCupid, and Hornet.

  • Dating Sites for Lesbians: These are dating sites that are best suited for lesbians. PinkCupid is a good example. Sites like that one welcome lesbians seeking both long-term relationships and brief adventures.

  • All-Inclusive Dating Sites: Some sites welcome everyone. On sites like these, you can find gay people, heterosexual people, non-binary people, and queer people. Some all-inclusive dating sites include eHarmony, Zoosk, Hinge, Feeld, PlentyOfFish, and EliteSingles.

  • Non-Binary and Queer Dating Sites: Sites like Lex and Jack’d are designed specifically for non-binary and queer people. They help people meet each other and build the kinds of relationships they want with each other. Sites like this allow non-binary and queer people to interact safely.

What Are the Differences Between LGBTQ+ Dating Sites and Straight Dating Apps?

There aren’t many differences between LGBTQ+ dating sites and straight sites, but here are a few:

  • LGBTQ+ sites are designed solely for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

  • LGBTQ+ dating sites have themes and designs that suggest their services. This may include the kind of color scheme used on the interface or the site’s logo.

  • LGBTQ+ dating sites are safer for the community because most (if not all) people identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

  • The LGBTQ+ sites are more tailored to suit the needs of the community than straight sites.

How to Stay Safe On LGBTQ+ Dating Sites and Apps?

Here are some ways to stay safe on LGBTQ+ dating sites and apps:

  • Not revealing your personal details to strangers.

  • Meeting in a public and open place.

  • Look out for red flags.

  • If you plan on meeting anyone from the dating site for the first time, you may want to run a background check on them.

  • Avoid suspicious accounts.

  • Block accounts that ask for financial assistance.

  • Request a video chat before meeting in person.

  • Watch out for catfishes.

  • You should tell a friend where and when you are going to meet someone from a dating site.

Tips On Dating on LGBTQ+ Dating Sites and Apps

While everyone is different, there are some general tips to help you be successful on LGBTQ+ dating sites and apps:

  • Know your audience – Before registering on any LGBTQ+ dating site, you want to ensure that you are registering on the right one for you. For instance, you don’t want to be registering for Grindr if you are a woman. 

  • Communicate with photos – Most dating sites allow you to upload multiple pictures of yourself. You can use this opportunity to post pictures of yourself that show how you would like people to perceive you. You could post pictures in your favorite outfits, at your favorite places, or doing what you enjoy doing.

  • Labels – Adding labels and other details to your bio help to attract specific people you are interested in.

  • Be nice – Dating on or offline requires a positive attitude. So, be nice and stay positive. 

Bottom Line

Now that you have all the information you need to be successful on LGBTQ+ dating sites and apps, you can take the final step of picking a dating site and registering for it. If you are still having difficulty deciding, here is some additional advice: Grindr is the most common option for gays, PinkCupid is great for lesbians, Lex is a safe option for nonbinary people, and if you want an all-inclusive dating site, PlentyOfFish has numerous features for you to explore.

