14 Pittsburgh musicians' virtual recording of "I'll be home for Christmas" is a holiday gift to city

click to enlarge Screencap from "I'll Be Home for Christmas" Scott Peterson and Sarah Siplak of The Wreckids

"Over one whirlwind of a day, fourteen Pittsburgh singers and musicians came together (virtually) to make a Christmas card for their community — a version of the Holiday classic 'I'll Be Home for Christmas,' a song about dreaming of spending the holidays with your family even when you can't," Zoob says in a press release.





In addition to Zoob on vocals and guitar, the song features the talents of Addi Twigg, The Telephone Line; Casey Hanner, Donora; Guy Russo, with Lola Russo; Casey Deely, Chet Vincent, and Molly Alphabet, with Wren Vincent; The Wreckids, Scott Peterson and Sarah Siplak; Jon Bindley, with George Bindley; and Becca Gallagher, Kenny Stockard, Chloe Wiecz (vocals, mouth trumpet, and piano), Brad Yoder (vocals and glockenspiel) , Andre Costello, and Morgan Erina.







The song is a must-listen for any Pittsburgher who has been missing seeing their favorite musician perform live in person this year. Grab a glass of eggnog, or perhaps pour yourself out a glass of boxed wine — it's what Zoob tells CP he's swiggin' at the end of the video! — and let yourself be swept away by the beautiful sounds of these talented musicians as they remind us that even though this year sucked, we're all in it together.

Pittsburgh musician Nathan Zoob, member of popular local band Wreck Loose, came up with the idea to crowdsource a holiday song with fellow local musicians just two days ago. Now, just in time for Christmas Eve, he's released the heartwarming cover of "I'll Be Home for Christmas," recorded with 14 Pittsburgh musicians in honor of what he says is "our holiday apart," since so many Pittsburghers are quarantined at home this year due to rising cases of coronavirus.