14 Pittsburgh musicians' virtual recording of "I'll be home for Christmas" is a holiday gift to city

By

click to enlarge Scott Peterson and Sarah Siplak of The Wreckids - SCREENCAP FROM "I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS"
Screencap from "I'll Be Home for Christmas"
Scott Peterson and Sarah Siplak of The Wreckids
Pittsburgh musician Nathan Zoob, member of popular local band Wreck Loose, came up with the idea to crowdsource a holiday song with fellow local musicians just two days ago. Now, just in time for Christmas Eve, he's released the heartwarming cover of "I'll Be Home for Christmas," recorded with 14 Pittsburgh musicians in honor of what he says is "our holiday apart," since so many Pittsburghers are quarantined at home this year due to rising cases of coronavirus.

"Over one whirlwind of a day, fourteen Pittsburgh singers and musicians came together (virtually) to make a Christmas card for their community a version of the Holiday classic 'I'll Be Home for Christmas,' a song about dreaming of spending the holidays with your family even when you can't," Zoob says in a press release.


In addition to Zoob on vocals and guitar, the song features the talents of Addi Twigg, The Telephone Line; Casey Hanner, Donora; Guy Russo, with Lola Russo; Casey Deely, Chet Vincent, and Molly Alphabet, with Wren Vincent; The Wreckids, Scott Peterson and Sarah Siplak; Jon Bindley, with George Bindley; and Becca Gallagher, Kenny Stockard, Chloe Wiecz (vocals, mouth trumpet, and piano), Brad Yoder (vocals and glockenspiel), Andre Costello, and Morgan Erina.

"Throughout the process, happy accidents abounded (like Chloe Wiecz's mouth trumpet!) and bits worked better than they had any right to," says the press release. "But the result is just a sweet little card that the singers and musicians hope will bring some comfort and joy this holiday season."


The song is a must-listen for any Pittsburgher who has been missing seeing their favorite musician perform live in person this year. Grab a glass of eggnog, or perhaps pour yourself out a glass of boxed wine — it's what Zoob tells CP he's swiggin' at the end of the video! — and let yourself be swept away by the beautiful sounds of these talented musicians as they remind us that even though this year sucked, we're all in it together.

