14 Best Adult Chat Rooms In 2023





Adult chat rooms are great for making new friends, meeting like-minded singles, and simply chatting with random strangers. Between group chat rooms, cam chat rooms, and even BDSM chat rooms, there’s something for everyone on adult chat room sites.

If you want to begin chatting on these platforms, you have come to the right place. In this article, we researched the many chat rooms and dating sites available and rounded up 14 of the best ones that can help you get started.

Here is a first look at the best adult chat sites online:

JerkMate - Best For Live Video Chatting AdultFriendFinder - Best For Tons Of Active Members Cams - Best For Chat Rooms Chaturbate - Best For Public Shows StripChat - Best For Video Chat Flingster - Best For Private Messaging ChatRandom - Best For Random Adult Chat Rooms ChatSpin - Best Free Chat Site SexMessenger - Best For Inclusivity FreeChatNow - Best For Your Own Chat Room 321Chat - Best Free Adult Chat Room WeirdTown - Best For Chatting About Anything LewdChat - Best For Private Chat Rooms ChatRoulette - Best For Chatting With People Around The World

The Best Adult Chat Rooms: Overview

JerkMate: Best For Live Video Chatting

Get ready for one of the most popular chat rooms you’ll ever experience online. JerkMate is an old-school chat site that does not disappoint. You'll want to come here if you’re after the less amateur and more professional erotic chat virtual experience. You can have some really sexy conversations on JerkMate.

You can even search on the site for things you like, such as body type, ethnicity, and other kinky categories. JerkMate also has multiple rooms to get you going. And, you can video chat to your heart’s content.

Pricing

JerkMate is free, besides paying for the extra features. They are optional, fortunately, and can be secured through PayPal or a credit card.

Chat Options

While it does require a solid internet connection, you can use the cam-to-cam feature to see the model live. Adult chatting doesn’t get any more real than that. It feels more intimate to see a real person on the screen rather than simply chatting with them or viewing hot photos of them.

Other than that, you will also have the option to chat it up in public rooms and send private messages to other users that you like.

Features

JerkMate offers Gold Shows, which provide a unique take if you can’t otherwise afford a live, private show with a model. During the Gold Shows, you can chip in with other users to tip the performer and help them reach their goals. Otherwise, the model leaves the show!

Pros

1080p cameras allow for the best quality viewing experience

Recognizable talent featured here

Cheap public shows

Cons

Free other than paid extra features, which can be done through credit card or PayPal

AdultFriendFinder: Best For Tons Of Active Members

Since the late 1990s, Adult Friend Finder has been the GOAT (greatest of all time) in the eyes of countless hot couples, swingers, and gorgeous singles. In other words, Adult Friend Finder has been around the block since before most people knew what online chatting was. It's quite an achievement.

Pricing

AFF probably would've landed in our number one spot had it not been for its prices. It's great for adult conversations and if you want to chat anonymously online, but you will need a paid membership to do so. Luckily, the plans are pretty reasonable. The pricing starts at $39.95 per month, but you can get discounts from there. Overall, we'd still say it's more than worth it to get in on the action.

Chat Options

Chat options and messaging are limited with the free membership, which is why paying for an upgrade is so worth it. You can then live text chat and see conversations in group forums, adult video chat rooms, and so much more.

Features

Narrow your kinks and preferences to find a partner more easily with AFF's unique features. You can even check out the forums to find a variety of niches in the discussion.

Pros

Start chatting today

Been around since the 1990s

Worldwide matchmaking

Amateur chat roulette option

Messaging forums and social media feeds

Cons

Limited messaging and chat options with a free account

Cams: Best For Chat Rooms

One of the best adult chat sites, by our standards, is easily Cams. It's an adult chat site and live cam site for dirty talk and so much more.

Pricing

The average show price is just $3 on Cams. The average token cost is $0.10. New members get 100 free tokens after signing up for Cams. So, if you go into a show with your new-member free tokens, that’s the equivalent of 10 free shows!

For full access, you can also get a subscription for $14.95 per month, which is reasonably affordable.

Chat Options

It’s easy to chat on Cams. Find a model you like and start chatting today.

Features

Cams has a lot of desirable features, including the My Models link at the top of the homepage. It lets you see recent rooms that you’ve visited.

The site can be viewed and used in 10 different languages, and some models speak multiple languages.

Pros

Free to join

Special offers for new members (100 free tokens at sign-up)

Have a private chat with a model

Cheap cam-to-cam shows

Generous token value

Cons

So many models on the site that it can get overwhelming to choose which show you want to see

Chaturbate: Best For Public Shows

One of the best adult chat websites on our list is Chaturbate. It's actually one of the most popular live adult sites online today. Plus, the site offers free public shows to all members (even without registration).

Pricing

For $19.99, you can sign up for the premium membership, secure 200 free tokens, receive zero ads, customized colors and fonts, access anonymous tipping, send private messages, and more.

If you don’t want a membership, though, the free Chaturbate version still lets you browse and tip the models you like most.

Chat Options

You have so many choices and chat options on Chaturbate. You can opt for free chat, or go all out with a cam-to-cam virtual experience.

Some models may have specific goals they want to reach. A few users can chip in together to see what they want and simultaneously help the performer.

Features

The Spy Shows is one of our favorite features on Chaturbate, but the site doesn’t stop there. Enjoy a tremendous variety of features and benefits at Chaturbate, like interactive chat rooms and advanced search functions.

Pros

Group tipping for private shows

Interactive cam-to-cam option

Free public chat and public shows

Many niche categories and keywords for the best sex chat rooms

Cons

Registration can be expensive, though it is worth it for the quality of the site

StripChat: Best For Video Chat

StripChat is possibly the classiest cam site we can think of, so there’s a lot to love about this adult chat site. The site is very user-friendly, and you’ll see the layout is clean and easy to navigate. StripChat is well-designed for a seamless experience. You can look forward to a lot on this site.

Pricing

The Gold membership on StripChat is $19.99 a month, which we like. Even free members get to chat and watch some shows, which is more than many other sites offer.

Chat Options

As a free user, you can watch the chat rooms on StripChat for free – even without registering. As a paying user, signing up for a monthly membership and buying tokens means that you gain the ability to tip for requests and send pictures and videos.

Features

There are 5 different show types on StripChat: free chat, group shows, private shows, cam-to-cam shows, VR shows, and spy shows. Discover which one you prefer and start chatting today.

Pros

Free show recordings

Affordable private shows

Virtual reality cams to truly feel like you’re there

Active chat rooms

Incredibly diverse model selection

Cons

Cam-to-cam may cost extra

Flingster: Best For Private Messaging

Flingster is the best dating site for private messaging. It has a unique feature that puts an anonymous filter over you to protect your identity. That way, you can still enjoy the sexy chat room without anyone knowing who you are.

Pricing

The pricing varies depending on how long you want to subscribe to Flingster. Something we like is that they offer weekly pricing, in addition to monthly and 6-month pricing. It all comes down to your commitment to the models on the site.

Weekly members pay just $6.99 a week. For monthly users, it’s $19.99. That price goes down to $14.99 if you subscribe to the 6-month plan, but you must pay it all at once.

Features

The mask feature we mentioned earlier is available only to paying members. With a paid plan, you'll also get zero ads, other filtering options, and proper verification of your account.

Pros

Verification gives you extra benefits

Filtering options and keyword-matching searches

Free video chat room

Cons

There is no mobile app available but the desktop version is very user-friendly

ChatRandom: Best For Random Adult Chat Rooms

Couples, men, and women are all excited to talk dirty when it comes to ChatRandom. If you’re open to exploration and experimentation, this is one of the best free sex chat sites. It’s also packed with handy features, making it a desirable site to try.

Pricing

Even the free membership can get you into sex chat rooms. However, a premium subscription unlocks all features for just $6.99 a week or $19.99 a month.

The premium membership gives you the option to hide your location, get a verified badge on your profile, set search filters for different categories, and reconnect with a date you were chatting with prior if your internet cuts out.

Chat Options

There’s a lot to love about ChatRandom. If you don’t want to stay anonymous, you can build popularity and gain followers. In addition, you can choose random matches, search for a specific chat experience, and more.

Features

We like the mask filter available on ChatRandom, which can protect your identity even if you’re video chatting.

The chat “experience” room search is also a nice touch. You can match with someone based on shared interests or kinks. This online free chat is certainly a winner.

Pros

ChatRandom app makes things easy even on a mobile device

Option to stay anonymous is a huge plus

Fast connection speed on any device

Find someone into your interest or kink

Free video chatting

Cons

Must register to unlock most features

ChatSpin: Best Free Chat Site

Another great free online chat site is ChatSpin. With a massive active audience (85% of its members), ChatSpin is bumping. The average age of its users ranges from 26 to 32, offering a diverse crowd. You must be 18 or older to join. The website is easy to use, with a friendly interface that’s seamless with almost any device.

Pricing

Like other platforms, there’s a weekly, monthly, and 6-month plan on ChatSpin. Weekly users pay just $6.99 a week. It’s then $19.99 a month or $89.94 for six months, which offers the most savings.

Features

Some special features include ChatSpin’s AI face masks. Use this feature when you don’t want any other members to see your face. With a mask, you can hide your face and still communicate with others, even over a webcam. This is an ideal feature if you want to remain completely anonymous.

Another ideal feature is the automatic block function. Applied in 2018, this program is meant to determine users that are breaking the terms and conditions of the site.

Pros

Available on different operating systems, including iOS and Android

Substantial, active user base

Use for meeting friends and even dating online

Spend less than five minutes on registration

The user-friendly interface makes it easy to use

Cons

Some features may only be accessible with a premium subscription

SexMessenger: Best For Inclusivity

Another sex chat site is SexMessenger. We found it to be the most welcoming chat site on our list. It’s a reliable option for those that want to talk dirty online but also be more involved within the adult and even BDSM communities. The low price and many features also help to make you feel welcome.

Pricing

This isn't a free sex chat site. There’s a subscription price of $14.95 a month that covers full access to the site.

Live shows cost extra. Private sex chat rooms and tipping are often involved.

Chat Options

Search for a member in any location or chat with matches. Members may even approach you if they live nearby, so it’s worth creating an account and upgrading.

Features

SexMessenger has a ton of features, including live shows, blogs and forums, and a verified member status that may help you meet someone in real life one day. Just be careful and be sure to follow all of the site’s rules and guidelines on meeting someone in person.

Pros

Verified member status

Stories to comment on

Forums and blogs to interact with

Up to 500 live shows at any given time

Cons

Not the easiest to make friends

FreeChatNow: Best For Your Own Chat Room

Since the 1990s, FreeChatNow has been running its chat room services for over 2.5 million monthly users. With text-based rooms and video chat rooms both available, there’s a lot of fun to have on the site. It’s one of the true originals when it comes to adult chatting, so it’s worth giving a try.

Pricing

One of our favorite things about FreeChatNow is that it’s always free.

Chat Options

Mobile chat, video chat, chat forums, role-play chat, cam chat, singles chat, and adult chat are the popular category options on FreeChatNow.

Pros

Completely free adult chat site

A lot to choose from on the forums

Many categories available

Cons

Not ideal for meeting someone in-person

321Chat: Best Free Adult Chat Room

With 91% quality matches, 321Chat is the place to try chatting with someone cool. Most users on the site are 24 to 25 years old, with 1.8 million profiles to choose from. The audience is at least 50% active, too, with a 90% reply rate. Registration is free, so 321Chat is certainly worth trying.

Pricing

The website is completely free, so you don’t have to worry about pricing on 321Chat. To make up for its free membership perks, though, there are quite a number of ads.

Pros

Free adult chat rooms, even for webcam chats

One of the best adult sex chat sites

Variety of rooms for niche subjects and kinks

Easy image sharing with a colorful layout and funny GIFs available

Cons

Free membership with ads

WeirdTown: Best For Chatting About Anything

Things get weird on Weird Town – it’s in the name. Enjoy an almost entirely unmoderated adult chat room where you can chat, play games, and more. There are several groups and niches to choose from, even non-sexual topics. It’s safe to say, though, that the chats here are weird. The site is mostly full of users just like you who’ve stumbled randomly onto the site.

Pricing

Weird Town is graciously free. Enjoy any chat room to your heart’s content, as long as you stay weird about it.

Chat Options

The pages simply direct you to a text chat room where you can send messages to random people.

Pros

Play games and chat with other people

Enjoy a mostly unmoderated adult chat room

Free chat with whoever wants to participate

Cons

Things can get weird here, but that's the whole point of the site

LewdChat: Best For Private Chat Rooms

Providing one of the easiest chatting options is LewdChat. As the name might imply, you can expect everything lewd in this chat room. If you’re not one to want to show your face on camera immediately, then LewdChat may be more your style.

For free, you can chat with strangers to your heart’s delight, search for your favorite niche, and discover new ones as you explore the layout of each chat room.

Pricing

The best part about LewdChat is that it’s completely free.

Chat Options

LewdChat is more of a group chat room, with related channels also clickable. You can text publicly with one another in a chat room, or you can send a private message.

In addition, you can also send media images to the room.

Features

Use the site as a chat room or find members to private message with.

Pros

Registration isn’t required – but you can also create a username and password if you want to

Many users on the site are bored and ready to talk about anything

You can join multiple channels that resonate with your interests

Cons

The interface isn’t as friendly as the other sites on our list

ChatRoulette: Best For Chatting With People Around The World

One solid chat avenue is ChatRoulette. However, it may not be what you were initially expecting. As the name implies, it’s chat roulette – so it’s completely random. This means you have no control over who you chat with. Some people can see the fun in that, making ChatRoulette the perfect platform.

Pricing

Our favorite part about this site? It’s fully free. There are no payment options for users.

Chat Options

ChatRoulette is for video chatting only.

Features

A fun, exciting way to chat with and meet new people from all around the world, ChatRoulette is full of surprises. In fact, famous models routinely visit the site. You never know who’s going to be on the other end of that camera.

Pros

Video chatting only

No app needed

The site works on almost anything

Chat randomly with people all over the world

Cons

Random video chat with other users, but that's the whole point of the site

What Happens In Adult Chat Rooms?

Adult chat rooms have an open forum where users can interact on any topic they want. It doesn’t always have to be sex-related. In fact, there are plenty of adult chat rooms happening right now that don’t have anything to do with a sexual subject.

It all depends on what you want and whether you know where to find it. Fortunately, that’s why we’ve compiled this list of the best adult chats. You can secure the safest, most versatile websites by using the ones we recommend.

What Can You Do On Adult Chat Sites?

There are various things you can do on adult chat sites. Some features are free, like searching and reading the chat, and others are usually paid, like video chat and live stream.

Here are some of the most common things to do on adult chat sites:

Sexting

Video chatting

Watching a live stream

Broadcasting

Sharing photos

Meeting friends

How To Get Started On Adult Chat Sites

Most adult chat rooms allow you to avoid registration and simply start chatting anonymously. Some more strict sites, such as Adult Friend Finder, require registration and even payment first.

Here are the steps to get started on adult chat sites:

Use a tablet, cell phone, or desktop to connect to the site

Look at free cam rooms or chat rooms

Register on the site

Choose a payment method

Start tipping the models for private shows

Are Adult Chat Rooms Legal?

Yes, adult chat rooms are typically legal. Most are 18+ only.

How Can You Stay Safe on Adult Chat Sites?

Generally, it’s safest to keep your adult chat site life private. Don’t meet anyone in real life, and ensure you’re staying anonymous. Likewise, make sure someone knows where you are if you are going to meet someone from a chat site in person. Share your location, and always stay safe!

FAQs

Are Sex Chat Sites Anonymous?

Yes, some sex chat sites are anonymous. It depends on which chat room you decide to use. Check which are anonymous before signing up.

Are Adult Chat Rooms Traceable?

Some chat rooms are traceable, but it depends on the one you use. Ensure you're using a chat room from our list for ultimate security and peace of mind.

What Is the Best Free Online Chat Site?

The best free online chat site is Cams or JerkMate.

Bottom Line

Be sure to try out the adult chat sites we recommend, especially the ones that resonate with you the most. While we recommend all of them, there are different kinks and interests for everyone. It’s why we tried to be so diverse in our recommendations.