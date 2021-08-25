 13 new books to look out for this August | Literary Arts | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

*Pittsburgh Author Spotlight*
Getaway by Zoje Stage
Out Aug. 17 via Mulholland
Thriller, 384 pages
 Pittsburgh’s Zoje Stage, whose debut novel Baby Teeth was an international bestseller, returns with a new horror tinged thriller. Since they were teenagers, sisters Imogen and Beck have been best friends with Tilda, but the women have grown apart over the past two decades. After Imogen survives a traumatic attack, the three decide to take a reunion hike into the Grand Canyon where tensions from the past reemerge.

All’s Well by Mona Awad

Out Aug. 3 via Simon & Schuster
Horror, 384 pages
 In this dark and humorous novel from the author of Bunny, Miranda Fitch, a theater professor suffering chronic pain, is in the process of staging a troubled production of Shakespeare’s “All’s Well that Ends Well.” Then she meets three strangers who have a little bit too much knowledge about her past.

Radiant Fugitives by Nawaaz Ahmed

Out Aug. 3 via Counterpoint Press
Queer Literary Fiction, 384 pages
Told from the perspective of a child starting at birth, readers find out the story of three generations of a Muslim Indian family … a story filled with a family and a country grappling with acceptance, forgiveness, and enduring love.


Something New Under the Sun by Alexandra Kleeman

Out Aug. 3 via Hogarth Press
Science Fiction, 352 pages
From the prize-winning author of You Too Can Have a Body Like Mine comes this timely story where a novelist in a darkly unsettling near-future Hollywood tries to fix his troubled marriage.

Songbirds by Christy Lefteri

Out Aug. 3 via Ballantine
Historical Fiction, 336 pages
Another return from a prize-winning author (The Beekeeper of Aleppo), in this novel based on the real-life disappearance of domestic workers in Cyprus, a woman’s employer and boyfriend are forced to work together and investigate her disappearance.

click to enlarge august-books-2.jpg

A Lesson in Vengeance by Victoria Lee

Out Aug. 3 via Delacorte Press
YA Fantasy, 384 pages
Get ready for spooky season with this dark and twisty thriller about a boarding school that is haunted by its history of witchcraft.

Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy

Out Aug. 3 via Flatiron
Thriller, 272 pages
In this heart-beating novel from the author of national bestseller Migrations, Inti Flynn arrives in Scotland with his twin sister to reintroduce gray wolves into the wild Scottish Highlands. Then a farmer shows up dead, and Inti is sure it wasn’t one of the wolves.


Superdoom by Melissa Broder

Out Aug. 10 via Tin House
Poems, 176 pages
The best poems from three of Melissa Broder’s out-of-print poetry collections — When You Say One Thing but Mean Your Mother, Meat Heart, and Scarecrone — and her fourth collection, Last Sext, are brought together in this poetry anthology.

The Ones Who Don't Say They Love You: Stories by Maurice Carlos Ruffin

Out Aug. 17 via One World
Short Stories, 240 pages
In this sharp short story collection, We Cast a Shadow author Maurice Carlos Ruffin gives readers an extensive look into New Orleanian culture through intimate, perspectival character-driven stories.

Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Out Aug. 17 via Del Rey
Historical Fiction/Suspense, 304 pages
New York Times bestselling author of 2020’s Mexican Gothic is back with another noir mystery. This time around, it’s the 1970s in Mexico City, and two unlikely characters come together in the search for a missing woman who has disappeared under shady circumstances.

Seeing Ghosts: A Memoir by Kat Chow

Out Aug. 24 via Grand Central Publishing
Nonfiction, 368 pages
Ever since her brother died just hours after he was born, Kat Chow has been obsessed with death. Mostly this comes in the form of worrying about her parents dying. So when her mother does die unexpectedly from cancer, Kat’s grieving process involves unraveling her family history, spanning three generations from China and Hong Kong to America and Cuba.

The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers

Out Aug. 24 via Harper
Historical Fiction, 816 pages
Ailey Pearl has understood what W. E. B. Du Bois called “Double Consciousness,” a sensitivity that every Black American must possess to survive, since childhood. She has been forced to battle for belonging in the small Georgia town of Chicasetta for as long as she can remember, and a long-standing trama has made that all the more difficult. Pearl begins a journey through her family’s past — Chicasetta is where her mother’s family has lived since their ancestors were brought over from Africa — uncovering their lineage dating back to slavery and discovering herself in the process.


A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins

Out Aug. 31 via Riverhead
Thriller, 320 pages
From New York Times best-selling author of The Girl on the Train comes another heart-throbbing mystery. This time around, when a young man is found murdered in a London houseboat, the three women with separate connections to him are put under investigation. And each one is brimming with resentment.
