13 new books to look out for this August

Have an upcoming book release you want to recommend? Reach out to bookstagrammer @jord_reads_books at jordan.alif.snowden@gmail.com.

Pittsburgh’s Zoje Stage, whose debut novelwas an international bestseller, returns with a new horror tinged thriller. Since they were teenagers, sisters Imogen and Beck have been best friends with Tilda, but the women have grown apart over the past two decades. After Imogen survives a traumatic attack, the three decide to take a reunion hike into the Grand Canyon where tensions from the past reemerge.In this dark and humorous novel from the author ofMiranda Fitch, a theater professor suffering chronic pain, is in the process of staging a troubled production of Shakespeare’s “All’s Well that Ends Well.” Then she meets three strangers who have a little bit too much knowledge about her past.Told from the perspective of a child starting at birth, readers find out the story of three generations of a Muslim Indian family … a story filled with a family and a country grappling with acceptance, forgiveness, and enduring love.From the prize-winning author ofcomes this timely story where a novelist in a darkly unsettling near-future Hollywood tries to fix his troubled marriage.Another return from a prize-winning author (), in this novel based on the real-life disappearance of domestic workers in Cyprus, a woman’s employer and boyfriend are forced to work together and investigate her disappearance.Get ready for spooky season with this dark and twisty thriller about a boarding school that is haunted by its history of witchcraft.In this heart-beating novel from the author of national bestsellerInti Flynn arrives in Scotland with his twin sister to reintroduce gray wolves into the wild Scottish Highlands. Then a farmer shows up dead, and Inti is sure it wasn’t one of the wolves.The best poems from three of Melissa Broder’s out-of-print poetry collections —— and her fourth collection,are brought together in this poetry anthology.In this sharp short story collection,author Maurice Carlos Ruffin gives readers an extensive look into New Orleanian culture through intimate, perspectival character-driven stories.bestselling author of 2020’sis back with another noir mystery. This time around, it’s the 1970s in Mexico City, and two unlikely characters come together in the search for a missing woman who has disappeared under shady circumstances.Ever since her brother died just hours after he was born, Kat Chow has been obsessed with death. Mostly this comes in the form of worrying about her parents dying. So when her mother does die unexpectedly from cancer, Kat’s grieving process involves unraveling her family history, spanning three generations from China and Hong Kong to America and Cuba.Ailey Pearl has understood what W. E. B. Du Bois called “Double Consciousness,” a sensitivity that every Black American must possess to survive, since childhood. She has been forced to battle for belonging in the small Georgia town of Chicasetta for as long as she can remember, and a long-standing trama has made that all the more difficult. Pearl begins a journey through her family’s past — Chicasetta is where her mother’s family has lived since their ancestors were brought over from Africa — uncovering their lineage dating back to slavery and discovering herself in the process.Frombest-selling author ofcomes another heart-throbbing mystery. This time around, when a young man is found murdered in a London houseboat, the three women with separate connections to him are put under investigation. And each one is brimming with resentment.